2025 TV Premiere Date Schedule: Upcoming New And Returning TV Shows
From highly anticipated premieres to worrisome final seasons.
With so many big shows debuting throughout the 2024 Fall TV schedule, it can be easy to lose track of everything that’s still on the way in 2025, but it’s already shaping out to be a stacked lineup. From loads of upcoming horror shows to the new Game of Thrones series Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale and beyond, plenty of attention-grabbing entertainment is on the way.
The first few months of 2025 will be filled with midseason returns from broadcast TV hits such as the One Chicago franchise and Abbott Elementary, as well as winter premieres from brand new shows such as CBS’s latest spin on Sherlock Holmes, Morris Chestnut’s Watson. And that’s on top of a slew of long-awaited returns and debuts on cable and streaming. I’m looking at you, Stranger Things Season 5 and Dominique Thorn’s Ironheart.
Before we dive into all of the dates and shows that we’re currently aware of: take note that all times listed in the schedule below are for the ET/EST time zone.As well, all brand-new series premieres will be listed in ALL CAPS. Now let’s wade through all the excellent TV on the way in 2025.
January 2025 Premieres
The first month of any new year will no doubt be filled with all manner of collegiate and professional football, with a slew of NCAA bowl games coinciding with the NFL playoffs. But it's also when fav-favorites return from holiday hiatuses, and when fans can expect to see the long-awaited second season of Adam Scott's brain-befuddling Severance.
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|8:00 p.m.
|82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
|CBS
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|12:01 a.m.
|Severance Season 2
|Apple TV+
February 2025
The NFL season caps off every February with the most-watched telecast of that particular year, the Super Bowl, but those who aren't into sports can enjoy being in the throes of award season. But for comedy fans, the big-ticket item this month is NBC's extended 50th Anniversary special for Saturday Night Live keying up a guest-filled milestone season.
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|8:00 p.m.
|WWE Royal Rumble 2025
|Peacock
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|8:00 p.m.
|67th Annual Grammy Awards
|CBS
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|6:30 p.m.
|Super Bowl LIX
|Fox
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary (3-Hour Special)
|NBC
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|7:00 p.m.
|THE AMERICAS (2-Episode Premiere)
|NBC
|8:01 p.m.
|31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
|Netflix
March 2025
As Spring 2025 arrives, so will the return of the Man Without Fear, as Charlie Cox's long-hyped superhero reprisal will arrive in the form of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. Not to mention the best of the best in cinema being praised and rewarded with this year's Oscars.
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|7:00 p.m.
|97th Annual Academy Awards
|ABC
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
|Disney+
April 2025
It's hard to know whether or not any major TV shows will put one over on the masses with a stellar April Fools Day episode a la The Drew Carey Show. But the WWE won't be playing around whenever the biggest two-day event in professional wrestling arrives, and it's assumed that one of those main events will see John Cena's final match before retiring.
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|5:00 p.m.
|WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 1)
|Peacock
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|5:00 p.m.
|WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 2)
|Peacock
May 2025
May has always traditionally been a month more dedicated to major TV finales as opposed to premieres, but streaming platforms have never exactly followed traditional patterns, so expect to see some high-profile debuts sprinkled amongst all the broadcast network conclusions.
|TIME
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|7:00 p.m.
|60th Academy Of Country Music Awards
|Prime Video
2025 TV Premiere Dates TBD
For all that we currently know about the 2025 TV schedule, that information is dwarfed by all of the announcements and reveals that are yet to come for the hundreds of series that establish themselves yearly. Case in point: here is a list comprising many of the fan-favorites that are confirmed to be on the way in 2025, though without any exact release dates set in stone.
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|Andor Season 2
|Disney+
|ANNE RICE'S THE TALAMASCA
|AMC / AMC+
|ASTERIX & OBELIX: THE BIG FIGHT
|Netflix
|Big Mouth Season 8
|Netflix
|Black Mirror Season 7
|Netflix
|Blood Of Zeus Season 3
|Netflix
|CHAD POWERS
|Hulu
|Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 3)
|Netflix
|The Conners Season 6
|ABC
|DEXTER: RESURRECTION
|Paramount+ / Showtime
|Euphoria Season 3
|HBO
|The Handmaid's Tale Season 6
|Hulu
|HAPPY FACE
|Paramount+
|IRONHEART
|Disney+
|IT: WELCOME TO DERRY
|HBO
|King of the Hill (Revival)
|Hulu
|A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
|HBO/Max
|The Last Of Us Season 2
|HBO
|THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER
|TNT
|One Piece Season 2
|Netflix
|Outlander Season 8
|Starz
|REVIVAL
|Syfy
|STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY
|Paramount+
|Stranger Things Season 5
|Netflix
|SUITS: L.A.
|NBC
|Sweet Magnolias Season 5
|Netflix
|The Terror: Devil in Silver (Season 3)
|AMC / AMC+
|The Upshaws Season 5
|Netflix
|Virgin River Season 6
|Netflix
|The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3
|AMC / AMC+
|The White Lotus Season 3
|HBO
|The Witcher Season 4
|Netflix
Below we have a round-up of the series that are generally expected to be arriving on our screens in 2025, but without networks or streaming services having yet confirmed that particular time window.
|TITLE
|CHANNEL
|THE ABANDONS
|Netflix
|Goosebumps Season 2
|Disney+
|The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2
|Disney+
|The Recruit Season 2
|Netflix
|Squid Game Season 3
|Netflix
|The Watcher Season 2
|Netflix
|X-Men '97 Season 2
|Disney+
Even with so much to already be excited about, keep checking back as the days, weeks and months go by, as CinemaBlend will be updating this schedule as new dates and projects are announced.
