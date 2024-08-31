2025 TV Premiere Date Schedule: Upcoming New And Returning TV Shows

From highly anticipated premieres to worrisome final seasons.

Jump to:

With so many big shows debuting throughout the 2024 Fall TV schedule, it can be easy to lose track of everything that’s still on the way in 2025, but it’s already shaping out to be a stacked lineup. From loads of upcoming horror shows to the new Game of Thrones series Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale and beyond, plenty of attention-grabbing entertainment is on the way.

The first few months of 2025 will be filled with midseason returns from broadcast TV hits such as the One Chicago franchise and Abbott Elementary, as well as winter premieres from brand new shows such as CBS’s latest spin on Sherlock Holmes, Morris Chestnut’s Watson. And that’s on top of a slew of long-awaited returns and debuts on cable and streaming. I’m looking at you, Stranger Things Season 5 and Dominique Thorn’s Ironheart.

Before we dive into all of the dates and shows that we’re currently aware of: take note that all times listed in the schedule below are for the ET/EST time zone.As well, all brand-new series premieres will be listed in ALL CAPS. Now let’s wade through all the excellent TV on the way in 2025.

January 2025 Premieres

The first month of any new year will no doubt be filled with all manner of collegiate and professional football, with a slew of NCAA bowl games coinciding with the NFL playoffs. But it's also when fav-favorites return from holiday hiatuses, and when fans can expect to see the long-awaited second season of Adam Scott's brain-befuddling Severance.

Sunday, January 5
TIMETITLECHANNEL
8:00 p.m.82nd Annual Golden Globe AwardsCBS
Friday, January 17
TIMETITLECHANNEL
12:01 a.m.Severance Season 2Apple TV+
TBA January
TITLECHANNEL
THE GATESCBS
WATSONCBS

February 2025

The NFL season caps off every February with the most-watched telecast of that particular year, the Super Bowl, but those who aren't into sports can enjoy being in the throes of award season. But for comedy fans, the big-ticket item this month is NBC's extended 50th Anniversary special for Saturday Night Live keying up a guest-filled milestone season.

Saturday, February 1
TIMETITLECHANNEL
8:00 p.m.WWE Royal Rumble 2025Peacock
Sunday, February 2
TIMETITLECHANNEL
8:00 p.m.67th Annual Grammy AwardsCBS
Sunday, February 9
TIMETITLECHANNEL
6:30 p.m.Super Bowl LIXFox
Sunday, February 16
TIMETITLECHANNEL
8:00 p.m.Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary (3-Hour Special)NBC
Sunday, February 23
TIMETITLECHANNEL
7:00 p.m.THE AMERICAS (2-Episode Premiere)NBC
8:01 p.m.31st Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsNetflix

March 2025

As Spring 2025 arrives, so will the return of the Man Without Fear, as Charlie Cox's long-hyped superhero reprisal will arrive in the form of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. Not to mention the best of the best in cinema being praised and rewarded with this year's Oscars.

Sunday, March 2
TIMETITLECHANNEL
7:00 p.m.97th Annual Academy AwardsABC
March TBA
TITLECHANNEL
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAINDisney+

April 2025

It's hard to know whether or not any major TV shows will put one over on the masses with a stellar April Fools Day episode a la The Drew Carey Show. But the WWE won't be playing around whenever the biggest two-day event in professional wrestling arrives, and it's assumed that one of those main events will see John Cena's final match before retiring.

Saturday, April 19
TIMETITLECHANNEL
5:00 p.m.WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 1)Peacock
Sunday, April 20
TIMETITLECHANNEL
5:00 p.m. WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 2)Peacock

May 2025

May has always traditionally been a month more dedicated to major TV finales as opposed to premieres, but streaming platforms have never exactly followed traditional patterns, so expect to see some high-profile debuts sprinkled amongst all the broadcast network conclusions.

Thursday, May 8
TIMETITLECHANNEL
7:00 p.m.60th Academy Of Country Music AwardsPrime Video

2025 TV Premiere Dates TBD

For all that we currently know about the 2025 TV schedule, that information is dwarfed by all of the announcements and reveals that are yet to come for the hundreds of series that establish themselves yearly. Case in point: here is a list comprising many of the fan-favorites that are confirmed to be on the way in 2025, though without any exact release dates set in stone.

Confirmed For 2025 Release
TITLECHANNEL
Andor Season 2Disney+
ANNE RICE'S THE TALAMASCAAMC / AMC+
ASTERIX & OBELIX: THE BIG FIGHTNetflix
Big Mouth Season 8Netflix
Black Mirror Season 7Netflix
Blood Of Zeus Season 3Netflix
CHAD POWERSHulu
Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 3)Netflix
The Conners Season 6ABC
DEXTER: RESURRECTIONParamount+ / Showtime
Euphoria Season 3HBO
The Handmaid's Tale Season 6Hulu
HAPPY FACEParamount+
IRONHEARTDisney+
IT: WELCOME TO DERRYHBO
King of the Hill (Revival)Hulu
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMSHBO/Max
The Last Of Us Season 2HBO
THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTERTNT
One Piece Season 2Netflix
Outlander Season 8Starz
REVIVALSyfy
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMYParamount+
Stranger Things Season 5Netflix
SUITS: L.A.NBC
Sweet Magnolias Season 5Netflix
The Terror: Devil in Silver (Season 3)AMC / AMC+
The Upshaws Season 5Netflix
Virgin River Season 6Netflix
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3AMC / AMC+
The White Lotus Season 3HBO
The Witcher Season 4Netflix

Below we have a round-up of the series that are generally expected to be arriving on our screens in 2025, but without networks or streaming services having yet confirmed that particular time window.

Not Yet Confirmed For 2025 Release
TITLECHANNEL
THE ABANDONSNetflix
Goosebumps Season 2Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2Disney+
The Recruit Season 2Netflix
Squid Game Season 3Netflix
The Watcher Season 2Netflix
X-Men '97 Season 2Disney+

Even with so much to already be excited about, keep checking back as the days, weeks and months go by, as CinemaBlend will be updating this schedule as new dates and projects are announced.

