2025 TV Premiere Date Schedule: Upcoming New And Returning TV Shows

With so many big shows debuting throughout the 2024 Fall TV schedule , it can be easy to lose track of everything that’s still on the way in 2025, but it’s already shaping out to be a stacked lineup. From loads of upcoming horror shows to the new Game of Thrones series Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale and beyond, plenty of attention-grabbing entertainment is on the way.

The first few months of 2025 will be filled with midseason returns from broadcast TV hits such as the One Chicago franchise and Abbott Elementary, as well as winter premieres from brand new shows such as CBS’s latest spin on Sherlock Holmes, Morris Chestnut’s Watson . And that’s on top of a slew of long-awaited returns and debuts on cable and streaming. I’m looking at you, Stranger Things Season 5 and Dominique Thorn’s Ironheart .

Before we dive into all of the dates and shows that we’re currently aware of: take note that all times listed in the schedule below are for the ET/EST time zone.As well, all brand-new series premieres will be listed in ALL CAPS. Now let’s wade through all the excellent TV on the way in 2025.

January 2025 Premieres

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The first month of any new year will no doubt be filled with all manner of collegiate and professional football, with a slew of NCAA bowl games coinciding with the NFL playoffs. But it's also when fav-favorites return from holiday hiatuses, and when fans can expect to see the long-awaited second season of Adam Scott's brain-befuddling Severance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 5 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 8:00 p.m. 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards CBS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, January 17 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 12:01 a.m. Severance Season 2 Apple TV+

Swipe to scroll horizontally TBA January TITLE CHANNEL THE GATES CBS WATSON CBS

February 2025

(Image credit: SNL YouTube)

The NFL season caps off every February with the most-watched telecast of that particular year, the Super Bowl, but those who aren't into sports can enjoy being in the throes of award season. But for comedy fans, the big-ticket item this month is NBC's extended 50th Anniversary special for Saturday Night Live keying up a guest-filled milestone season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saturday, February 1 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 8:00 p.m. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Peacock

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 2 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 8:00 p.m. 67th Annual Grammy Awards CBS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 9 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl LIX Fox

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 16 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 8:00 p.m. Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary (3-Hour Special) NBC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 23 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 7:00 p.m. THE AMERICAS (2-Episode Premiere) NBC 8:01 p.m. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Netflix

March 2025

(Image credit: MPAA)

As Spring 2025 arrives, so will the return of the Man Without Fear, as Charlie Cox's long-hyped superhero reprisal will arrive in the form of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. Not to mention the best of the best in cinema being praised and rewarded with this year's Oscars.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, March 2 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 7:00 p.m. 97th Annual Academy Awards ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally March TBA TITLE CHANNEL DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Disney+

April 2025

(Image credit: WWE YouTube)

It's hard to know whether or not any major TV shows will put one over on the masses with a stellar April Fools Day episode a la The Drew Carey Show. But the WWE won't be playing around whenever the biggest two-day event in professional wrestling arrives, and it's assumed that one of those main events will see John Cena's final match before retiring.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saturday, April 19 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 5:00 p.m. WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 1) Peacock

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, April 20 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 5:00 p.m. WWE WrestleMania 41 (Day 2) Peacock

May 2025

May has always traditionally been a month more dedicated to major TV finales as opposed to premieres, but streaming platforms have never exactly followed traditional patterns, so expect to see some high-profile debuts sprinkled amongst all the broadcast network conclusions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, May 8 TIME TITLE CHANNEL 7:00 p.m. 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards Prime Video

(Image credit: Showtime)

For all that we currently know about the 2025 TV schedule, that information is dwarfed by all of the announcements and reveals that are yet to come for the hundreds of series that establish themselves yearly. Case in point: here is a list comprising many of the fan-favorites that are confirmed to be on the way in 2025, though without any exact release dates set in stone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Confirmed For 2025 Release TITLE CHANNEL Andor Season 2 Disney+ ANNE RICE'S THE TALAMASCA AMC / AMC+ ASTERIX & OBELIX: THE BIG FIGHT Netflix Big Mouth Season 8 Netflix Black Mirror Season 7 Netflix Blood Of Zeus Season 3 Netflix CHAD POWERS Hulu Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 3) Netflix The Conners Season 6 ABC DEXTER: RESURRECTION Paramount+ / Showtime Euphoria Season 3 HBO The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Hulu HAPPY FACE Paramount+ IRONHEART Disney+ IT: WELCOME TO DERRY HBO King of the Hill (Revival) Hulu A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS HBO/Max The Last Of Us Season 2 HBO THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER TNT One Piece Season 2 Netflix Outlander Season 8 Starz REVIVAL Syfy STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Paramount+ Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix SUITS: L.A. NBC Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Netflix The Terror: Devil in Silver (Season 3) AMC / AMC+ The Upshaws Season 5 Netflix Virgin River Season 6 Netflix The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 AMC / AMC+ The White Lotus Season 3 HBO The Witcher Season 4 Netflix

Below we have a round-up of the series that are generally expected to be arriving on our screens in 2025, but without networks or streaming services having yet confirmed that particular time window.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Not Yet Confirmed For 2025 Release TITLE CHANNEL THE ABANDONS Netflix Goosebumps Season 2 Disney+ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Disney+ The Recruit Season 2 Netflix Squid Game Season 3 Netflix The Watcher Season 2 Netflix X-Men '97 Season 2 Disney+

Even with so much to already be excited about, keep checking back as the days, weeks and months go by, as CinemaBlend will be updating this schedule as new dates and projects are announced.