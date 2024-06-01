Upcoming Movies In 2025: New Movie Release Dates

We are far from being done with our upcoming 2024 movies schedule, but it is already time to get ready for Hollywood's next year, which we can tell is going to be even bigger. Let's take a quick peek at when you can see all of the upcoming superhero movies, all of the upcoming horror movies, all of the upcoming Netflix movies, and plenty more to look forward to in the next calendar year, with our guide to the upcoming 2025 movie releases, below.

January 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A world-famous bear returns home in Paddington in Peru, Christopher Abbott becomes his own animal in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, Robert Pattinson teams with Bong Joon-ho for a sci-fi thriller called Mickey 17, and more in January 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Companion TBD Lukas Gage, Rupert Friend January 10, 2025 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera TBD Gerard Butler, Jordan Bridges January 10, 2025 In the Grey TBD Eiza González, Henry Cavill January 17, 2025 Paddington in Peru TBD Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman January 17, 2025 Wolf Man TBD Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner January 17, 2025 Dog Man TBD TBD January 31, 2025 Mickey 17 TBD Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo January 31, 2025

February 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie is making his screen debut as the new Cap in Captain America: Brave New World, and the return of your favorite blue woodland creatures in the upcoming animated The Smurfs Movie are just a few things to look forward to in February 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date With Love TBD Lio Tipton, Ariana DeBose February 7, 2025 Captain America: Brave New World TBD Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford February 14, 2025 The Smurfs Movie TBD Hannah Waddingham, Kurt Russell February 14, 2025 Verona’s Romeo & Juliet TBD Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs February 14, 2025 The Unbreakable Boy TBD Zachary Levi, Amy Acker February 21, 2025

March 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In March 2025, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for a new, untitled vampire thriller and Rachel Zegler leads Disney's live-action Snow White remake.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan Film TBD Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku March 7, 2025 Novocaine TBD Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder March 14, 2025 Alto Knights TBD Robert De Niro, Debra Messing March 21, 2025 Snow White TBD Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot March 21, 2025 The Woman in the Yard TBD Russell Hornsby, Danielle Deadwyler March 28, 2025

April 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

April 2025 will see the first big video game adaptation of 2025 with director Jared Hess' Minecraft, and the most anticipated music biopic in years with Antoine Fuqua's Michael, which stars Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, as the late King of Pop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Minecraft TBD Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks April 4, 2025 The Amateur TBD Caitríona Balfe, Holt McCallany April 11, 2025 Drop TBD Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar April 11, 2025 Michael TBD Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo April 18, 2025

May 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A new team of Marvel superheroes unite in Thunderbolts, Ethan Hunt and his team (hopefully) complete their latest assignment in Mission: Impossible 8, and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han meet in the latest Karate Kid movie in May 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Thunderbolts TBD Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan May 2, 2025 Flowervale Street TBD Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor May 16, 2025 Mission: Impossible 8 TBD Tom Cruise, Hannah Waddingham May 23, 2025 Karate Kid TBD Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio May 30, 2025

June 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

There is something for everyone to see in June 2025, with Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure Elio and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake for families, and Cillian Murphy's return in 28 Years Later and the technophobic horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 for fans of all things spooky.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Elio TBD Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera June 13, 2025 How to Train Your Dragon TBD Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell June 13, 2025 28 Years Later TBD Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer June 20, 2025 M3GAN 2.0 TBD Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno June 27, 2025

July 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: DC Comics)

It is going to be a big summer for comic book films with one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies -- James Gunn's DCU-canon Superman -- and one of the most long-awaited upcoming Marvel movies -- Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby -- but will dinosaurs rule the box office when the fourth Jurassic World movie hits theaters in July 2025?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Jurassic World 4 TBD Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson July 2, 2025 Superman TBD David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan July 11, 2025 The Naked Gun TBD Liam Neeson, Paul Walter Hauser July 18, 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer TBD TBD July 18, 2025 The Fantastic Four TBD Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby July 25, 2025

August 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Dreamworks animation)

There are a couple of different animated animal movies to look forward to in August 2025 -- namely a sequel to The Bad Guys and the Ryan Reynolds-led Animal Friends -- as well as a new star-studded Paul Thomas Anderson movie that does not have a title yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date The Bad Guys 2 TBD Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz August 1, 2025 Vicious TBD TBD August 8, 2025 Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Event Film TBD Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn August 8, 2025 Animal Friends TBD Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza August 15, 2025

September 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

It appears we still have not seen the last of Jigsaw as an eleventh Saw movie is coming out in September 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Him TBD Julia Fox, Marlon Wayans September 19, 2025 Saw XI TBD TBD September 26, 2025 Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie TBD Maria Bamford, Mimi Webb September 26, 2025

October 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

October 2025 will, essentially, be a hub for huge sequels and reboots, including Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Frankenstein with The Bride and a new chapter in Disney's iconic sci-fi franchise with the long-awaited Tron: Ares, to name a couple.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date The Bride TBD Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley October 3, 2025 Aang: The Last Airbender TBD Dave Bautista, Dante Basco October 10, 2025 Tron: Ares TBD Gillian Anderson, Jared Leto October 10, 2025 The Black Phone 2 TBD Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies October 17, 2025 Mortal Kombat 2 TBD Hiroyuki Sanada, Karl Urban October 24, 2025

November 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Universal)

The second half of the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway fantasy, Wicked, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Zootopia, and (hopefully) the MCU's Blade reboot hit the big screen in November 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Blade TBD Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth November 7, 2025 Wicked: Part Two TBD Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande November 26, 2025 Zootopia 2 TBD Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin November 26, 2025

December 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

In December 2025, return to the Internet's favorite haunted pizza place with the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, return to Pandora with the third installment of James Cameron's Avatar saga, and return to Bikini Bottom with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 TBD Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail December 5, 2025 Avatar 3 TBD Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña December 19, 2025 The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants TBD Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke December 19, 2025

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix © 2022)

Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man. However, when the whodunnit becomes available with a Netflix subscription -- like other movies set for an unspecififed 2025 release date -- remains unknown at the moment.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring A Quiet Place Part III TBD TBD Control Freak (Hulu Release) TBD TBD Dirty Dancing TBD TBD Pookoo (Netflix Release) TBD TBD Scary Movie 6 TBD TBD Sesame Street TBD Bo Burnham, Chance the Rapper The Twits (Netflix Release) TBD TBD Untitled Damien Chazelle/Paramount Project TBD TBD Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele Movie TBD TBD Untitled Star Trek Sequel TBD TBD Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Release) TBD Daniel Craig, Cailee Spaeny

Keep your eyes peeled for updates to our upcoming 2025 movies schedule as release dates for these films are subject to change.