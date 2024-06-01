Upcoming Movies In 2025: New Movie Release Dates

What a time to be alive it will be in 2025.

The Fantastic Four
We are far from being done with our upcoming 2024 movies schedule, but it is already time to get ready for Hollywood's next year, which we can tell is going to be even bigger. Let's take a quick peek at when you can see all of the upcoming superhero movies, all of the upcoming horror movies, all of the upcoming Netflix movies, and plenty more to look forward to in the next calendar year, with our guide to the upcoming 2025 movie releases, below.

January 2025 Movie Releases

Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17."

A world-famous bear returns home in Paddington in Peru, Christopher Abbott becomes his own animal in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, Robert Pattinson teams with Bong Joon-ho for a sci-fi thriller called Mickey 17, and more in January 2025.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
CompanionTBDLukas Gage, Rupert FriendJanuary 10, 2025
Den of Thieves 2: PanteraTBDGerard Butler, Jordan BridgesJanuary 10, 2025
In the GreyTBDEiza González, Henry CavillJanuary 17, 2025
Paddington in PeruTBDImelda Staunton, Olivia ColmanJanuary 17, 2025
Wolf ManTBDChristopher Abbott, Julia GarnerJanuary 17, 2025
Dog ManTBDTBDJanuary 31, 2025
Mickey 17TBDRobert Pattinson, Mark RuffaloJanuary 31, 2025

February 2025 Movie Releases

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suited up as new Captain America

Anthony Mackie is making his screen debut as the new Cap in Captain America: Brave New World, and the return of your favorite blue woodland creatures in the upcoming animated The Smurfs Movie are just a few things to look forward to in February 2025.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
With LoveTBDLio Tipton, Ariana DeBoseFebruary 7, 2025
Captain America: Brave New WorldTBDAnthony Mackie, Harrison FordFebruary 14, 2025
The Smurfs MovieTBDHannah Waddingham, Kurt RussellFebruary 14, 2025
Verona’s Romeo & JulietTBDRebel Wilson, Jason IsaacsFebruary 14, 2025
The Unbreakable BoyTBDZachary Levi, Amy AckerFebruary 21, 2025

March 2025 Movie Releases

Rachel Zegler's Snow White surrounded by the seven dwarfs

In March 2025, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for a new, untitled vampire thriller and Rachel Zegler leads Disney's live-action Snow White remake.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan FilmTBDMichael B. Jordan, Wunmi MosakuMarch 7, 2025
NovocaineTBDJack Quaid, Amber MidthunderMarch 14, 2025
Alto KnightsTBDRobert De Niro, Debra MessingMarch 21, 2025
Snow WhiteTBDRachel Zegler, Gal GadotMarch 21, 2025
The Woman in the YardTBDRussell Hornsby, Danielle DeadwylerMarch 28, 2025

April 2025 Movie Releases

A Creeper in Minecraft

April 2025 will see the first big video game adaptation of 2025 with director Jared Hess' Minecraft, and the most anticipated music biopic in years with Antoine Fuqua's Michael, which stars Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, as the late King of Pop.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
MinecraftTBDJason Momoa, Danielle BrooksApril 4, 2025
The AmateurTBDCaitríona Balfe, Holt McCallanyApril 11, 2025
DropTBDViolett Beane, Brandon SklenarApril 11, 2025
MichaelTBDJaafar Jackson, Colman DomingoApril 18, 2025

May 2025 Movie Releases

Thunderbolts

A new team of Marvel superheroes unite in Thunderbolts, Ethan Hunt and his team (hopefully) complete their latest assignment in Mission: Impossible 8, and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han meet in the latest Karate Kid movie in May 2025.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
ThunderboltsTBDFlorence Pugh, Sebastian StanMay 2, 2025
Flowervale StreetTBDAnne Hathaway, Ewan McGregorMay 16, 2025
Mission: Impossible 8TBDTom Cruise, Hannah WaddinghamMay 23, 2025
Karate KidTBDJackie Chan, Ralph MacchioMay 30, 2025

June 2025 Movie Releases

Cillian Murphy in 28 Days Later

There is something for everyone to see in June 2025, with Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure Elio and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake for families, and Cillian Murphy's return in 28 Years Later and the technophobic horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 for fans of all things spooky.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
ElioTBDYonas Kibreab, America FerreraJune 13, 2025
How to Train Your DragonTBDJulian Dennison, Gabriel HowellJune 13, 2025
28 Years LaterTBDAaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie ComerJune 20, 2025
M3GAN 2.0TBDAllison Williams, Ivanna SakhnoJune 27, 2025

July 2025 Movie Releases

Superman sitting on a cloud

It is going to be a big summer for comic book films with one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies -- James Gunn's DCU-canon Superman -- and one of the most long-awaited upcoming Marvel movies -- Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby -- but will dinosaurs rule the box office when the fourth Jurassic World movie hits theaters in July 2025?

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Jurassic World 4TBDJonathan Bailey, Scarlett JohanssonJuly 2, 2025
SupermanTBDDavid Corenswet, Rachel BrosnahanJuly 11, 2025
The Naked GunTBDLiam Neeson, Paul Walter HauserJuly 18, 2025
I Know What You Did Last SummerTBDTBDJuly 18, 2025
The Fantastic FourTBDPedro Pascal, Vanessa KirbyJuly 25, 2025

August 2025 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Dreamworks animation)

There are a couple of different animated animal movies to look forward to in August 2025 -- namely a sequel to The Bad Guys and the Ryan Reynolds-led Animal Friends -- as well as a new star-studded Paul Thomas Anderson movie that does not have a title yet.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
The Bad Guys 2TBDSam Rockwell, Zazie BeetzAugust 1, 2025
ViciousTBDTBDAugust 8, 2025
Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Event FilmTBDLeonardo DiCaprio, Sean PennAugust 8, 2025
Animal FriendsTBDRyan Reynolds, Aubrey PlazaAugust 15, 2025

September 2025 Movie Releases

Tobin Bell Doll in Saw

It appears we still have not seen the last of Jigsaw as an eleventh Saw movie is coming out in September 2025.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
HimTBDJulia Fox, Marlon WayansSeptember 19, 2025
Saw XITBDTBDSeptember 26, 2025
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The MovieTBDMaria Bamford, Mimi WebbSeptember 26, 2025

October 2025 Movie Releases

Ares looking back in Tron: Ares.

October 2025 will, essentially, be a hub for huge sequels and reboots, including Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Frankenstein with The Bride and a new chapter in Disney's iconic sci-fi franchise with the long-awaited Tron: Ares, to name a couple.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
The BrideTBDChristian Bale, Jessie BuckleyOctober 3, 2025
Aang: The Last AirbenderTBDDave Bautista, Dante BascoOctober 10, 2025
Tron: AresTBDGillian Anderson, Jared LetoOctober 10, 2025
The Black Phone 2TBDEthan Hawke, Jeremy DaviesOctober 17, 2025
Mortal Kombat 2TBDHiroyuki Sanada, Karl UrbanOctober 24, 2025

November 2025 Movie Releases

From left to right, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked.

The second half of the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway fantasy, Wicked, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Zootopia, and (hopefully) the MCU's Blade reboot hit the big screen in November 2025.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
BladeTBDMahershala Ali, Mia GothNovember 7, 2025
Wicked: Part TwoTBDCynthia Erivo, Ariana GrandeNovember 26, 2025
Zootopia 2TBDJason Bateman, Ginnifer GoodwinNovember 26, 2025

December 2025 Movie Releases

Neytiri crying in the sunset in Avatar: The Way Of Water.

In December 2025, return to the Internet's favorite haunted pizza place with the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, return to Pandora with the third installment of James Cameron's Avatar saga, and return to Bikini Bottom with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants.

TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2TBDJosh Hutcherson, Elizabeth LailDecember 5, 2025
Avatar 3TBDSam Worthington, Zoe SaldañaDecember 19, 2025
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarepantsTBDTom Kenny, Bill FagerbakkeDecember 19, 2025

2025 - Date TBD

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man. However, when the whodunnit becomes available with a Netflix subscription -- like other movies set for an unspecififed 2025 release date -- remains unknown at the moment.

TitleRatingStarring
A Quiet Place Part IIITBDTBD
Control Freak (Hulu Release)TBDTBD
Dirty DancingTBDTBD
Pookoo (Netflix Release)TBDTBD
Scary Movie 6TBDTBD
Sesame StreetTBDBo Burnham, Chance the Rapper
The Twits (Netflix Release)TBDTBD
Untitled Damien Chazelle/Paramount ProjectTBDTBD
Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele MovieTBDTBD
Untitled Star Trek SequelTBDTBD
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Release)TBDDaniel Craig, Cailee Spaeny

Keep your eyes peeled for updates to our upcoming 2025 movies schedule as release dates for these films are subject to change.

