Upcoming Movies In 2025: New Movie Release Dates
What a time to be alive it will be in 2025.
We are far from being done with our upcoming 2024 movies schedule, but it is already time to get ready for Hollywood's next year, which we can tell is going to be even bigger. Let's take a quick peek at when you can see all of the upcoming superhero movies, all of the upcoming horror movies, all of the upcoming Netflix movies, and plenty more to look forward to in the next calendar year, with our guide to the upcoming 2025 movie releases, below.
January 2025 Movie Releases
A world-famous bear returns home in Paddington in Peru, Christopher Abbott becomes his own animal in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, Robert Pattinson teams with Bong Joon-ho for a sci-fi thriller called Mickey 17, and more in January 2025.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Companion
|TBD
|Lukas Gage, Rupert Friend
|January 10, 2025
|Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
|TBD
|Gerard Butler, Jordan Bridges
|January 10, 2025
|In the Grey
|TBD
|Eiza González, Henry Cavill
|January 17, 2025
|Paddington in Peru
|TBD
|Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman
|January 17, 2025
|Wolf Man
|TBD
|Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner
|January 17, 2025
|Dog Man
|TBD
|TBD
|January 31, 2025
|Mickey 17
|TBD
|Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo
|January 31, 2025
February 2025 Movie Releases
Anthony Mackie is making his screen debut as the new Cap in Captain America: Brave New World, and the return of your favorite blue woodland creatures in the upcoming animated The Smurfs Movie are just a few things to look forward to in February 2025.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|With Love
|TBD
|Lio Tipton, Ariana DeBose
|February 7, 2025
|Captain America: Brave New World
|TBD
|Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford
|February 14, 2025
|The Smurfs Movie
|TBD
|Hannah Waddingham, Kurt Russell
|February 14, 2025
|Verona’s Romeo & Juliet
|TBD
|Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs
|February 14, 2025
|The Unbreakable Boy
|TBD
|Zachary Levi, Amy Acker
|February 21, 2025
March 2025 Movie Releases
In March 2025, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for a new, untitled vampire thriller and Rachel Zegler leads Disney's live-action Snow White remake.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan Film
|TBD
|Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku
|March 7, 2025
|Novocaine
|TBD
|Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder
|March 14, 2025
|Alto Knights
|TBD
|Robert De Niro, Debra Messing
|March 21, 2025
|Snow White
|TBD
|Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot
|March 21, 2025
|The Woman in the Yard
|TBD
|Russell Hornsby, Danielle Deadwyler
|March 28, 2025
April 2025 Movie Releases
April 2025 will see the first big video game adaptation of 2025 with director Jared Hess' Minecraft, and the most anticipated music biopic in years with Antoine Fuqua's Michael, which stars Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, as the late King of Pop.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Minecraft
|TBD
|Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks
|April 4, 2025
|The Amateur
|TBD
|Caitríona Balfe, Holt McCallany
|April 11, 2025
|Drop
|TBD
|Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar
|April 11, 2025
|Michael
|TBD
|Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo
|April 18, 2025
May 2025 Movie Releases
A new team of Marvel superheroes unite in Thunderbolts, Ethan Hunt and his team (hopefully) complete their latest assignment in Mission: Impossible 8, and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han meet in the latest Karate Kid movie in May 2025.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Thunderbolts
|TBD
|Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan
|May 2, 2025
|Flowervale Street
|TBD
|Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor
|May 16, 2025
|Mission: Impossible 8
|TBD
|Tom Cruise, Hannah Waddingham
|May 23, 2025
|Karate Kid
|TBD
|Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio
|May 30, 2025
June 2025 Movie Releases
There is something for everyone to see in June 2025, with Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure Elio and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake for families, and Cillian Murphy's return in 28 Years Later and the technophobic horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 for fans of all things spooky.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Elio
|TBD
|Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera
|June 13, 2025
|How to Train Your Dragon
|TBD
|Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell
|June 13, 2025
|28 Years Later
|TBD
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer
|June 20, 2025
|M3GAN 2.0
|TBD
|Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno
|June 27, 2025
July 2025 Movie Releases
It is going to be a big summer for comic book films with one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies -- James Gunn's DCU-canon Superman -- and one of the most long-awaited upcoming Marvel movies -- Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby -- but will dinosaurs rule the box office when the fourth Jurassic World movie hits theaters in July 2025?
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Jurassic World 4
|TBD
|Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson
|July 2, 2025
|Superman
|TBD
|David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan
|July 11, 2025
|The Naked Gun
|TBD
|Liam Neeson, Paul Walter Hauser
|July 18, 2025
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|TBD
|TBD
|July 18, 2025
|The Fantastic Four
|TBD
|Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby
|July 25, 2025
August 2025 Movie Releases
There are a couple of different animated animal movies to look forward to in August 2025 -- namely a sequel to The Bad Guys and the Ryan Reynolds-led Animal Friends -- as well as a new star-studded Paul Thomas Anderson movie that does not have a title yet.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|The Bad Guys 2
|TBD
|Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz
|August 1, 2025
|Vicious
|TBD
|TBD
|August 8, 2025
|Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Event Film
|TBD
|Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn
|August 8, 2025
|Animal Friends
|TBD
|Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza
|August 15, 2025
September 2025 Movie Releases
It appears we still have not seen the last of Jigsaw as an eleventh Saw movie is coming out in September 2025.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Him
|TBD
|Julia Fox, Marlon Wayans
|September 19, 2025
|Saw XI
|TBD
|TBD
|September 26, 2025
|Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
|TBD
|Maria Bamford, Mimi Webb
|September 26, 2025
October 2025 Movie Releases
October 2025 will, essentially, be a hub for huge sequels and reboots, including Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Frankenstein with The Bride and a new chapter in Disney's iconic sci-fi franchise with the long-awaited Tron: Ares, to name a couple.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|The Bride
|TBD
|Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley
|October 3, 2025
|Aang: The Last Airbender
|TBD
|Dave Bautista, Dante Basco
|October 10, 2025
|Tron: Ares
|TBD
|Gillian Anderson, Jared Leto
|October 10, 2025
|The Black Phone 2
|TBD
|Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies
|October 17, 2025
|Mortal Kombat 2
|TBD
|Hiroyuki Sanada, Karl Urban
|October 24, 2025
November 2025 Movie Releases
The second half of the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway fantasy, Wicked, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Zootopia, and (hopefully) the MCU's Blade reboot hit the big screen in November 2025.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Blade
|TBD
|Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth
|November 7, 2025
|Wicked: Part Two
|TBD
|Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
|November 26, 2025
|Zootopia 2
|TBD
|Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin
|November 26, 2025
December 2025 Movie Releases
In December 2025, return to the Internet's favorite haunted pizza place with the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, return to Pandora with the third installment of James Cameron's Avatar saga, and return to Bikini Bottom with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
|TBD
|Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail
|December 5, 2025
|Avatar 3
|TBD
|Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña
|December 19, 2025
|The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants
|TBD
|Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke
|December 19, 2025
2025 - Date TBD
Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man. However, when the whodunnit becomes available with a Netflix subscription -- like other movies set for an unspecififed 2025 release date -- remains unknown at the moment.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|A Quiet Place Part III
|TBD
|TBD
|Control Freak (Hulu Release)
|TBD
|TBD
|Dirty Dancing
|TBD
|TBD
|Pookoo (Netflix Release)
|TBD
|TBD
|Scary Movie 6
|TBD
|TBD
|Sesame Street
|TBD
|Bo Burnham, Chance the Rapper
|The Twits (Netflix Release)
|TBD
|TBD
|Untitled Damien Chazelle/Paramount Project
|TBD
|TBD
|Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele Movie
|TBD
|TBD
|Untitled Star Trek Sequel
|TBD
|TBD
|Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Release)
|TBD
|Daniel Craig, Cailee Spaeny
Keep your eyes peeled for updates to our upcoming 2025 movies schedule as release dates for these films are subject to change.
Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.