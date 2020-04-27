Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has big plans for the future. To keep all of the upcoming Marvel movies straight, we've laid out the next few years' worth of Marvel Studios films in this feature, which will take you through all of the official titles announced for Phase 4 and Phase 5 – as well as the unscheduled superhero movies that are currently in development.

The Eternals – November 5, 2021

When it comes to the cosmic side of Marvel Comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have only scratched the surface so far. Sure, we've seen a few Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and Captain Marvel opened some new doors, but there are thousands upon thousands of beings out in the cosmos that have yet to make their live-action debut. The Eternals is a tremendous step in that direction, as there is a whole world of godly characters created by Jack Kirby that should make for tremendous exploration on the big screen, and we will get an excellent dose of all that when the project is released in 2021.

Chloe Zhao was previously in the running to take the helm of the Black Widow movie, and while she didn't get that job, Marvel Studios decided they wanted her to stick around to make The Eternals. The comics tell the story of a race of beings created from proto-humans by god-like aliens known as Celestials, and it's been said that romance will be at the center of the intergalactic story. The project is putting together an excellent ensemble with Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersei, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman a.k.a. Black Knight,and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Being technically classified as "Sony movies," the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have always been a different beast in the grand scope of the franchise – and it's because of this strangeness that the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home nearly fell apart in its early days. Following the release of the webhead solo movie in summer 2019, Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios and Sony Pictures had a contract dispute, and as a result it looked like Spidey's future in the Avengers world was over. Fortunately, however, the issues were resolved, and now the blockbuster is back on track to be released in December 2021.

Jon Watts, who directed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is back in the director's chair for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Tom Holland and Zendaya are confirmed to return as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man and MJ, respectively. Currently there are no plot details available, but the film is expected to pick up where the last one ended, featuring the titular hero trying to survive in a world where everyone knows his secret identity and blames him for a terrorist attack in London. Additionally, it looks like the film will be having a bit of fun with the multiverse and feature characters from the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, such as Jamie Foxx's Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – March 25, 2022

As they have since pretty much the beginning, Marvel's plans moving forward will include mixing things up between sequels and original projects. After all, while the latter allow things to constantly feel fresh and new, the former lets us see a lot more of the characters we've previously fallen in love with. This most definitely extends to Doctor Strange, as Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed to CinemaBlend in summer 2018 that a Doctor Strange 2 was in development, and now we know that project is taking form as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The project is set to be the fourth release of Phase Four, and while it was initially confirmed in late 2018 that Scott Derrickson will be back to direct, the filmmaker and the studio parted ways amicably due to creative differences. In February 2020, it was reported that Sam Raimi had entered talks to direct the blockbuster. It has not yet been said who will serve as the main antagonist of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but we have learned that the film will see Benedict Cumberbatch's Master Of The Mystic Arts teaming with a very interesting hero in a key supporting role: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. What's more, the story is going to be directly linked to the events that play out in the WandaVision Disney+ series. Both Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back to play Wong and Karl Mordo, respectively, and Miss America Chavez will make her live-action debut played by Xochitl Gomez.

Thor: Love And Thunder – May 6, 2022

For the longest time it was assumed that Marvel Studios wouldn't expand their solo movie series beyond three features – with Iron Man and Captain America being the perfect examples – but the God of Thunder has struck down that "rule" with a blast of lightning. It's no secret that Chris Hemsworth doesn't really love the first two Thor films, but his experience making Thor: Ragnarok totally changed his perspective on playing the character, and now we will be getting a Thor 4 in 2022 with the brilliant title Thor: Love And Thunder.

Certainly one of the most compelling reasons for Marvel Studios to make this film is that they have struck a deal with the perfect filmmaker to do it. Taika Waititi, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, has signed on the dotted line, and is now set to come back to direct the next chapter in the series. It's been confirmed that the story will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and find Chris Hemsworth's eponymous hero searching for a new purpose. He will also be joined by some amazing co-stars, as Tessa Thompson will officially come back as Valkyrie (who will be ruling as the King of Asgard), and the movie is also going to feature the epic return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is going to be transformed into The Mighty Thor in the movie. Its been confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the central antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, but it is unknown at present how he fits into the plot.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

In August 2020, people around the globe were rocked by the news that Chadwick Boseman had past. The actor had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis for four years, and while he was able to maintain it as a secret while making big blockbusters like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, he passed away at the age of 43 before having a chance to start working on the developing Black Panther 2.

Where this leaves the upcoming blockbuster is unclear. Ryan Coogler has signed on to take the helm of Black Panther 2, and is also writing the script. There are expectations that the film will see the return of Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Given that Captain Marvel was Marvel Studios' first billion dollar hit in 2019, Captain Marvel 2 has long been predictable as a future project for the franchise, but similar to Black Panther 2 it doesn't look like the company is rushing things at all. While it probably wouldn't have surprised anybody to see Brie Larson's Carol Danvers showing up again as the star of one of the first Phase 4 movies, it turns out we'll have to wait until 2022 before the heroine returns in her next solo adventure.

The first release date for Captain Marvel 2 was made official as during Disney's Investor Day in December 2020 when Marvel Studios shuffled their schedule, and it has been revealed that Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman) will be taking the helm. Story details have not been confirmed, but we have learned that Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau as an adult (something she'll first do in the Disney+ series WandaVision), and it's been confirmed that Iman Vellani, star of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series, will have a supporting role in the blockbuster as well.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

The future of the Ant-Man And The Wasp series was maintained as a mystery for a surprisingly long time. The two characters weren't mentioned at all during the presentations at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and D23 Expo 2019, and there was no clear indication that the second sequel was something that Marvel Studios was interested in pursuing. Fortunately, that conversation changed in a big way in April 2020, as it was finally revealed that the follow-up to Ant-Man And The Wasp is in the works.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is all set to be released in February 2023, the first Marvel Studios release of that year, and it's starting to turn its gears. Peyton Reed, who helmed Ant-Man and Ant-Man And The Wasp, will be back in the director's chair, and Rick and Morty writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness has come aboard to write the script. We will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the leads, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer once again playing Dr. Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively. Jonathan Majors, star of The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and Lovecraft Country will be coming aboard to play the villainous Kang The Conquerer, and Kathryn Newton will now play the role of Cassie Lang.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The road to making Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been an odd one so far. Initially it looked like the film was going to be one of the earliest titles released as part of Marvel Phase 4, but then all hell broke loose when James Gunn lost the directing gig thanks to offensive Tweets he wrote nearly a decade ago. After that whole ordeal the filmmaker decided to make a move over to the DC Extended Universe – agreeing to script and helm the upcoming The Suicide Squad – but now everything appears to be mostly back on track, as Gunn has been reinstated and is once again set to make the conclusion to his Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy.

James Gunn has always said that the next sequel in the Guardians franchise will bring an end to the story of THIS version of the Guardians team, which includes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). It's not entirely clear how the tale will be concluded, and the project was been pushed back until after Gunn can complete work on The Suicide Squad, but to say that our excitement is at maximum about the project's latest developments would be an understatement.

Fantastic Four

Now that the Disney-Fox merger is complete, it's only a matter of time before we finally get to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Fantastic Four – though those hoping that a new version of the team would fittingly debut as part of the franchise's Phase 4 plans were left disappointed by the slate news that was dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. While Marvel's First Family was name-dropped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, no concrete details about their developing next feature were offered. Since then, however, we have seen some forward motion.

During the aforementioned Disney Investor Day in December 2020 it was revealed that Jon Watts, director of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, has come aboard to direct the reboot of Fantastic Four. We still don't have any clue as to how the franchise will approach the legendary characters, let alone who will be playing them, but you can be sure they are details we are hungry to see revealed.

X-Men

The X-Men franchise that existed for nearly two decades has ended, and fans worldwide are over-the-top excited for their chance to finally see the legendary mutant characters make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The hitch is that introducing mutants to the expansive franchise is no small undertaking... so Marvel Studios is playing things smart by not rushing things.

Like with the Fantastic Four, Kevin Feige name-dropped "the mutants" during the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but he didn't offer any actual information regarding when we'll get to see them. There's a good chance it won't happen before 2025.

Blade

Most of the projects announced by Marvel Studios during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 were ones that fans were already vaguely aware of, but this is one that took everybody by surprise. The company has held the rights to Blade for a number of years now, but it was only during the annual summer event that they announced that they are finally doing something with it. And what's more, the project has already lined up a star.

While we currently have no idea when he'll actually make his big screen debut, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will soon be playing Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This news may come as a bit of a surprise to those who are fans of the Marvel Netflix shows, as Ali notably played Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in the first season of Luke Cage, but we'll all just have to put that in the back of our minds while watching him hunting vampires. Basam Tariq has come aboard to direct the film, extending the franchise's track record of giving young, talented filmmakers their first opportunity to make a blockbuster.

Captain America 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Captain America, and soon he will be at the center of his very own movie. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) first bequeathed his star-spangled shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but it was only through the course of events that play out in the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier that Sam has finally come to terms with taking on the mantle. Wearing a whole new Vibranium costume that still allows him to fly, his next adventure will see him soaring into theaters in Captain America 4.

Malcolm Spellman, who was the Head Writer on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, is penning the script for Captain America 4, and Anthony Mackie finalized his deal to star in August 2021. Unfortunately, we have no idea what the movie will actually be about (plot-wise or theme-wise), there is no director attached, and Marvel Studios has yet to officially give it a release date. It is clearly a priority for the franchise, however, so hopefully it won't be too long before more information becomes available.

Deadpool 3

While nothing has been confirmed, there is a lot of expectation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually recast the vast majority of mutant characters who have appeared in the existing X-Men movies. If that does happen, however, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool will be an exception. The higher-ups at Marvel and Disney have acknowledged the incredible popularity of the Merc With The Mouth, and have assured fans not only that Reynolds will be brought back, but that Deadpool 3 is a project in active development.

There are a lot of lingering questions about how exactly Deadpool 3 will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including ones about the R-rating and whether or not it will maintain established canon, but we unfortunately don't have any answers at the present moment. Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, filmmakers best known for their work on Bob's Burgers and The Great North, have come aboard to write the script, but we still don't know when the movie will actually go into production.

And that covers all of the upcoming Marvel movies lined up for the future. Now let's take a look back at the previous phases of the MCU...

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021)

Read our definitive ranking of every Marvel movies in the MCU ranked. And see how to watch the Marvel movies in order chronologically.