Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2021 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, our power need not rest until spooky season in this continued revival of horror brilliance. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next year. Whether it's the return of popular franchises with Candyman and Halloween Kills or original scares from Jordan Peele and James Wan, there's a ton of upcoming movies from the genre to get ready for.

There's a solid line up of horror titles expected to be available to enter our eyeballs between today, the coming year and beyond. Check them out here:

Don’t Breathe 2 - August 13, 2021

Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe sequel that will see the return of Stephen Lang’s Blind Man. In the upcoming horror movie coming exclusively to theaters, Don’t Breathe 2 takes place eight years after the first film and follows Norman Nordstrom who must leave his house to rescue the young girl he has been living with who has been kidnapped . Evil Dead filmmaker Sam Raimi is a producer on the project and called it “the greatest idea for a sequel” he’d ever heard, per IGN.

Demonic - August 20, 2021

From the director behind District 9 and Chappie, Neill Blomkamp, is Demonic. A science fiction horror film that is about the estranged daughter of a hospitalized woman who enters into a simulation to speak to her mother and find out why she went on a murderous rampage. While in the simulation, the young woman (played by Carly Pope) uncovers terrifying supernatural presences that begin to find their way into her life beyond the simulation.

The Night House - August 20, 2021

One of the most critically-acclaimed horror movies of the summer may be The Night House, directed by The Ritual and V/H/S director, David Bruckner. The movie stars Rebecca Hall as a widow who starts to uncover her late husband’s secrets following a series of hauntings at the lakeside home he built for her. The Night House already premiered at Sundance last year to excited nods and its trailer is absolutely chilling.

Candyman - August 27, 2021

Once a highly-anticipated summer 2020 release, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is now one of the most exciting summer 2021 hopefuls. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the ‘90s franchise starring Tony Todd as the Candyman. It will take fans to the same Cabrini-Green public housing project of Chicago, which has now been gentrified. Visual artist Anthony (Abdul-Mateen) and his gallery director GF Brianna (Teyonah Parris) move there and learn about the horrors of the slasher story firsthand. Candyman is produced and co-written by Jordan Peele and helmed by the future director of Captain Marvel 2.

We Need To Do Something - September 3, 2021

For fans of slow burn horror like Hereditary comes We Need To Do Something, a horror film centering on a family who gets stuck in a bathroom together during a tornado. As hours turn to days for the family as they become trapped due to the storm, some sort of unknown terror befalls them. The movie premiered at Tribeca over the summer to overall positive reviews from horror fans.

Malignant - September 10, 2021

James Wan has not only created a horror empire with his Conjuring universe, but recently became among directors of DCEU movies, but even so he’s now directed a wholly original horror idea in Malignant. The movie starring Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel and McKenna Grace is about Wallis’ character deals with violent visions of murder committed by an entity called “Gabriel” and the investigation her and her sister go on that unleashes a hidden past involving their parents. The movie is coming to HBO Max and theaters on its release date.

There’s Someone Inside Your House - October 6, 2021

Another Netflix offering coming to horror fans this year is There’s Someone Inside Your House, a slasher film based on a novel of the same name. It’s about a transfer student who finds herself in the center of some gruesome murder cases when she moves to a town in Nebraska. To up the scare factor, apparently the murderer at large wears a life-like mask of the victim’s face whilst killing them. Yep, here comes the chills!

Lamb - October 8, 2021

A24 has made a name for itself over the years for its unique horror films (among other offbeat titles) and the studio looks to be continuing this tradition with the upcoming release of Lamb. The movie set in Iceland is about a couple (played by Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason) who discover an “unexpected newborn” on their farm and take it under their wing and raise it. Based on the trailer, it seems as though it is a hybrid lamb/human with a lamb head and human legs. WTF? Exactly.

Halloween Kills - October 15, 2021

Following the success of the 2018 return of Michael Myers, who faced off with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode once again, director/co-writer David Gordon Green will be back for Halloween Kills, which will continue the thrilling saga. This Halloween reunion is expected to be a trilogy, which will also include Halloween Ends, coming to theaters one year following it. The 2021 release will pick up just moments after the previous movie left off with Laurie, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.

Antlers - October 29, 2021

Antlers was initially expected for spring 2020, but has since been subjected to over a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antlers follows Keri Russell as a teacher living in Oregon and her police officer brother played by Jesse Plemons as they become entangled with a situation with her student Lucas who is keeping a creature in his house. The movie is based on the short story The Quiet Boy, Guillermo del Toro produced the film and Scott Cooper (who previously helmed Out of the Furnace, Black Mass and Hostiles) directed the horror film now set for the weekend of Halloween.

Last Night In Soho - October 29, 2021

Edgar Wright has been playing with genre throughout his career, between making Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Hot Fuzz. The filmmaker has made his first true horror movie with Last Night in Soho, a time-bending thriller that goes between in the ‘60s London and present day. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg. We’re very much excited for this filmmaker driven horror title which will mark Wright’s first movie in four years.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - November 24, 2021

Five years after Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movie series wrapped up, Sony is rebooting the property with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The survival horror film coming this fall will star The Flash actor Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario. Avan Jogia, The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper and Neal McDonough. The movie being directed by Johannes Roberts will reportedly take place in 1998 and center around the origins of Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - TBA, 2021

One of the most famous horror mainstays is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, and the franchise is coming back sometime in 2021. The movie will be directed by some new talent David Blue Garcia from a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin from a story Don’t Breathe’s Fede Álvarez was part of crafting. The movie’s cast includes Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher and Star Trek’s Alice Krige. The movie has been completed, is officially rated R and is a sequel that will include the original Leatherface.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - TBA, 2021

Another horror franchise reportedly coming back this year is Jeepers Creepers with a movie called Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The movie currently in post-production follows a woman named Laine dragged by her boyfriend to go to a HorrorHound festival in Louisiana. She begins to experience premonitions associated with the urban myth that is The Creeper. The movie is said to be the beginning of an all new trilogy for the Jeepers Creepers franchise.

Scream 5 - January 14, 2022

We’re especially gasping for joy about the return of the Scream franchise come 2022 with the directors of Ready or Not. Scream 5 will feature all our favorite original cast members, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, along with some fresh faces such as The Boys’ Jack Quaid, In The Heights' Melissa Barrera, 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnetteand You’s Jenna Ortega. Bring it on Ghostface!

Morbius - January 28, 2022

Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise is building beyond Venom next year with the release of Morbius starring Jared Leto. The movie based on the Spider-Man villain will tell the story of scientist Michael Morbius (Leto), who finds a cure to his rare blood disease which leads him to become a living vampire. The second film Sony has made focusing solely on a Spidey villain will also star Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who may be connecting the franchise to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe over in the MCU.

The Black Phone - January 28, 2022

Sinister filmmakers Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are teaming back up to adapt the 2004 Joe Hill short story The Black Phone with their Sinister star Ethan Hawke. The movie will be about Hawke’s Finney Shaw, who becomes kidnapped by a serial killer in a soundproof basement. While trapped, he finds a disconnected phone where he can transmit the voices of the killer’s past victims and they try to help him escape.

Paranormal Activity 7 - March 4, 2022

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been a mainstay in supernatural horror since 2007. Seven years after the last installment The Ghost Dimension, Christopher Landon (who worked on Paranormal Activity 3 to five) has written a script for the next one with Underwater director William Eubank set to take the helm. The movie is set to be released straight to Paramount’s new streaming service Paramount+ early next year.

Nope - July 22, 2022

Since the release of Get Out back in 2017, Jordan Peele has established himself as a favorite name in the horror genre and he’s set to return for an original movie called Nope. The movie that will follow 2019’s Us and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. We have no idea what the movie is about at this point but the poster includes a massive cloud with a kite tail hanging from it above a lit up city.

Halloween Ends - October 14, 2022

The Halloween trilogy from David Gordon Green will conclude during the 2022 Halloween season with Halloween Ends. We’ll know a lot more about this project after we see Halloween Kills this year, but we do expect Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer to be among the cast as the saga between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers comes to a final conclusion.

Wendell & Wild - TBA, 2022

Jordan Peele has an additional horror project in the works called Wendell & Wild, currently set to come out sometime next year. This time Peele has brought along his longtime Key & Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key to write the screenplay and star with him. Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animation project that will be about two demon brothers who must face off against their arch-nemesis, a nun named Sister Helly and her two goth teens Kat and Raoul. Production has since begun on the film and it will be released through Netflix sometime next year.

So many horror movies to be excited for! Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more 2021 movie premiere dates, news and updates on these coming titles and check out every