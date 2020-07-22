Ghostbusters: Afterlife
When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The New Sequel
By Dirk Libbey
The first people have now seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so just how is the long awaited sequel?
New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Features Beloved Original Stars
By Eric Eisenberg
It's taken Ghostbusters: Afterlife a bit longer than expected to hit the big screen, but the wait is nearly over.
Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters
By Philip Sledge
An updated guide to all the movies coming to cinemas in the UK in 2021, 2022, and beyond...
Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman Is The Right Director For The Film, According To Dan Aykroyd
By Adreon Patterson
Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Dan Aykroyd reassures fans that the film is in capable hands.
Upcoming Mckenna Grace Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Handmaid's Tale Actress
By Will Ashton
Here's what The Handmaid's Tale's Mckenna Grace is doing next, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife!
Watch Ghostbusters’ Bill Murray React To Afterlife’s Adorable Mini-Pufts
By Mike Reyes
Just how cute are these Ghostbusters: Afterlife creatures?
Upcoming Paul Rudd Movies And TV: What's Coming Up For The Ant-Man Star
By Will Ashton
Here's what Paul Rudd has coming up next, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Upcoming Finn Wolfhard Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Stranger Things Star
By Philip Sledge
From Stranger Things to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the list of upcoming Finn Wolfhard movies and TV shows is more than impressive.
New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character
By Dirk Libbey
A new scene from Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings Paul Rudd face-to-face with the supernatural.
