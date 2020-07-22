Trending

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The New Sequel

By Dirk Libbey

The first people have now seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so just how is the long awaited sequel?

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Features Beloved Original Stars

By Eric Eisenberg

It's taken Ghostbusters: Afterlife a bit longer than expected to hit the big screen, but the wait is nearly over.

Ray Stantz looking at Gozer in Ghostbusters (1984)

Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman Is The Right Director For The Film, According To Dan Aykroyd

By Adreon Patterson

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Dan Aykroyd reassures fans that the film is in capable hands.

McKenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale

Bill Murray trying to send psychic messages to the audience in Ghostbusters II.

Watch Ghostbusters’ Bill Murray React To Afterlife’s Adorable Mini-Pufts

By Mike Reyes

Just how cute are these Ghostbusters: Afterlife creatures?

Paul Rudd - Mute

Finn Wolfhard on Stranger Things

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character

By Dirk Libbey

A new scene from Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings Paul Rudd face-to-face with the supernatural.

Bill Murray in Ghostbusters

Bill Murray Makes Shooting Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sound Grueling

By Carlie Hoke

Bill Murray is still the GOAT, he just ain't as young as he used to be.

