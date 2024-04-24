After Tracker Became A Huge Hit, Is CBS Using Justin Hartley’s Show To Try And Save A Different Series From Cancellation?

This Is Us alum Justin Hartley returned to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule as star of CBS' Tracker, which got off to a strong start in the post-Super Bowl time slot and hasn't slowed down. The network wasted no time in renewing the drama for Season 2 back in early March. In the weeks since, most of the network's shows have either been renewed for the 2024-2025 TV season or cancelled, with The Equalizer as one of the last still waiting for word. As I was watching CBS on Tuesday night, a Tracker commercial with a particular message repeatedly aired and left me wondering: was it designed to attract more people to watch The Equalizer?

At the time of writing, The Equalizer is one of CBS' two big dramas still on the list of major network TV shows that need to be renewed or cancelled, along with NCIS: Hawai'i. Considering that it was less than a week ago that the network axed CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd, it's hard to not speculate about the shows that haven't gotten news yet. So, when I was tuning into CBS for the FBIs – that is, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted – on April 23, I couldn't help but notice that all of the commercials for Tracker also mentioned The Equalizer.

Take a look at a shot of how the Tracker ads ended each time on Tuesday:

(Image credit: CBS)

To be perfectly honest, I can't say with 100% certainty if Tracker commercials noting that new episodes air after The Equalizer on Sundays is new, or if that has been part of the advertising all season. What can I say? I'm not always glued to the TV during commercial breaks. But in cancellation/renewal season, I certainly noticed Tracker plugging The Equalizer repeatedly during FBI night. Attaching Queen Latifah's show to CBS' newest hit in Tracker ads that aired during the successful FBI primetime block can surely only help The Equalizer, right?

After all, those other four shows are already guaranteed for next season, as all three FBIs were renewed in one fell swoop. Of course, the hold-up on The Equalizer's fate may not have anything to do with needing more people to tune in via a Tracker plug. According to Deadline, The Equalizer is actually a ratings success as well, even if not quite delivering the same numbers as Tracker or FBI. The outlet reported in mid-April that the show is expected to be renewed for Season 5, once a new deal is negotiated with leading lady Queen Latifah.

Furthermore, a new deal could also result in an increase in total number of episodes up to 20, compared to the 18 episodes of the second and third seasons. So, the viewership might not be the hindrance when it comes to The Equalizer not being renewed as early as the FBIs, and the attachment to Tracker ads might not have anything to do with increasing the new show's Sunday night lead-in's odds of another season.

For now, as the wait continues for the fate of The Equalizer (and NCIS: Hawai'i, which may have to make big changes for a fourth season), you can watch Queen Latifah's series streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Tracker and all three FBI shows can be found on Paramount+ as well.