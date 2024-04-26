‘The Impact Was Real’ Deadpool And Wolverine Director Explains How The Strikes Influenced Ryan Reynolds’ Threequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with new content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming horror movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds' character into the shared universe. And director Shawn Levy recently explained how the strikes affected the blockbuster, being quoted saying "the impact was real."

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but it looks like a wild, R-rated romp through the MCU. Like so many other Hollywood productions, cameras went down when the strikes raged on last year. Levy recently spoke to The Associated Press about the threequel, confirming moviegoers won't need to do research to enjoy Deadpool 3. He also explained how the movie was influenced by that time. He said:

The impact was real. For me as the director, and the producer, the multi-month pause happened right in the middle of filming. All I could do was edit and review the footage. But it taught me about my movie, and it really revealed what was working and what the movie wanted to be. It really focused our work and I think improved our work in the second half. That's not a luxury we ever get in live-action filmmaking.

There you have it. It sounds like Levy didn't totally hate the unique way that Deadpool & Wolverine came together. Because while pausing filming isn't ideal, it allowed him to stop and examine how the movie looked in a way most filmmakers aren't able to. And it should be fascinating to see how this translates to the final product.

The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine definitely teased a unique MCU experience, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud being brought to the big screen in the rubble of 20th Century Fox's logo. And Shawn Levy and company were able to really take stock of where the movie was going as a result of the strikes.

It should be fascinating to see how this unique process affected Ryan Reynolds' movie as a whole. The anticipation for the movie is sky high, and there is a ton of discourse about the blockbuster online.

Much of the rumors and speculation are about the cast list of Deadpool 3, and which actors may or may not appear throughout its mysterious runtime. Some of the names that have been tossed around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Jennifer Garner's Elektra and more. The new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed off some of the surprise returns, including Lady Deathstrike and Azazel. And something tells me that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding major cameos.

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.