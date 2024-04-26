‘The Hate Went On For A Long Time’: Ellen DeGeneres Says The Way Her Show Ended Was Painful Amidst Mean Allegations
The comedian gets candid.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, by all accounts, was one of the most successful daytime talk shows of its time, with the eponymous comedian dancing her way through 19 seasons of laughs, giveaways and pranking celebrities. But despite A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Chris Pratt honoring Ellen DeGeneres in her final episode two years ago, it was a bittersweet time, as it ended amidst allegations of a toxic work environment from former employees. The comedian is still hurt by how things went down, and she spoke candidly about it as she returned to the stand-up stage.
Ellen DeGeneres has mostly been laying low since May of 2022, when the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired. In a move that likely pleased her wife Portia de Rossi, the former sitcom star returned to the stage, kicking off the Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour. It was obvious that she’s still hurting over the way her talk show ended, as she told the crowd (per Rolling Stone) that she’d been kicked out of show business. DeGeneres referenced how she used to end her show by telling people to “be kind,” saying:
In addition to the “Mean Ellen” accusations (that were corroborated at the time by several celebrities), Ellen DeGeneres also made reference to the controversy that surrounded her sitcom Ellen in the ‘90s, on which she publicly came out as gay. She said during her comedy set that the end of her talk show mirrors that situation in a way. The comedian pointed out:
The standup tour is reportedly being filmed, so fans will be able to see her set on streaming with a Netflix subscription this fall. In true Ellen DeGeneres fashion, there were plenty of laughs to be had, but make no mistake, the talk show host was deeply affected by the events of the past couple of years. She said:
In July 2020, 36 former employees independently reported incidents of racism, sexism, sexual misconduct and harassment from top executives on the show. Three senior producers were fired, but Ellen DeGeneres herself did not come out unscathed, as she was deemed to have fostered that toxic atmosphere, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show never recovered from the ratings dip.
It’s interesting to hear her perspective now on how her long-running talk show came to end, so keep your eye on the schedule of upcoming Netflix movies and TV shows for when you can catch Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour.
