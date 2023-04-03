7 Movies That Handled Autism In A Thoughtful Way

One way to get a better understanding of a person and the experiences they face every day is to hear their stories. Over the years, countless movies have introduced audiences to people whose lives are vastly different from their own, and have helped us feel empathy for those facing their struggles and overcoming daily challenges. And this just so happens to be incredibly true for the autism community, which has been represented in some rich and beautifully crafted stories.

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, and our ongoing partnership with AMC Theatres, which offers sensory-friendly screenings (opens in new tab) to make the movie theater experience a more inclusive and opening place, we have put together a list of movies that have handled autism in a meaningful and thoughtful way.

Joyful Noise (2012)

Todd Graff’s 2012 musical dramedy, Joyful Noise, centers on a Georgia church that has fallen upon hard times following the death of its choir director and a depressed economic climate in the town in which it is located. Together, the late director’s widow, G.G. Sparrow (Dolly Parton), and his successor, Vi Rose Hill (Queen Latifah), put together a talented choir in hopes of winning the national “Joyful Noise” competition, but only if their contrasting views and direction don’t get in the way first.

One of the main characters in Joyful Noise – Vi Rose’s son, Walter (Dexter Darden) – has Asperger’s Syndrome (a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder) and his condition is a major part of the movie. One scene in particular, in which Walter is angry with God for making him that way, Vi Rose tells her son he doesn’t have to be anything except “exactly who you are,” showing the love and compassion of a mother.

Temple Grandin (2010)

The 2010 HBO original movie, Temple Grandin, tells the life story of the American animal behaviorist who has authored dozens of papers on humane treatment of livestock for slaughter and other topics in the field. The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe winner sees Claire Danes take on the role of the woman who didn’t let society hold her down because she has autism, but instead treats it as a gift and not a burden.

Temple Grandin is a remarkable exploration of a brilliant woman who took her own path in life, as well as an inspirational tale that shows greatness can be achieved by anyone if they have a dream and the determination to make it come true, no matter the odds.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014)

Morgan Matthews’ 2014 drama, A Brilliant Young Mind (X+Y, internationally) follows a teenage mathematics prodigy on the autism spectrum named Nathan Ellis (Asa Butterfield) as he prepares for an international competition featuring the best young math whizzes at Cambridge University in England. But just as he is on the cusp of greatness, he falls in love with one of his competitors, a teenager named Zhang Mei (Jo Yang), which forces him to decide between following his dreams or his heart.

Like the 2007 documentary, Beautiful Young Minds, on which it was based, the emotional and inspirational drama offers a unique look at autism and those who deal with it on a daily basis, while also showing that even the most closed-off of individuals can open their eyes and hearts to love.

The Story Of Luke (2012)

Released in 2012, Alonso Mayo’s dramedy, The Story of Luke, follows a young man with autism as he sets to accomplish two goals after living most of his life in a sheltered home: get a job and find a girlfriend. And though the odds are stacked against him, Luke (Lou Taylor Pucci) doesn’t let such things get in his way.

The Story of Luke leans more towards the comedy side of dramedy with a rather cheerful and upbeat story about a young man who is chronically optimistic, even while others around him (characters played by Seth Green, Cary Elwes, and Kristin Bauer van Straten, to name a few) don’t have much hope for either of his two goals. What this does is create a fun and freeing experience as we watch a young man attempt to prove himself to the world while also proving to himself that he can make his dreams come true.

Rain Man (1988)

Released in 1988, Barry Levinson’s drama, Rain Man, follows Charles Babbitt (Tom Cruise) as he discovers that his late father left his massive fortune to Raymond Babbitt (Dustin Hoffman) , a brother he never knew existed. What starts as a story about a cocky and materialistic schemer trying to take advantage of his brother’s autism and savant syndrome, slowly turns into a powerful story about the true meaning of family.

Rain Man was not only a massive financial success upon release, it also garnered a great deal of critical acclaim, resulting in multiple Academy Awards, including Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and multiple others. But on top of that, it also helped introduce more people to autism and helped them gain a better understanding of the syndrome and those living with it.

Please Stand By (2017)

Ben Lewin’s 2017 dramedy, Please Stand By, follows Wendy (Dakota Fanning), a young woman with autism as she escapes her San Francisco group home to submit her massive Star Trek script in a competition held by Paramount Pictures in Hollywood. Though the journey is taxing and full of ups and downs, Wendy never loses faith and pushes through in hopes of completing her mission.

Please Stand By shows the complexity, creativity, brilliance, and warmth of the autistic community through a tremendous performance by Dakota Fanning, who does a miraculous job of capturing the spirit and essence of her character, as well as her hopes and dreams.

Life, Animated (2016)

And then there is Life, Animated, Roger Ross Williams’ 2016 documentary about Owen Suskind, a young boy with autism who found a way to interact with the world thanks to watching various Walt Disney Animation Studios movies in his early childhood.

Based on Ron Suskind’s 2014 book, Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes, and Autism, the Oscar-nominated documentary shows the power art can have on an individual, and help them find their own path in life. The documentary doesn’t shy away from delicate topics and the uncertainty of life with disorders like autism, but it also shows the beauty of an unusual life as well.

Though these movies touch on different topics and tell different stories, each does a tremendous job of representing those living with autism and similar disorders. Throughout April, which is Autism Awareness month, AMC Theatres will be showcasing some of the newest movies with special sensory-friendly movie screenings (opens in new tab) at participating locations.