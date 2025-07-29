90 Day Hunt For Love Keeps Hammering On Jeniffer And Cole's Drama, And (Big Yawn) I Am Over It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy with Pepperoni Nipples." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Everyone is a star on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but I think if we had to say who the main characters of this program are in the inaugural season, it would be Jeniffer Tarazona and Cole Anderson. The new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff has revolved around the drama involving these two and Rob Warne, and I'm just so tired of hearing about it at this point that I wish there was more to talk about.

This all started when Jeniffer and Rob slept together after she initially had shown interest in Cole. Now, it's gotten to a point where it seems to be all that people want to talk about every episode, and I would love if we could just move on from it after acknowledging two things.

Jeniffer Is Stringing Cole Along And Not Really Serious About A Relationship

I was willing to give Jeniffer the benefit of the doubt when she initially slept with Rob at the beginning of 90 Day: Hunt For Love that she didn't intentionally mean to hurt Cole's feelings. Then, after deliberately lying about sleeping with him and continuing to hang out with him any time she's at odds with Cole, I think it's fair to say this is just a game to her. It seems she's not looking to get serious with anyone, and if she is, it's certainly not with Cole.

At some point, I can't help but wonder why Cole just doesn't try to go on some dates with someone else at the resort. Jeniffer is clearly uninterested in an actual relationship with him, and if she is, why would he want to date someone who hooks up with another dude whenever he does something that she doesn't approve of?

More On 90 Day: Hunt For Love (Image credit: TLC) One Major Reason I Think 90 Day: Hunt For Love Is A Bad Spinoff For Tiffany Franco To Have Joined

In fairness, Cole doesn't have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to the 90 Day cast of women. Tiffany Franco already has two dudes getting into fist fights over her, and Cortney Reardanz is feeling guilt-stricken after Colt Johnson's devastating injury. Oh, and there's Chantel Everett, whose entire storyline revolves around her clearly wanting to leave the resort and pursue a relationship with a friend back home.

There is a cynical part of me that believes Cole continues to pursue Jeniffer because he knows he'll get more screentime on 90 Day: Hunt For Love if he does so, and let's face it, these people go on these shows so they can be on television. A woman lost her job as a principal after doing the TLC spinoff, so I can hope that maybe Cole's outrage about Jeniffer and Rob's casual fling is more about guaranteeing he's on TV than anything else.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs are available to stream on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available for an HBO Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up with the series over on Max, and be sure to check out all the other 90 Day content on the platform. You can also watch it to see Cole continue to be upset about Jeniffer, but I wouldn't recommend that.