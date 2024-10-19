10 Upcoming LGBTQ+ Movies We're Looking Forward To

The 2024 movie schedule has already marked a great year in queer cinema, between I Saw The TV Glow, Love Lies Bleeding and Challengers, but there’s so much more to come. From the next Luca Guadagnino queer romance (starring Daniel Craig) to The Wedding Banquet remake and a highly anticipated book adaptation, take a look at these upcoming LGBTQ+ movies we can’t wait to see.

Coming Soon

Emilia Pérez - November 13, 2024

Those with a Netflix subscription can soon see Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez’s unique musical (and crime thriller) starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz and Édgar Ramírez. The movie that also doubles as a trans story about a cartel leader who decides to fake her death so she can live authentically. Emilia Pérez premiered at Cannes to positive reviews. Definitely check out the conflicted thoughts of CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola on the material as well.

Queer - November 27, 2024

Luca Guadagnino has made a name for himself telling LGBTQ+ stories throughout his movies like Call Me By Your Name, Bones And All and Challengers. Next he has adapted the 1985 novel, Queer by William S. Burroughs, which is set to hit limited theaters this fall. The movie stars Daniel Craif as an American expat who becomes infatuated with Drew Starkey’s Eugene Allerton while grappling with substance addiction in 1940s Mexico City. When the movie premiered at Venice, Craig’s performance received a lot of praise along with critics calling the movie “memorable,” “audacious” and “magnetic”.

The Wedding Banquet - TBD 2025

Following Lily Gladstone’s historical award season for her performance in Killers Of The Flower Moon and her queer role in Fancy Dance , the actor is moving to lighter fare with a remake of 1993’s The Wedding Banquet. The movie will be directed by Fire Island’s Andrew Ahn, and be a “reimagination” of the Ang Lee classic, per IndieWire . The original movie centered on a gay Taiwanese man, and this time around the remake will feature two same-sex couples and Korean family dynamics. Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran and Joan Chen are in the cast with Gladstone.

I Don’t Understand You - TBD 2025

Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells play a wealthy Los Angeles gay couple in I Don’t Understand You who celebrate their 10th anniversary with a trip to Italy, and are on the verge of adopting a baby. In this horror comedy, their trip starts to go very wrong with a series of incidents that challenge their baby moon. It premiered at SXSW earlier this year to favorable reactions calling it fun, funny with great performances by its leads.

On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses has Will Poulter and Daisy Edgar-Jones playing a married couple who attempt to start a new life in California after Poulter’s Lee returns from his time serving the Korean War alongside his charismatic younger brother Julius (Jacob Elordi). But, things go into an unexpected direction for the three of them. Julius escapes to Vegas where he begins a queer relationship with a casino worker (Diego Calva) and Edgar-Jones’ Muriel explores her queer sexuality with her neighbor (played by Sasha Calle). The movie premiered at TIFF to positive reviews and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. However, a release date has yet to be determined.

I Wish You All The Best

13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman (who came out as trans in 2021) has made her directorial debut with I Wish You All The Best. The movie based on the book with the same title (from nonbinary author Mason Deaver) is about Ben De Backer (Corey Fogelmanis), who comes out as nonbinary to their parents to be thrown out of their home and moves in with their estranged sister Hannah and her husband, Thomas (played by Alexandra Daddario and Cole Sprouse). The coming-of-age queer film was compared to Heartstopper in tone by The Hollywood Reporter .

In Production

Christy Martin Biopic

Sydney Sweeney is currently in production portraying boxer Christy Martin. When the movie was announced as Sweeney’s next project in May, director David Michôd described it as “female Rocky”. Sweeney shared these first photos from set:

The movie will explore Christy Martin’s identity as a gay woman who grew up in a conservative town in West Virginia in the 1990s. Michôd shared that she used boxing to “express herself and her rage”. She initially married James V. Martin, who attempted to murder her in 2010 before being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder. She later married former ring rival Lisa Holewyne in 2017.

Mother Mary

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are set to play lovers in A24’s Mother Mary, from The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery. Hathaway will play a pop star and Coel will play her iconic fashion designer. The movie will feature original tunes by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff. We can’t wait to see these two leads mothering in what’s been called an “epic melodrama."

In Development

Red, White And Royal Blue Sequel

After Red, White And Royal Blue had us feeling all the feelings with an Amazon Prime subscription , it was announced in May 2024 that a sequel is on the way. From what we know about Red, White And Royal Blue 2 , Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine will reprise their roles as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry and the original novel’s author Casey McQuiston is co-writing the movie with Matthew López. We cannot wait to learn what’s to come next after the first movie was one of our favorite rom coms in recent years!

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo

One of the best mainstream LGBTQ+ novels in recent years that’s among upcoming book adaptations is a movie version of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The Taylor Jenkins Reed book is about an iconic movie star from Old Hollywood who recounts the truth of her love life across her career to a reporter. The screenplay is being written by Little Fires Everywhere’s Liz Tigelaar and will be directed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland.

Will any of these be regarded as some of the best LGBTQ+ movies once they are released? We’ll keep you updated here and look forward to supporting these queer films.