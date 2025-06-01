Upcoming Movies In 2026: New Movie Release Dates

Recommended reading

In a director&#039;s chair, a grey-suited Robert Downey Jr. shushes the camera as Marvel reveals the Doomsday cast.
(Image credit: Marvel)
There are already so many reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2026 movies schedule, and we are barely even halfway through the upcoming 2025 movies schedule. I am not just talking about the upcoming Marvel movies and the upcoming DC movies, either.

There is plenty more in the world of cinema to look forward to next year outside of the upcoming superhero movies, including upcoming horror movies and, if you prefer your thrills less frightening, upcoming action movies. Take a look at all the year 2026 will have to offer on the big screen in the following guide.

JANUARY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks back with concern in 28 Years Later.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The year starts off with some fun thrills in January 2026, which sees the release of a new sci-fi movie called SOULM8TE, spun-off from M3GAN, director Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later follow-up, The Bone Temple, and Sam Raimi’s return to horror with the survival thriller, Send Help.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Mutiny

TBD

Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis

January 9, 2026

SOULM8TE

TBD

Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan

January 9, 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

TBD

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell

January 16, 2026

Mercy

TBD

Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt

January 23, 2026

Send Help

TBD

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien

January 30, 2026

February 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Ghostface stands with its knife raised in a theater in Scream VI.

(Image credit: Paramount/Spyglass)

There will be many great date night opportunities at the movies in February 2026, with director Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7 available for couples who bond over horror, and, for couples seeking something more traditionally romantic, check out Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Crime 101

TBD

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo

February 13, 2026

GOAT

TBD

Rachna Vasavada

February 13, 2026

Reminders of Him

TBD

Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers

February 13, 2026

Wuthering Heights

TBD

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi

February 13, 2026

I Can Only Imagine Sequel

TBD

Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia

February 20, 2026

The Cat in the Hat

TBD

Bill Hader, Matt Berry

February 27, 2026

Scream 7

TBD

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox

February 27, 2026

March 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Ryan Gosling in First Man

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Maggie Gyllenhaal presents a new take on Frankenstein with The Bride!, Ryan Gosling is a lone astronaut racing to save Earth in Project Hail Mary, Mike Flanagan takes over the Exorcist franchise, and more in March 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

The Bride!

TBD

Jesse Buckley, Christian Bale

March 6, 2026

Hoppers

TBD

Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan

March 6, 2026

The Breadwinner

TBD

Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani

March 13, 2026

Untitled The Exorcist Sequel

TBD

TBD

March 13, 2026

Project Hail Mary

TBD

Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller

March 20, 2026

Untitled Trey Parker / Matt Stone / Kendrick Lamar / Dave Free Project

TBD

Preston Galli, Koa Cohen

March 20, 2026

APRIL 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Mario and Luigi about to fist bump in the Super Mario Bros. Movie

(Image credit: Illumination)

See the continuing adventures of Nintendo’s flagship heroes in the upcoming video game movie, Super Mario World, and a new interpretation of a classic Universal Monster in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy reboot in April 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Super Mario World

TBD

TBD

April 3, 2026

Italianna

TBD

Regé-Jean Page, Halle Bailey

April 10, 2026

The Mummy

TBD

Jack Reynor, Laia Costa

April 17, 2026

MAY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

The Mandalorian and Grogu concept art

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

May 2026 is going to be a big month for Pedro Pascal fans, as the actor will be reprising Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu – a feature spun off from his hit Disney+ series and one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars movies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Incidents Around the House

TBD

Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass

May 8, 2026

Verity

TBD

Anne Hathaway, Brady Wagner

May 15, 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu

TBD

Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver

May 22, 2026

JUNE 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Woody looking up from inside a backpack with a knowing smile in Toy Story 4.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

June 2026 is a month of grand returns: the return of Steven Spielberg with his upcoming feature, the return of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5, the return of the Wayans Brothers for Scary Movie 6, and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Masters of the Universe

TBD

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes

June 5, 2026

Untitled Steven Spielberg Film

TBD

Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo

June 12, 2026

Scary Movie 6

TBD

TBD

June 12, 2026

Toy Story 5

TBD

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

June 19, 2026

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

TBD

Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley

June 26, 2026

JULY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Your local fireworks display won’t be the only unmissable show in July 2026 with releases like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a new chapter of a classic horror franchise called Evil Dead Burn, and an upcoming Spider-Man movie called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Mega Minions

TBD

Romesh Ranganathan, Pierre Coffin

July 1, 2026

Shiver

TBD

Whitney Peak, Phoebe Dynevor

July 3, 2026

Moana

TBD

Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson

July 10, 2026

The Odyssey

TBD

Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway

July 17, 2026

Evil Dead Burn

TBD

Souheila Yacoub

July 24, 2026

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

TBD

McKenna Grace, Jameela Jamil

July 24, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

TBD

Tom Holland, Sadie Sink

July 31, 2026

AUGUST 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

The red demon in Insidious.

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

It Follows creator David Robert Mitchell is coming back with a mysterious new thriller called Flowervale Street, and an upcoming Blumhouse movie set in the world of Insidious is also due in August 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Flowervale Street

TBD

Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway

August 14, 2026

Untitled Insidious Sequel

TBD

TBD

August 21, 2026

SEPTEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Batman villain Clayface gets his own movie, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman come back to make more magic with Practical Magic 2, and more exciting releases abound in September 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

How to Rob a Bank

TBD

Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai

September 4, 2026

Clayface

TBD

TBD

September 11, 2026

Practical Magic 2

TBD

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman

September 18, 2026

Resident Evil

TBD

Austin Abrams

September 18, 2026

Forgotten Island

TBD

TBD

September 25, 2026

OCTOBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Avatar: The Last Airbender

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

In October 2026, we can expect two currently untitled projects from renowned filmmakers Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Jordan Peele, as well as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, another movie based on the beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film

TBD

Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons

October 2, 2026

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

TBD

Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun

October 9, 2026

Remain

TBD

Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor

October 23, 2026

Untitled Jordan Peele Project

TBD

TBD

October 23, 2026

NOVEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Aslan the Lion from Disney's 2005 The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

(Image credit: Disney)

Two of the biggest YA novel series adaptations are coming back to the big screen in November 2026, namely The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from director Francis Lawrence and Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, which will later be available with a Netflix subscription.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie

TBD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston

November 13, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

TBD

Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons

November 20, 2026

Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Theatrical Release)

TBD

Emma Mackey

November 26, 2026

DECEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

Avengers: Doomsday logo

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movies include a fourth Jumanji adventure, Mike Myers comes back for Shrek 5, and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU in a new role in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Release Date

Jumanji 4

TBD

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black

December 11, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday

TBD

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth

December 18, 2026

Ice Age 6

TBD

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo

December 18, 2026

Shrek 5

TBD

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy

December 23, 2026

Werwulf

TBD

TBD

December 25, 2026

Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Netflix Release)

TBD

Emma Mackey

December 25, 2026

2026 MOVIES - DATE TBD

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in Fast X

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The world is excited to see Dom Toretto and co. return in Fast XI, the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme, and Mel Gibson’s biblical sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ. However, like many other upcoming 2026 movies, we cannot tell you when they will release yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Title

Rating

Starring

Coyote vs. Acme

PG

John Cena, Lana Condor

Fablehaven

TBD

TBD

Fast XI

TBD

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson

Is God Is

TBD

Sterling K. Brown, Vivica A. Fox

The Resurrection of the Christ

TBD

Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern

The Ark and the Aardvark

TBD

Aubrey Plaza, Miles Teller

Be sure to bookmark our upcoming 2026 movies schedule, as release dates for these films are subject to change.

