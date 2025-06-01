Upcoming Movies In 2026: New Movie Release Dates

There are already so many reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2026 movies schedule, and we are barely even halfway through the upcoming 2025 movies schedule. I am not just talking about the upcoming Marvel movies and the upcoming DC movies, either.

There is plenty more in the world of cinema to look forward to next year outside of the upcoming superhero movies, including upcoming horror movies and, if you prefer your thrills less frightening, upcoming action movies. Take a look at all the year 2026 will have to offer on the big screen in the following guide.

JANUARY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The year starts off with some fun thrills in January 2026, which sees the release of a new sci-fi movie called SOULM8TE, spun-off from M3GAN, director Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later follow-up, The Bone Temple, and Sam Raimi’s return to horror with the survival thriller, Send Help.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Mutiny TBD Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis January 9, 2026 SOULM8TE TBD Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan January 9, 2026 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple TBD Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell January 16, 2026 Mercy TBD Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt January 23, 2026 Send Help TBD Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien January 30, 2026

February 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Paramount/Spyglass)

There will be many great date night opportunities at the movies in February 2026, with director Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7 available for couples who bond over horror, and, for couples seeking something more traditionally romantic, check out Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Crime 101 TBD Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo February 13, 2026 GOAT TBD Rachna Vasavada February 13, 2026 Reminders of Him TBD Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers February 13, 2026 Wuthering Heights TBD Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi February 13, 2026 I Can Only Imagine Sequel TBD Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia February 20, 2026 The Cat in the Hat TBD Bill Hader, Matt Berry February 27, 2026 Scream 7 TBD Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox February 27, 2026

March 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Maggie Gyllenhaal presents a new take on Frankenstein with The Bride!, Ryan Gosling is a lone astronaut racing to save Earth in Project Hail Mary, Mike Flanagan takes over the Exorcist franchise, and more in March 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date The Bride! TBD Jesse Buckley, Christian Bale March 6, 2026 Hoppers TBD Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan March 6, 2026 The Breadwinner TBD Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani March 13, 2026 Untitled The Exorcist Sequel TBD TBD March 13, 2026 Project Hail Mary TBD Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller March 20, 2026 Untitled Trey Parker / Matt Stone / Kendrick Lamar / Dave Free Project TBD Preston Galli, Koa Cohen March 20, 2026

APRIL 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Illumination)

See the continuing adventures of Nintendo’s flagship heroes in the upcoming video game movie, Super Mario World, and a new interpretation of a classic Universal Monster in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy reboot in April 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Super Mario World TBD TBD April 3, 2026 Italianna TBD Regé-Jean Page, Halle Bailey April 10, 2026 The Mummy TBD Jack Reynor, Laia Costa April 17, 2026

MAY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

May 2026 is going to be a big month for Pedro Pascal fans, as the actor will be reprising Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu – a feature spun off from his hit Disney+ series and one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars movies.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Incidents Around the House TBD Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass May 8, 2026 Verity TBD Anne Hathaway, Brady Wagner May 15, 2026 The Mandalorian and Grogu TBD Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver May 22, 2026

JUNE 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

June 2026 is a month of grand returns: the return of Steven Spielberg with his upcoming feature, the return of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5, the return of the Wayans Brothers for Scary Movie 6, and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Masters of the Universe TBD Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes June 5, 2026 Untitled Steven Spielberg Film TBD Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo June 12, 2026 Scary Movie 6 TBD TBD June 12, 2026 Toy Story 5 TBD Tom Hanks, Tim Allen June 19, 2026 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow TBD Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley June 26, 2026

JULY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Your local fireworks display won’t be the only unmissable show in July 2026 with releases like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a new chapter of a classic horror franchise called Evil Dead Burn, and an upcoming Spider-Man movie called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Mega Minions TBD Romesh Ranganathan, Pierre Coffin July 1, 2026 Shiver TBD Whitney Peak, Phoebe Dynevor July 3, 2026 Moana TBD Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson July 10, 2026 The Odyssey TBD Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway July 17, 2026 Evil Dead Burn TBD Souheila Yacoub July 24, 2026 PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie TBD McKenna Grace, Jameela Jamil July 24, 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day TBD Tom Holland, Sadie Sink July 31, 2026

AUGUST 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

It Follows creator David Robert Mitchell is coming back with a mysterious new thriller called Flowervale Street, and an upcoming Blumhouse movie set in the world of Insidious is also due in August 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Flowervale Street TBD Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway August 14, 2026 Untitled Insidious Sequel TBD TBD August 21, 2026

SEPTEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Batman villain Clayface gets his own movie, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman come back to make more magic with Practical Magic 2, and more exciting releases abound in September 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date How to Rob a Bank TBD Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai September 4, 2026 Clayface TBD TBD September 11, 2026 Practical Magic 2 TBD Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman September 18, 2026 Resident Evil TBD Austin Abrams September 18, 2026 Forgotten Island TBD TBD September 25, 2026

OCTOBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

In October 2026, we can expect two currently untitled projects from renowned filmmakers Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Jordan Peele, as well as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, another movie based on the beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film TBD Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons October 2, 2026 The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender TBD Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun October 9, 2026 Remain TBD Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor October 23, 2026 Untitled Jordan Peele Project TBD TBD October 23, 2026

NOVEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Disney)

Two of the biggest YA novel series adaptations are coming back to the big screen in November 2026, namely The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from director Francis Lawrence and Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, which will later be available with a Netflix subscription.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie TBD Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston November 13, 2026 The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping TBD Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons November 20, 2026 Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Theatrical Release) TBD Emma Mackey November 26, 2026

DECEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movies include a fourth Jumanji adventure, Mike Myers comes back for Shrek 5, and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU in a new role in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Jumanji 4 TBD Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black December 11, 2026 Avengers: Doomsday TBD Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth December 18, 2026 Ice Age 6 TBD Ray Romano, John Leguizamo December 18, 2026 Shrek 5 TBD Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy December 23, 2026 Werwulf TBD TBD December 25, 2026 Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Netflix Release) TBD Emma Mackey December 25, 2026

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The world is excited to see Dom Toretto and co. return in Fast XI, the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme, and Mel Gibson’s biblical sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ. However, like many other upcoming 2026 movies, we cannot tell you when they will release yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Coyote vs. Acme PG John Cena, Lana Condor Fablehaven TBD TBD Fast XI TBD Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson Is God Is TBD Sterling K. Brown, Vivica A. Fox The Resurrection of the Christ TBD Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern The Ark and the Aardvark TBD Aubrey Plaza, Miles Teller

Be sure to bookmark our upcoming 2026 movies schedule, as release dates for these films are subject to change.