Upcoming Movies In 2026: New Movie Release Dates

There are already so many reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2026 movies schedule, and we are barely even halfway through the upcoming 2025 movies schedule. I am not just talking about the upcoming Marvel movies and the upcoming DC movies, either.
There is plenty more in the world of cinema to look forward to next year outside of the upcoming superhero movies, including upcoming horror movies and, if you prefer your thrills less frightening, upcoming action movies. Take a look at all the year 2026 will have to offer on the big screen in the following guide.
JANUARY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
The year starts off with some fun thrills in January 2026, which sees the release of a new sci-fi movie called SOULM8TE, spun-off from M3GAN, director Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later follow-up, The Bone Temple, and Sam Raimi’s return to horror with the survival thriller, Send Help.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Mutiny
TBD
Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis
January 9, 2026
SOULM8TE
TBD
Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan
January 9, 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
TBD
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell
January 16, 2026
Mercy
TBD
Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt
January 23, 2026
Send Help
TBD
Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien
January 30, 2026
February 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
There will be many great date night opportunities at the movies in February 2026, with director Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7 available for couples who bond over horror, and, for couples seeking something more traditionally romantic, check out Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Crime 101
TBD
Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo
February 13, 2026
GOAT
TBD
Rachna Vasavada
February 13, 2026
Reminders of Him
TBD
Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers
February 13, 2026
Wuthering Heights
TBD
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi
February 13, 2026
I Can Only Imagine Sequel
TBD
Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia
February 20, 2026
The Cat in the Hat
TBD
Bill Hader, Matt Berry
February 27, 2026
Scream 7
TBD
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
February 27, 2026
March 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
Maggie Gyllenhaal presents a new take on Frankenstein with The Bride!, Ryan Gosling is a lone astronaut racing to save Earth in Project Hail Mary, Mike Flanagan takes over the Exorcist franchise, and more in March 2026.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
The Bride!
TBD
Jesse Buckley, Christian Bale
March 6, 2026
Hoppers
TBD
Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan
March 6, 2026
The Breadwinner
TBD
Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani
March 13, 2026
Untitled The Exorcist Sequel
TBD
TBD
March 13, 2026
Project Hail Mary
TBD
Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller
March 20, 2026
Untitled Trey Parker / Matt Stone / Kendrick Lamar / Dave Free Project
TBD
Preston Galli, Koa Cohen
March 20, 2026
APRIL 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
See the continuing adventures of Nintendo’s flagship heroes in the upcoming video game movie, Super Mario World, and a new interpretation of a classic Universal Monster in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy reboot in April 2026.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Super Mario World
TBD
TBD
April 3, 2026
Italianna
TBD
Regé-Jean Page, Halle Bailey
April 10, 2026
The Mummy
TBD
Jack Reynor, Laia Costa
April 17, 2026
MAY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
May 2026 is going to be a big month for Pedro Pascal fans, as the actor will be reprising Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu – a feature spun off from his hit Disney+ series and one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars movies.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Incidents Around the House
TBD
Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass
May 8, 2026
Verity
TBD
Anne Hathaway, Brady Wagner
May 15, 2026
The Mandalorian and Grogu
TBD
Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver
May 22, 2026
JUNE 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
June 2026 is a month of grand returns: the return of Steven Spielberg with his upcoming feature, the return of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5, the return of the Wayans Brothers for Scary Movie 6, and more.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Masters of the Universe
TBD
Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes
June 5, 2026
Untitled Steven Spielberg Film
TBD
Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo
June 12, 2026
Scary Movie 6
TBD
TBD
June 12, 2026
Toy Story 5
TBD
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
June 19, 2026
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
TBD
Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley
June 26, 2026
JULY 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
Your local fireworks display won’t be the only unmissable show in July 2026 with releases like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a new chapter of a classic horror franchise called Evil Dead Burn, and an upcoming Spider-Man movie called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Mega Minions
TBD
Romesh Ranganathan, Pierre Coffin
July 1, 2026
Shiver
TBD
Whitney Peak, Phoebe Dynevor
July 3, 2026
Moana
TBD
Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson
July 10, 2026
The Odyssey
TBD
Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway
July 17, 2026
Evil Dead Burn
TBD
Souheila Yacoub
July 24, 2026
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
TBD
McKenna Grace, Jameela Jamil
July 24, 2026
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
TBD
Tom Holland, Sadie Sink
July 31, 2026
AUGUST 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
It Follows creator David Robert Mitchell is coming back with a mysterious new thriller called Flowervale Street, and an upcoming Blumhouse movie set in the world of Insidious is also due in August 2026.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Flowervale Street
TBD
Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway
August 14, 2026
Untitled Insidious Sequel
TBD
TBD
August 21, 2026
SEPTEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
The Batman villain Clayface gets his own movie, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman come back to make more magic with Practical Magic 2, and more exciting releases abound in September 2026.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
How to Rob a Bank
TBD
Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai
September 4, 2026
Clayface
TBD
TBD
September 11, 2026
Practical Magic 2
TBD
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman
September 18, 2026
Resident Evil
TBD
Austin Abrams
September 18, 2026
Forgotten Island
TBD
TBD
September 25, 2026
OCTOBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
In October 2026, we can expect two currently untitled projects from renowned filmmakers Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Jordan Peele, as well as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, another movie based on the beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film
TBD
Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons
October 2, 2026
The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender
TBD
Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun
October 9, 2026
Remain
TBD
Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor
October 23, 2026
Untitled Jordan Peele Project
TBD
TBD
October 23, 2026
NOVEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
Two of the biggest YA novel series adaptations are coming back to the big screen in November 2026, namely The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from director Francis Lawrence and Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, which will later be available with a Netflix subscription.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
TBD
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston
November 13, 2026
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
TBD
Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons
November 20, 2026
Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Theatrical Release)
TBD
Emma Mackey
November 26, 2026
DECEMBER 2026 MOVIE RELEASES
Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movies include a fourth Jumanji adventure, Mike Myers comes back for Shrek 5, and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU in a new role in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.
Title
Rating
Starring
Release Date
Jumanji 4
TBD
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black
December 11, 2026
Avengers: Doomsday
TBD
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth
December 18, 2026
Ice Age 6
TBD
Ray Romano, John Leguizamo
December 18, 2026
Shrek 5
TBD
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy
December 23, 2026
Werwulf
TBD
TBD
December 25, 2026
Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Film (Netflix Release)
TBD
Emma Mackey
December 25, 2026
2026 MOVIES - DATE TBD
The world is excited to see Dom Toretto and co. return in Fast XI, the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme, and Mel Gibson’s biblical sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ. However, like many other upcoming 2026 movies, we cannot tell you when they will release yet.
Title
Rating
Starring
Coyote vs. Acme
PG
John Cena, Lana Condor
Fablehaven
TBD
TBD
Fast XI
TBD
Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson
Is God Is
TBD
Sterling K. Brown, Vivica A. Fox
The Resurrection of the Christ
TBD
Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern
The Ark and the Aardvark
TBD
Aubrey Plaza, Miles Teller
Be sure to bookmark our upcoming 2026 movies schedule, as release dates for these films are subject to change.
Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.
