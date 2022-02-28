The First Videos Taking Us Inside Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Are Dropping, Here’s A Taste Of The Magic

The following contains some spoilers for events on board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The first official visitors will board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser tomorrow, but some have been lucky to visit the Halcyon already. There are a variety of opinions regarding whether the experience, which can run well above $5,000, is truly worth it. But many are now trying to make their own judgement on that question based on the pictures and video that are coming out, showing just what people can expect if and when they board the Galactic Starcruiser.

I was one of the people lucky enough to spend a few hours at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser last week, and myself and many others have now been posting a lot of video showing various parts of the Galactic Starcruiser in action. And there are some elements that you can really only appreciate in video form, like a performance from the onboard entertainment, galactic superstar Gaya and her band, that comes along with the starcruiser’s amazing food .

But there is a lot more where that came from. One of the most impressive things on board the Galactic Starcruiser might be inside the rooms where everybody will be staying . There, you’ll find a video link to D3-09, a droid that will keep you up to date on what’s going on on board the Halcyon, and also wants to know what you’ve been up to.

But the adventure is everywhere. And it’s for everybody. For those willing to really give into the experience there’s a quite remarkable level of immersion that can be found, and that’s the case at any age. As theme park writer Brooke McDonald showed, one of her kids went to the work for the First Order and both he and the actor involved clearly had a blast.

And there is no minimum of action that takes place on board the Galactic Starcruiser either. Much of it guests get to take part in directly, but the stay also ends with a massive live performance that includes some very big moments. Including the display of that fully extendable lightsaber that we’ve seen WDI show off.

Kylo Ren also gets in on the action and gets to show off his own Force power as well, by use of what looks to be an unseen moving walkway up on the catwalk of the Starcruiser atrium.

And this really only scratches the surface of what there is to see and do on the Galactic Starcruiser. In a couple of days we’ll start to see the first reviews from the people paying full price for this experience.