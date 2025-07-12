Why One Key Ted Lasso Cast Member Initially Turned Down The Job Before Finally Saying Yes: 'I Actually Said No To It'
Thank goodness they said yes!
Ted Lasso isn’t just one of the best shows on Apple TV+, it’s a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. So, the idea of anyone in the Ted Lasso cast turning down their part feels almost unimaginable. However, before it was a hit, this was a small comedy on a new streaming service, and one key actor recently explained why he said no before eventually accepting the gig.
Nick Mohammed, who played Nate on Ted Lasso (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription), is the actor who recently opened up about turning down the comedy at first. Before being cast as the kit man-turned-coach, he was up for Higgins alongside Brett Goldstein, who ultimately played Roy, Phil Dunster, who ultimately played Jamie, and Jeremy Swift, who did end up playing Higgins. Between that and a few other factors, Mohammed said no at first, explaining on The Comedian’s Comedian Podcast:
Further elaborating on why he said no, Mohammed said that he’d auditioned for another part in Ted Lasso and was simply working on something else at the time. That something else was the show Intelligence, and he explained why that played into his initial choice, saying:
For those who don’t know, Intelligence is a British sitcom that Mohammed starred in with David Schwimmer. The Friends actor played an NSA agent who moved to the UK to work for the Government Communications Headquarters on a cybercrime unit, and Mohammed played a computer analyst who worked alongside him.
Sound familiar? Well, it is a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American who moves to the UK to play a pivotal role in an institution that is confused about why he’s there in the first place. However, as Mohammed stated, outside of the general premise, they are quite different.
So, with all that in mind, and considering the Nate actor did create Intelligence, I can see why he wanted to devote his time to it instead of Ted Lasso.
However, the Ted Lasso team was persistent, and they laid out Nate’s whole good-turned-evil-turned-back-to-good arc:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
They did hold true to their word, and by the end of Ted Lasso Season 3, Nate had been on a full, emotional and redeeming journey. Mohammed loved that too, so he was thrilled to play the part. The success the show found amid all that was just the cherry on top, as he said:
He’s right, nobody knew the success Ted Lasso would be, and it truly took the world by storm, getting bigger and bigger season after season. Now, Ted Lasso is set to return for Season 4; however, Mohammed doesn’t know if he’ll be back or not just yet.
Although no matter what, he made it clear how grateful he is for the show, and I’m sure he’s very thankful he ultimately said yes to playing Nate the Great.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
