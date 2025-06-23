An Epcot Guest Fell In The Water On Living With The Land, But It's What Happened Next That Has Me Furious

Walt Disney World is a place where they say anything can happen, and guests routinely prove that statement true by getting up to some of the wildest stuff that you can imagine. This includes one guest who was caught on video getting soaked on one of the rides where that isn’t supposed to happen: Epcot’s iconic Living with the Land.

Living with the Land is a favorite attraction at Epcot for a lot of people. It is also a unique attraction in that the boat ride has no restraint system, and no on-board Cast Member, meaning riders have to be on their best behavior. Unfortunately sometimes they are not, as guests showed in a TikTok that’s gone viral, revealing somebody getting out of the water.

Somebody Took A Swim On Living With The Land

According to the information in the post, it seems the rider dropped his phone into the water, and then, in an attempt to get it back, seemingly fell into the water himself. The video captures him getting out of the water and then racing back to get back on his boat.

@sunshinesoulco_florida Imagine dropping your phone in the water on Living with the Land, falling in the water while retrieving it and running back into yoir boat while the ride is still going on…. Yep, that just happened…. ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

This was, by any measure, an unwise move. And while I completely understand the panic that would ensue if I dropped my phone in Living With The Land, you just need to let it go and then inform a cast member when you get back to the loading area. Then buy rice.

This is far from the first time that we’ve seen anybody, intentionally or not, jump off Living with the Land. If this keeps up, we’re going to see restraints added to the ride, which would be frustrating as it would remove a lot of the relaxing vibe from a great attraction. But that’s not what really has me upset.

Please Do Not Damage The Living With The Land Greenhouse

What has me absolutely livid, probably more than is justified, is watching the guy kick up all that sand as he runs back to his boat. This is an act of vandalism on a pristine Greenhouse that otherwise looks perfect for every visitor because it’s designed to look that way.

As one commentator on the video points out, even guests doing the “Behind the Seeds” tour aren’t allowed to step on the sand because of the possibility of contaminants from their shoes negatively impacting the ecology of the space. Signs are telling you not to touch anything for just this reason.

Epcot has changed a lot over the years, but Living with the Land has been there since the Disney World park opened. While Test Track is about to open its third iteration, Living with the Land has remained largely unchanged for 40 years. It’s got a peaceful vibe that can’t be matched by Disney World’s popular thrill rides.

Many commenters assumed the guy was banned from Disney World for this little stunt, though it’s unclear if that happened. Based on comments in the video, it seems he was able to exit the attraction without attracting security, though Disney World does a pretty good job of keeping tabs on people throughout the park, so it’s possible he was picked up later.