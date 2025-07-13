Taylor Lautner Had A Funny Exchange With His Cheaper By The Dozen 2 Co-Star Over Scene With ‘The Move,’ And I Love This So Much

If you are in need of some good 2000s nostalgia, you’ve come to the right place. Taylor Lautner is the king of reminding everyone, and specifically his superfan wife, of his glory days as a teen heartthrob. He recently tried to remind fans of his epic rizz in Cheaper By The Dozen 2, but his former co-star ended up stealing the show in the comments, and I love this funny, yet unexpected, exchange so much.

Movies on the lawn are the perfect summer date night, especially if you are the Twilight actor. The Taylor Lautners ( yes, he and his wife have the same name ) recently attended an outdoor screening of his movie Cheaper By The Dozen 2, which is still a fantastic 2000s family watch . One of the most memorable scenes involves a young Lautner attempting to smoothly put his arm around his date, played by Alyson Stoner, while at the movies. Based on this hilarious video posted to the Abduction actor’s Instagram , he’s still got the moves.

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) A photo posted by on

I love everything about this video, but as I frequently find out, the comments are often the best part, and in this case, that is certainly true, thanks to Stoner. Lautner’s scene partner, a fellow child actor herself, had the best response to their 13-year-old selves, and as a fan of these movies, I could not have asked for a better comment:

😮‍💨 Got me good! Almost convinced me I was straight. 🤭 Alyson Stoner on Instagram

This has to be the most relatable comment on the post. As someone who is queer, I get what the Camp Rock alum is talking about: I both wanted to be as smooth as him and be wooed by him on a date. In 2005, when Cheaper By The Dozen 2 came out, Lautner was THE heartthrob for tweens, and he continued that trend all the way through the Twilight Saga.

Well, game recognizes game, and Lautner made sure to give his old castmate her laurels with this reply:

[Alyson Stoner] OMFG YOU WIN Taylor Lautner on Instagram

Quite literally, she does win. Her comment has the most likes out of them all–just a few hundred shy of 16K when this article is being written.

If anyone is a bigger nostalgia fan than Lautner, it’s Stoner. The Step Up alum has always had fun recreating iconic scenes from her early days, including a fun Cheaper By The Dozen reunion video during the pandemic.

What I need now is to see these two former Disney stars reunite in person and rehash their careers, potentially on the Lautners’ podcast The Squeeze. I would love to see them either rewatch the full movie together or react to the recent remake of the beloved Steve Martin film .

Most of all, this video made me realize how much I miss seeing Taylor Lautner, as the last time he appeared on my feed was two years ago in Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You (TV)” music video . If the rumors are true, he might be following in Stoner’s footsteps and joining Dancing With The Stars , meaning Shark Boy could be swimming into weekly programming on the 2025 TV schedule . We’ll be sure to keep an eye out for an official DWTS announcement.

Meanwhile, you can appreciate this iconic dose of nostalgia.