Would Justice League’s Martian Manhunter Actor Do Reshoots For The Snyder Cut?

Despite releasing back in 2017, the Justice League has continued to dominate pop culture. The ongoing campaign for the #SnyderCut of the blockbuster continues to gain steam, with the cast and crew of the movie putting their support behind the movement. One of the many plot points that were abandoned when Joss Whedon took over was the reveal of Harry Lennix's General Swanwick as Martian Manhunter. So would the actor be willing to do reshoots in order to get the Snyder Cut out there?
Director Zack Snyder was the architect of the DCEU's early stages, starting with Man of Steel. The Blacklist actor Harry Lennix appeared as General Swanwick in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder was planning on revealing that character to be the DC hero Martian Manhunter as a bonus scene in Justice League, but never shot the footage before departing the project due to a family tragedy. Lennix was recently asked if he'd shoot new footage if the Snyder Cut was completed, to which he said:
I would love to do that. I hope that it will be seen. I really do.
Do you hear that sound? It's Snyder Cut devotees everywhere cheering. It looks like Harry Lennix is another DC figure who is supportive of Zack Snyder completing and distributing his version of Justice League. Although there's no indication of Warner Bros. showing any interest in the subject.
Harry Lennix's comments come from his recent appearance on the Comic Book Central podcast. Zack Snyder revealed his failed plans for Martian Manhunter in October of last year, to the surprise of DC fans. Snyder planned to bring Lennix to set and film a brief appearance, which would reveal his character as J'onn J'onzz in disguise. He even shot the other coverage of the scene, but departed Justice League before actually working with Lennix himself.
Ultimately Joss Whedon cut this aspect of Justice League out of the theatrical cut once he took over to complete the project and deliver it to theaters on time. The story was simplified, no longer setting up a five-film arc that Zack Snyder was originally intending. But the movie failed to connect with audiences, and was a critical and box office disappointment.
That response is what started the campaign for the Snyder Cut, and the movement has only continued to gain steam and followers in the years since Justice League's release. Even the movie's cast has put their support behind it, with Zack Snyder regularly posting images and details about his (long) cut of the movie on social media. But since the movie is clearly not completed, there are still plenty of roadblocks standing in the way of its distribution.
