Would Justice League’s Martian Manhunter Actor Do Reshoots For The Snyder Cut?

Despite releasing back in 2017, the Justice League has continued to dominate pop culture. The ongoing campaign for the #SnyderCut of the blockbuster continues to gain steam, with the cast and crew of the movie putting their support behind the movement. One of the many plot points that were abandoned when Joss Whedon took over was the reveal of Harry Lennix's General Swanwick as Martian Manhunter. So would the actor be willing to do reshoots in order to get the Snyder Cut out there?