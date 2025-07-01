As Nicole Kidman Continues To Crush It In The TV Game, She Addresses Whether She’d Work With Husband Keith Urban On A Show

It’s certainly not rare in Hollywood to see spouses appearing in projects together. For example, Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s movie Together is hitting the 2025 movie calendar soon, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are killing it on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Melissa McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone frequently cameos in her projects. McCarthy’s Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Nicole Kidman, however, may not be so quick to share the screen with Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman has proved that she can do it all from the big screen to the small screen to the stage, and her TV work has definitely stuck out in the past few years — including on the 2025 TV schedule — in series like Nine Perfect Strangers, The Perfect Couple, Big Little Lies, The Undoing and several others. But when People asked if she was going to bring country singer husband Keith Urban into the mix, she had a pretty blunt response:

No. We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show.

You have to appreciate her setting clear boundaries between her personal and professional life. Just because you’re a celebrity married to another famous person doesn’t mean those two things have to mix, and it sounds to me like Nicole Kidman doesn’t think that would be a good idea.

It almost makes even more sense as an actor, because The Hours star has to be so vulnerable in her roles, and she’s often playing someone else’s spouse. I can completely understand why she’d need clear delineation between church and state in order to feel comfortable doing that.

It’s not like Keith Urban’s forte is acting anyway. The country music star, who married Nicole Kidman in 2006 and shares two children with her, provided musical mentorship as a judge on American Idol for four seasons and has made appearances on The Voice, but that's related to his music, not acting. He has, however, done voice work on a few animated projects like The Amazing World of Gumball and Back to the Outback.

That’s not exactly up to par with Nicole Kidman, though, who’s won an Academy Award (and been nominated five times), two Emmys and six Golden Globes. I’d have to imagine that Keith Urban is fine letting her own that lane in their relationship. He’s got his own four Grammys anyway.

It’s definitely not as common to see an actor/singer couple collaborate as it is when both parties occupy the same corner of the entertainment industry. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sing together, but they’re both singers. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill act and sing together, but they’re (kind of) both of those things.

As cool as it would be to see real-life couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in something together, I understand and respect the actress’ decision to keep those things separate. If you want to see what Kidman’s up to these days, the Season 2 finale of Nine Perfect Strangers drops at midnight ET Wednesday, July 2, available to stream with a Hulu subscription.