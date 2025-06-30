Jensen Ackles Shared Why He’s Pumped About Playing Soldier Boy In The Boys’ Spinoff, And He Made A Good Point

Jensen Ackles is keeping these days. The Supernatural alum can currently be seen in his new Prime Video show, Countdown, which just debuted amid the 2025 TV schedule. Ackles is also reprising his role as Soldier Boy for the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys. Ackles will play that character once more in the spinoff show, Vought Rising, as well. While filming has not yet started on the new show, Ackles is pumped about reprising the role for the upcoming offshoot, and he made a good point while explaining why.

It was announced last summer that The Boys would receive another spinoff, this time in the form prequel centered on Ben/Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront that takes place in 1950s New York City. The show will also cover the “humble yet diabolical beginnings of Vought Corporation.” With Ackles once again returning as Vought’s first supe, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about the character. Jensen Ackles is obviously playing the same role but, as he told Collider, fans will get to see Ben in a new light:

I’m excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting. I’ve been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I’ve been playing him like he’s kind of an old guy. He’s a grandpa from back in the day, so it’ll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries.

Ackles makes a good point in that his character is usually depicted as a world-weary vet who's disillusioned with being outside of his time. That puts him in the position of being the "old man" amongst the primary characters on The Boys. Considering that, it will be refreshing to see Ben amongst people that also hail from his time period.

This upcoming prequel series is a testament to just how much life The Boys still has as a franchise. Aside from the prequel, fellow spinoff Gen V is returning for Season 2. I have to say, though, that Vought Rising really has my attention, as I'm eager to see the beginnings of the eponymous organization. The fact that we'll get to see a somewhat different version of Soldier Boy could also allow the writers -- and Jensen Ackles himself -- to add some fresh layers to the character.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Prime Video is the home of the shows that make up the violent, funny and downright raunchy world of The Boys. Grab a free 30-day trial and later pay $14.99 a month. You can also save 22% by paying $139 for the year.

As of now, it’s unknown when Vought Rising will premiere or who else will star in the show. Despite that, I'm still hopeful for the project. Also, considering the raunchiness and goriness of its parent show, I wouldn't be surprised if Vought is on the same wavelength.

Jensen Ackles made his debut as Soldier Boy, who's a parody of Captain America, during The Boys Season 3. While it seemed like his character was done for in the finale, he made a surprise appearance in the Season 4 finale, revealing that he is indeed still alive, albeit in a pod of sorts. I'm eager to see how he causes more trouble in Season 5 -- and to see Ackles reunite with Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, who are guest starring.

When it comes to Vought Rising, I'm pumped to see what lies ahead for Ackles Soldier Boy on that series. Hopefully, big reveals are on the horizon. In the meantime, stream the first four seasons of The Boys using a Prime Video subscription, before its fifth and final season arrives sometime in 2026.