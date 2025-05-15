After Watching The New Superman Trailer, I Have A Big Question About A Moment Involving Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho

The next of the upcoming DC movies isn’t too far off, as James Gunn’s Superman will premiere on the 2025 release schedule in July. Yesterday marked the release of the full-length Superman trailer, which followed five months after the teaser trailer came out. As I frequently do with geeky previews like this, I first watched the new trailer uninterrupted, then started it again so I could pause at certain moments that caught my eye. That’s That’s how I caught a moment involving Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho that has me asking, why has he created kryptonite while David Corenswet’s Superman is right by him?

Following his brief stint as Kyle Nimbus, a.k.a. The Mist, on The Flash TV series and his recurring role as Victor Zsasz on Gotham, Carrigan has nabbed his biggest DC Comics role yet with Metamorpho, a.k.a. Rex Mason, who was introduced in 1965’s The Brave and the Bold #57 by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon. Metamorpho’s main power is being able to transmute his body into numerous chemical compounds, and that includes kryptonite.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Now it should go without saying that Metamorpho isn’t the kind of character who would deliberately hurt Superman, and Anthony Carrigan’s version of the character doesn’t seem to be the exception to the rule. After all, he’s one of this movie’s four supporting superheroes, the others being Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl. So then what’s going on with the kryptonite?

Well, I think we can all agree that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is to blame for this. The question is, how did he pull it off? It’s clear enough that he’ll somehow be able to exact control of Metamorpho, leaving his left hand trapped in that kryptonite state. With Kal-El/Clark Kent deposited in that prison cell, he’s left weak enough for those armored guards to lay a beating on him.

But what exactly has Lex Luthor done to make Metamorpho like this? The two best guesses that come to mind right now are he’s either being mind-controlled or there’s some kind of advanced technology that’s making him subservient. Under normal circumstances, not only would Metamorpho obviously not be creating kryptonite, but he would have wiped the floor with those guards.

There’s something amiss here, and I’m eager to learn what it is when Superman flies into theaters on July 11. For now though, I get why James Gunn included Metamorpho in this DC Universe movie. Why have Lex Luthor search around the world for a chunk of kryptonite when he can just force a metahuman to create it for him?