news

High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale Just Had A Great Reaction To Harry Styles' Grammys Outfit

Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans in Fabulous song in High School Musical 2

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This past weekend, Harry Styles made a splash at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for his trio of Gucci outfits, each with their own feather boa as an accessory around his neck. Bringing a flowing boa into any situation is a bold move in of itself, but Styles took it to the next level to perform at the CBS broadcast and accept his first Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance. But every fashion look comes from somewhere, and the internet saw High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale written all over it.

Back in the day, circa mid-2000s, Ashley Tisdale was Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel’s High School Musical movies and Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She graced the red carpet with a bright pink boa over 15 years ago, as one Twitter user recalled:

The looks are undeniably similar. Harry Styles’ look is a crossover between Ashley Tisdale’s Princess Diaries 2 red carpet look and Alicia Silverstone’s Cher from Clueless. It’s just fabulous. The pair of images went viral, with another person tweeting out this:

Harry Styles is definitely drawing on some nostalgia with his Gucci looks. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s pop of color paired with some plaid (and black leather in his other look) definitely draws from Ashley Tisdale’s Disney Channel era. If only he had pulled for the sleeping mask too:

Funny enough, Ashley Tisdale did see her 2004 look get some attention following Sunday’s Grammys. The High School Musical actress tweeted out her reaction that went absolutely viral:

It’s just a little chuckle, but it could easily indicate an agreement with the tweet. Is Ashley Tisdale an influencer to Harry Styles? Well, they also are known for wearing some rather large shades and singing on the beach. During High School Musical 2, Tisdale famously sang “Fabulous” next to a pool whilst Styles released a cheeky music video about soaking up the sun with “Watermelon Sugar.” Remember this?

Tisdale is now 35 years old and expecting her first baby with husband Christopher French. The actress still totally hangs out with Vanessa Hudgens and recently revisited High School Musical with her hubby for the first time since they’d been together.

Harry Styles has been coined somewhat of a fashion icon in recent years, so it’s quite the compliment for Tisdale to receive some attention for perhaps inspiring it. Styles is heading into more acting work in the near future coming up, starting with Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Until then, check out the High School Musical trilogy on Disney+ (you can sign up for the platform using this link). Oh, and someone’s gotta mash up “Watermelon Sugar” and “Fabulous.”

Up Next

Olivia Wilde's Comment About Harry Styles Willingly Working In Female-Led Movie Sparks Debate
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

How The Descendants Will Honor Cameron Boyce In The Upcoming Animated Special television 3d How The Descendants Will Honor Cameron Boyce In The Upcoming Animated Special Megan Behnke
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Husband John Legend For Leaving Her Out Of Grammy Speech television 3d Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Husband John Legend For Leaving Her Out Of Grammy Speech Erik Swann
Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Best Pals Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Folklore Connection, Grammy Win television 3d Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Best Pals Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Folklore Connection, Grammy Win Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Zack Snyder's Justice League Mar 18, 2021 Zack Snyder's Justice League 9
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Didn’t Have Much Creative Input, But Made A Great Discovery Making The Series TBD The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Didn’t Have Much Creative Input, But Made A Great Discovery Making The Series Rating TBD
Justice League Ending Explained: Where Zack Snyder Leaves Each Hero And What Could Come Next TBD Justice League Ending Explained: Where Zack Snyder Leaves Each Hero And What Could Come Next Rating TBD
9 Sebastian Stan TV And Movie Roles You Probably Forgot About TBD 9 Sebastian Stan TV And Movie Roles You Probably Forgot About Rating TBD
As The MCU Gets More Diverse, Marvel Comics Is Introducing A Gay Captain America TBD As The MCU Gets More Diverse, Marvel Comics Is Introducing A Gay Captain America Rating TBD
Why Grey's Anatomy's Showrunner Wants To Keep Some Of The Changes Made During The Pandemic TBD Why Grey's Anatomy's Showrunner Wants To Keep Some Of The Changes Made During The Pandemic Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information