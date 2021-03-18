High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale Just Had A Great Reaction To Harry Styles' Grammys Outfit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This past weekend, Harry Styles made a splash at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for his trio of Gucci outfits, each with their own feather boa as an accessory around his neck. Bringing a flowing boa into any situation is a bold move in of itself, but Styles took it to the next level to perform at the CBS broadcast and accept his first Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance. But every fashion look comes from somewhere, and the internet saw High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale written all over it.