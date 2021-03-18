High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale Just Had A Great Reaction To Harry Styles' Grammys Outfit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
This past weekend, Harry Styles made a splash at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for his trio of Gucci outfits, each with their own feather boa as an accessory around his neck. Bringing a flowing boa into any situation is a bold move in of itself, but Styles took it to the next level to perform at the CBS broadcast and accept his first Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance. But every fashion look comes from somewhere, and the internet saw High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale written all over it.
Back in the day, circa mid-2000s, Ashley Tisdale was Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel’s High School Musical movies and Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She graced the red carpet with a bright pink boa over 15 years ago, as one Twitter user recalled:
The looks are undeniably similar. Harry Styles’ look is a crossover between Ashley Tisdale’s Princess Diaries 2 red carpet look and Alicia Silverstone’s Cher from Clueless. It’s just fabulous. The pair of images went viral, with another person tweeting out this:
Harry Styles is definitely drawing on some nostalgia with his Gucci looks. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s pop of color paired with some plaid (and black leather in his other look) definitely draws from Ashley Tisdale’s Disney Channel era. If only he had pulled for the sleeping mask too:
Funny enough, Ashley Tisdale did see her 2004 look get some attention following Sunday’s Grammys. The High School Musical actress tweeted out her reaction that went absolutely viral:
It’s just a little chuckle, but it could easily indicate an agreement with the tweet. Is Ashley Tisdale an influencer to Harry Styles? Well, they also are known for wearing some rather large shades and singing on the beach. During High School Musical 2, Tisdale famously sang “Fabulous” next to a pool whilst Styles released a cheeky music video about soaking up the sun with “Watermelon Sugar.” Remember this?
Tisdale is now 35 years old and expecting her first baby with husband Christopher French. The actress still totally hangs out with Vanessa Hudgens and recently revisited High School Musical with her hubby for the first time since they’d been together.
Harry Styles has been coined somewhat of a fashion icon in recent years, so it’s quite the compliment for Tisdale to receive some attention for perhaps inspiring it. Styles is heading into more acting work in the near future coming up, starting with Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Until then, check out the High School Musical trilogy on Disney+ (you can sign up for the platform using this link). Oh, and someone’s gotta mash up “Watermelon Sugar” and “Fabulous.”