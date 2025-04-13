Harry Styles Is Allegedly In The Middle Of A Breakup Love Triangle Situation (Again), And This Time Michael B. Jordan Is Involved

Harry Styles hasn’t released an album in three years, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t found himself at the center of public attention. After touring for two and a half years, the Grammy winner has been pretty quiet these days, running marathons in Japan and giving his acting aspirations a bit of a break. His love life is now a topic of interest again, though, and Michael B. Jordan is apparently in the mix this time around

The situation involves Styles' ex-girlfriend, Taylor Russell, who's now reportedly in a relationship with Jordan. The former One Direction member is allegedly taking it pretty hard, as he’s seemingly finding himself in the middle of another love triangle. According to Life and Style Magazine, Styles is having a hard time processing his break up with Russell, who he reportedly split with last May after dating for about a year. The news outlet's source also shared supposed details on what sparked the end of Styles and Russell's romance:

Harry really hasn’t moved on since their split… Apparently, Taylor was the one who initiated it and that has never happened to him before.

The outlet also reported that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer actually is a fan of Michael B. Jordan, so it’s not like he has any actual hard feelings toward Russell’s rumored actor boyfriend. The source said:

They didn’t end on bad terms, but it was a huge blow for him, it’s the first time he’s ever been dumped so to see her with someone new has hit a real nerve. … She’s in London with a new guy, doing all the stuff they used to do together, which makes it even harder. And it’s not like it’s just any guy, it’s Michael B. Jordan. Harry is actually a fan of his. He loved Black Panther and Creed, so it’s not like he can even turn his nose up and say she’s downgraded, the guy’s a pretty intimidating love rival.

In general, breakups are hard, and it’s natural for anyone to have pings of jealousy after a romantic relationship ends. We can't say for sure whether Styles is truly hurt, it doesn’t seem like there’s any beef between him and Jordan. This marks yet another relationship-centric situation that the singer has been involved in within the past few years.

Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift from 2012 to 2013, with the relationship sparking a lot of media attention considering both of their levels of fame. Kendall Jenner and Styles also sparked romance rumors in the mid-2010s. However, most notably he was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde from 2021 to 2022 during the production of Wilde's 2022 film, Don’t Worry Darling. The couple was the center of media controversy, considering there were whispers of their relationship contributing to a messy production on the film and Wilde’s split from Jason Sudeikis happening at the same time.

The Wilde/Sudeikis/Styles situation was quite fraught. Many outlets reporting that there was overlap between the Booksmart director's relationships with longtime partner Sudeikis and Styles. However, Wilde doubled down on her claim that she and Sudeikis were over before she’d met the singer. If these reports about Russell and Styles have any validity at all, the singer is finding himself on the other side of things.

Whether or not there’s truth to the rumors about Taylor Russell and Michael B. Jordan, it seems evident that Harry Styles is navigating this chapter of his life quietly. Considering his track record with these kinds of situations, there's a good chance he probably won't address any supposed drama publicly. I'd just hope that whatever the case, everyone can just move forward in a way that's most healthy and beneficial for them.

