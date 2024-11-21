‘The Service Was Beautiful’: Liam Payne’s Funeral Sounds Like It Was Super Emotional
The One Direction alum was laid to rest.
Last month Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction, died in a tragic accident that stunned his fans and friends. The star has now been laid to rest in a funeral that one friend called beautiful and that did good while saying goodbye.
Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, including Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, attended the service. According to The Sun, it was the first time the band had been in one place since they broke up in 2015 and the first time some of the members had seen any of the others since the split. According to one unnamed friend, the service focused on looking past the fame and focused on who Liam Payne really was. The friend said…
Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of Payne’s son, and Bear, the seven-year-old child, were also reportedly in attendance. A floral arrangement reading “Daddy” was photographed at the service. Other celebrities including Simon Cowell and James Cordon were also spotted in attendance at the funeral in Amersham, Bucks. It's unclear if Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who reportedly split from the singer just prior to his death, was in attendance.
In the discussion of Liam Payne’s life, a great deal was said about his work to help others, specifically children. Payne reportedly spent thousands of dollars over the years donating to causes and GoFundMe campaigns to help sick children who needed help paying medical bills. The mourners in attendance at the funeral were also asked to donate money, in hopes of building a new children’s cancer center at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. According to the same unnamed friend…
On October 16 Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony in a hotel in Argentina. Drugs were found in Payne’s system. The investigation into how Payne obtained the drugs is ongoing though at least three people have already been arrested.
Payne’s death is still a shock to those who knew him and those who were fans. Whether any more answers regarding how he died will ever be known is far from clear. What is clear is that there were a lot of people who loved him and that his spirit of generosity will continue long after he is gone.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.