I Watched Both Versions Of A Minecraft Movie On HBO Max, And I Was Not Prepared For The Block Party Edition

Remember earlier this year when A Minecraft Movie took pop culture by storm with its massive box office run and all those rowdy theatrical moments where teenagers were losing their everloving minds for Jack Black’s “Lava Chicken” and the notorious “Chicken Jockey” scene? The 2025 movie pretty much took over the world, and now that it’s streaming with an HBO Max subscription , the craziness has come home.

I previously watched hit video game adaptation with my kids when it hit VOD back in May, and then again once it joined the list of new and recent movies streaming on HBO Max a few weeks later, and I thought I had seen it all. Then I discovered the “Block Party Edition,” which caused all kinds of problems in theaters , was also streaming, and I was not prepared for the ridiculousness that followed…

(Image credit: Warner Brothers Discovery)

The Block Party Edition Is Essentially The Sing Along Version Of A Minecraft Movie, But For Memes

Okay, so what is the Block Party Edition of A Minecraft Movie? You know how you can watch the sing along versions of classic Disney movies with a Disney+ subscription ? Well, it’s pretty much that, but with all the crazy memes that made the Jack Black and Jason Momoa video game adaptation a riot in theaters across the country earlier this year.

Throughout the movie, the most popular quotes, memes, and even some song lyrics appear on the screen, making it a zanier and more interactive experience. It’s utter chaos at times, especially when sayings in that signature green Minecraft font appear on the screen. I can only imagine how nuts it was experiencing this in a packed movie house.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Various Countdowns Before The Big Moments Make The Movie Even More Absurd

There were times when I forgot that I was watching the Block Party Edition, as there isn’t stuff flashing on the screen all the time (I have to admit this is a nice touch). However, whenever a countdown would appear seconds before some meme, bonkers quote, or a Jack Black song would start, I could feel my excitement and nervous energy pick up. In fact, it makes big moments like Steve’s origin and the whole “Chicken Jockey” fight even more absurd.

Nothing outside of the occasional text popping up on screen is different about the movie, but the sheer absurdity of someone going back and adding all of this after the fact is just wild to me.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'm Starting To Question My Sanity For Watching This Movie Multiple Times in A Short Period Of Time

At this point, I’ve watched A Minecraft Movie in full three times with a few bits here and there when my kids are watching at home. It’s safe to say I’ve spent way too much time with this film in a short amount of time, and now I’m starting to question not only my decision-making but also my sanity.

No one was holding my feet to the coals of the Nether or forcing me to do anything; it was all of my own choosing, and I think that makes it even crazier. I willingly spent more than three hours of my free time traveling back and forth between the real world and the Overworld, and I don’t know how I feel about it.

