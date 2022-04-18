Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Debunks Those Nightwing Rumors

The DC Extended Universe is always growing, with Warner Bros. recently moving forward with project on the silver and small screens. The upcoming DC movie Batgirl is in the latter category, with the project being shot for a release on HBO Max. Actress Leslie Grace is playing the title character, and recently debunked some rumors about Nightwing’s inclusion.

Batgirl will mark the first time that one of Batman’s protégées appear in the DCEU, and fans can’t wait. There are a number of rumors about the mysterious movie, with some claiming that actor Jacob Scipio’s role would turn out to be Dick Grayson/ Nightwing. But Leslie Grace has dunked this after recently revealing to E! News that the Bad Boys For Life actor is atually playing mob boss Anthony Bressi in the movie.

Actor Jacob Scipio’s name has been attached to Batgirl ’s cast for some time, but his role remained a mystery to the public throughout filming. And since the Bat-family was finally appearing in live-action, some moviegoers thought he might be playing the beloved vigilante Nightwing. But it looks like Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon will be the only sidekick taking center stage in the upcoming streaming release.

In DC comics, Anthony Bressie is a mid-tier mob boss in Gotham City. Far from an iconic supervillain or a recognizable name like Carmine Falcone or Black Mask, it should be interesting to see how this lesser known foe factors into Batgirl. Assuming Barbara Gordon is new to her vigilante work, it might be wise for her to start with smaller crime lords in Gotham City.

Of course, Jacob Scipio’s recently revealed villain isn’t expected to be the main antagonist of the Batgirl movie. That honor will go to Brendan Fraser’s Firefly ( in an awesome costume ), which happens as the Mummy actor is have a renaissance and being celebrated by fans. Luckily Leslie Grace’s title character will have some help in the form of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton’s Batman .

Nightwing is a fan favorite character from DC lore, one that fans have been hoping to see join the DCEU’s official timeline. Chris McKay was attached to a Nightwing movie , but that project has been sitting in development hell. Recently some hoped he might appear in Batgirl, with fans offering names including Dylan O’Brien for actors to possibly play the role.

Regardless, it’s thrilling that a Batman protégée is finally going to appear in the DCEU in Batgirl. Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice did reference a Robin who was killed by The Joker. But that backstory and which version of the sidekick were never named.