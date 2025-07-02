Turns Out Andor Season 2 Included A Secret Darth Maul Easter Egg, And It’s Really Cool

When it comes to a series like Andor, it wouldn’t have made sense for Darth Maul to appear in it. The Rogue One prequel was as grounded a TV show as is possible to make in the Star Wars universe, whereas Maul is very much rooted in the franchise’s more fantastical aspects with his use of the Force and ties to the Sith. However, weeks after Andor Season 2 wrapped its run on the 2025 TV schedule, it’s been revealed that a secret Maul Easter egg was hidden in the Star Wars show’s final batch of episodes.

On the off chance you’re reading this article and haven’t watched Andor’s final season, a large chunk of it took place on Ghorman, the site of Syril Karn’s death and a planet best known for the silk that’s produced by the native Ghorlectipod species of spider. Over on Instagram, production designer Luke Hull shared a mural of one of these creatures with a very familiar face painted within it:

A post shared by Luke (@luke_e_hull) A photo posted by on

It’s not immediately noticeable upon first glance, but look closely and you’ll bear witness to the red and black tattooed face of Maul, the Zabrak who was once Darth Sidious’ apprentice. I don’t care to go back through Andor Season 2 episodes to see if this mural can be spotted in the background of any scenes, but I do like that it was created just for aesthetic reasons. That said, if I did see a spider like that in front of me, I would set it on fire, cool-looking or not.

It’s also fitting that there’s a spider with a Darth Maul design on it considering that Maul once rocked robotic spider legs. These were seen in Star Wars: The Cone Wars when it was revealed that Maul had survived being bisected by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Naboo, as seen in The Phantom Menace. Driven insane while stranded on the planet Lotho Minor, he was able to construct those spider legs using the Force. After he was rescued by his brother, Savage Oppress, and taken back to Dathomir, Maul was outfitted with a pair of standard cybernetic legs by Mother Talzin.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

With Disney+, you can revisit Andor or delve into any of the other film and TV corners of the Star Wars franchise. The ad-supported plans starts at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Going ad-free costs $15.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

We know how Darth Maul’s story ends on the Star Wars timeline, as the Rebels episode “Twin Suns” showed Obi-Wan Kenobi swiftly cutting him down on Tatooine several years before the evens of A New Hope. However the franchise has found ways to spotlight his younger self, including his Solo cameo and The Clone Wars Season 7 showing him taking control of Mandalore. Next up, he’s taking center stage for the animated series Maul — Shadow Lord, which will depict him rebuilding his criminal syndicate and training a new apprentice.

With Andor over, next up on the live-action Star Wars TV front is Ahsoka Season 2, which will likely premiere sometime next year. The Mandalorian & Grogu is also set to be released on the 2026 movies schedule, this being the first theatrical Star Wars offering since The Rise of Skywalker.