I Didn't Have Brad Pitt Being A Ted Lasso Fan On My Bingo Card, But I'm So Here For How He Gushed About It

Well, here’s something I never even imagined writing: Brad Pitt is a Ted Lasso fan. Of course, I don’t think I should be that shocked. The comedy is one of Apple TV+’s best shows , and it feels like everyone and their mother has seen it. However, I don’t think often about what A-listers are fans of, so I didn’t have this story about the F1 star gushing about Ted Lasso on my bingo card, but I’m thrilled it happened.

For those who don’t know, Pitt actually worked with a Ted Lasso cast member, Sarah Niles, on F1, which premiered on the 2025 movie schedule recently and is currently in theaters. In the Joseph Kosinski movie, the actress plays the mother of Sonny Hayes' (Pitt) teammate, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). In the Apple TV+ show, she played A.F.C. Richmond’s team psychologist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.

While the two were working on F1, Niles said Pitt came up to her to sing Ted Lasso’s praises, she told THR :

It was great. I met Brad at a read-through. His energy, the way he came up to me and said he loved me and Ted Lasso. He wasn’t afraid to tell me how much he loved the show and loved me in it. That’s how he carried himself. He’s very open.

Well, that’s so sweet! I wonder if Pitt binge-watched Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription or if he watched week to week as the episodes dropped a few years ago. I’d love to know what his favorite wholesome Ted moment is and if there are any quotes from the show that he says, too.

Also, did Brad Pitt think Season 4 of Ted Lasso would happen? Now that the writers are hard at work on new episodes, I want to know if he’s as excited for them as I am.

All those inquiries aside, I adore knowing that the Moneyball actor is such a fan of the show. And he’s right to love Dr. Sharon Fieldstone. Niles played her brilliantly, and her character made such a major, positive, and emotional impact on the players and coaches she helped.

Along with this all being a sweet and fun fact about F1’s leading man, Niles also explained what it showed her about Pitt as a leader. She said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I told him this at the London premiere. I said: 'When your number one cast member is open and kind and wants to do well, everybody wants to follow suit, right?' That’s what you need to have. He’s the captain of the ship and he’s steering it.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

You better BELIEVE you can get a free trial of Apple's very own streaming service. Then, after that, you can keep it by paying $9.99 per month so you can keep watching shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking and more.

Overall, it’s clear that Niles has a lot of respect and admiration for her co-star, and seems like the feeling is mutual. Now, I can’t wait to see how they continue to support each other.

I also can’t wait to see Season 4 of Ted Lasso, and now I can’t help but hope the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… star finds his way into it somehow. I realize that’s probably a super far-flung dream. However, a girl can dream (or "believe" rather), and maybe Sarah Niles could pull some strings.

No matter what, though, I’m just thrilled that both of these sports stories exist. Ted Lasso and F1 each tell epic stories about people overcoming the odds and achieving what seems impossible. They’re uplifting and action-packed, and I love them both. So, it’s lovely to know that Brad Pitt does too.