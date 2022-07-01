Legendary's Law Roach On Fights And Dream Guest Judges For The HBO Max Series
By Corey Chichizola published
Legendary has finished Season 3, and the iconic Law Roach spoke to CinemaBlend about the HBO Max series.
While Pride month might officially be in the rear view, plenty of networks are celebrating all year long. HBO Max has been producing a ton of LGBTQ+ content, including the beloved reality competition series Legendary, which focuses on Ballroom and vogue culture. And Legendary’s iconic host Law Roach recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the on-set fights and dream guest judges for the HBO Max series.
Legendary (opens in new tab) recently ended its Season 3 run on HBO Max, marking the third time that Image Architect Law Roach has graced the judge’s panel. Roach has been in some of the most heated altercations from the series, clashing with contestants or fellow judges when tensions get high. I had the privilege of speaking with the Image Architect himself, where he spoke about those quarrels on set, telling me:
He’s got a point. While Law Roach might be involved in some of Legendary’s most iconic arguments, he’s not trying to hurt anyone’s feelings. Instead, Roach is simply offering his perspective and therefore an authentic Ballroom experience. Because within the scene judging isn’t usually so black and white. What’s more, he’s able to laugh and appreciate it when someone like fellow judge Keke Palmer gets him with a good read.
Law Roach specifically cited an argument he had with Keke Palmer on Legendary Season 3, where the two had words about the various houses competing for the Superior Trophy. But there’s clearly no bad blood there, as Roach broke down and laughed when she got him with a zinger. Because he knows it’s all in good fun.
Law Roach has also had a few moments with guest judges like Pose’s Dominique Jackson (who returned for Season 3). Later in our same conversation, I asked Roach about who he’d like to see appear as a guest judge in a future season of the show, saying:
Sign me up! It would be truly unreal to see Lil’ Kim or Naomi Campbell walk the floor at Legendary, and offer their perspective of the performances. They are each at the top of their game professionally, and are legends in their own right. And they’d no doubt have great advice for the houses in regards to both performance and catwalk. And while Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen also appeared in Season 3 of Legendary, Roach is down to see more notable alumni appear in the future.
Every season of Legendary gets bigger and bigger, so it might not be all that surprising to see the likes of Naomi Campbell and Lil’ Kim end up as guest judges. I asked Law Roach why the HBO Max subscribers have responded to strongly to the show, and he opened up saying:
Good point. Ballroom has been a thriving part of queer culture for decades, but it’s so rarely gotten highlighted in the mainstream. While there are exceptions like the documentary Paris is Burning or through Madonna’s song “Vogue”, Legendary is highlighting the community of queer, trans, and POC performers in a new way. Hopefully the series is only just getting started, and we’ll get plenty more of Law Roach’s fashion genius, reads and (of course) his catchphrase: “You did what needed to be done.”
Legendary is currently streaming all three seasons in their entirety on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the midseason premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.