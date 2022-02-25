Friday Deals Roundup: An HBO Max Discount and Peacemaker Merch
One of the most popular shows on HBO Max is Peacemaker, starring John Cena. The character and his popularity exploded after debuting on the big screen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021 and his standalone show was even green lit before the film's premiere.
The show has grown in popularity and so has the demand for Peacemaker merchandise and collectibles. Here at CinemaBlend, we've pulled together some of the best Peacemaker products from across the net, as well as a great deal on HBO Max, where the show is exclusively streaming. While we ponder some questions we still have while we wait for season two, browse through some of the violent merch and deals below.
Discounted HBO Max Subscription
HBO Max | Save 16% on an annual subscription
Peacemaker is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Sign up here and save 16% when you prepay for a year.
Peacemaker Merchandise
The Peacemaker 10" X 7" Metal Sign
From Modern Comics, this reproduction Peacemaker sign has simulated rusted edges, scratches, and faded paint, baked into a powdered coat for a durable finish. Available at Rusty Walls.
It’s PEACEMAKER! Exclusive Crew Sweatshirt
Available in red or black, hoodie, crewneck, or teeshirt. Check out more exclusive Peacemaker merch at the DC Shop.
This Peacemaker helmet is 3D printed and pre-sized to allow room for padding. Available now on Etsy.
This exclusive shirt from Epic Hero Shop is inspired by the classic Full Metal Jacket movie poster and features Peacemaker's chrome dome graffitied helmet.
This TubbZ Collectible Duck from The Suicide Squad is designed and engineered by Numskull Designs. There are four designs total from the film, all available at GameStop.
Suicide Squad Peacemaker T-shirt
Well it's Halloween, a party, or just a regular Tuesday, this Peacemaker T-shirt has you covered. Available on eBay.
Peacemaker Collectible Action Figure
This detailed 7" action figure from DC Comics and McFarlane Toys has 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play and is available at Walmart.
Bonus: Discounted Peacemaker Products
The Suicide Squad- Blu-ray/DVD + Digital Copy:
$24.99 $15.99 at Best Buy
