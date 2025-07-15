Bring Her Back Is A Great Horror Movie, But This Tragic Element Stood Out The Most

While most movies are about more than they appear, some films drive home these messages better, and horror movies are always good at that. Bring Her Back is an example of one of those horror movies. It’s a genuinely creepy film that explores a plethora of topics.

This is an all-consuming film that is one of the best horror movies of 2025, and it may be one of my favorites from the last decade. Who knows if it will eventually become considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time , but it definitely left a lasting impression on me. It’s a fascinating movie about possession, literal and figurative monsters, and dangers within our home and family.

Those are some of the biggest aspects, but I need to discuss how it tackles grief and abuse.

Warning: Bring Her Back spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Felt The Grief All Throughout Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back is a movie where grief is one of the main villains. It’s one of the best movies I have seen on the topic, especially in the horror genre . It tackles grief in a way that shows that deep levels of agony can turn someone into a monster. Laura (Sally Hawkins) has always looked after and protected children. However, the death of her daughter turns her into someone with one singular focus: to bring her daughter back.

The grief over Cathy (Mischa Heywood) leads to her hurting several children. She no longer sees them as anything more than a potential vessel to bring Cathy back. Most people won’t go to the same extremes as Laura when grieving, but they may handle it in other destructive ways, like giving in to addictions. Addiction can also turn a once-harmless person into a monster.

Piper (Sora Wong) and Andy (Billy Barratt) are also grieving their father, but things are more complicated for Andy because of his history with him. We witness some signs of Piper’s grief, like her holding her father’s pillow, but Andy’s grief is what stands out the most in the story.

However, Bring Her Back’s Tragedy Isn’t Just Grief, But Child Abuse

We learn that Andy and Piper’s father used to abuse Andy. He shielded her from the truth about their dad, but that built some resentment towards her when they were younger. He lashes out. Since that moment, Andy made it his mission to protect Piper.

The protective layer is removed when Laura enters their lives. She starts to show Piper all Andy’s lies. Andy’s grief is fascinating because he’s not only grieving but battling guilt. He may feel guilty for not doing more to try to save his father.

However, he’s also maybe a little relieved that he won’t endure any of his abuse anymore. Guilt over being relieved is also a complicated emotion that Andy may be navigating. Additionally, he goes from one abusive home to another. Laura abuses Piper and Andy, but Andy receives the majority of it.

She automatically starts to manipulate and emotionally abuse him. She makes him feel unwanted. Then tries to paint him as a bad guy who could become his father. It’s very difficult to watch Laura abuse Andy emotionally, especially knowing his past. He’s also just a really good kid who only wants to protect Piper.

The most traumatic parts of Bring Her Back are watching Laura manipulate these siblings.

I Can Sympathize With Laura, But Also Find Her Repulsive

Grief is a complicated emotion, especially when losing a loved one. I have never experienced the loss of a child, but many say that’s the most devastating thing that can happen to someone. I can sympathize with Laura and understand her motives, but not agree with them. She essentially destroys Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips) by allowing a demon to possess him. Oliver survives, but he will likely never be the same again. The same goes for Piper.

Laura uses her training and skills as a social worker to manipulate, abuse, attempt to murder, and murder several minors. I can sympathize with her grief, but I also hate her as a character. She is probably one of the greatest horror movie villains of all time, just because of how repulsive her actions are. I can also sometimes agree with a villain's motives , but not with Laura's. She is pure evil.

Knowing Everything Andy Went Through In Bring Her Back Makes His End Even More Tragic

Andy's is one of those movie deaths that will upset many people. He not only spends most of the film being gaslit and emotionally abused, but he also tries to do everything to protect and keep his sister safe. He’s one of the purest horror movie heroes. I was very upset by his death. Then the ending makes it worse when you hear his voicemail again to Piper.

He just wanted to shield her from the evils of this world. Bring Her Back has one of the most somber horror movie endings. The villain loses, but it’s not a victory worth celebrating. She’s still grieving her daughter and gets a quiet final act. Meanwhile, we see two traumatized children alone in this world.

We also hear some of the last words from a character who we have grown to love. We know he will never experience adulthood after enduring a pretty terrible childhood. It's a heartbreaking and beautifully tragic movie.

I Wasn’t Just Scared By Bring Her Back, But Emotionally Riveted As Well

Bring Her Back may be one of the best possession movies because it almost feels realistic. I am sure somewhere there are cults who engage in similar practices as seen in the movie. Hopefully, they don’t work, but the film actually sets realistic expectations with possessions. This helps make the story feel so creepy.

It doesn’t go for big jump scares but more quiet tension that builds into a few major scary moments, like Oliver and the cantaloupe scene, that stay in your memory. As frightening as scenes like that can be, the scariest thing is the emotional distress it causes.

I've watched Bring Her Back twice (so far) and felt a sense of loss and despair. My mood was altered because of it, and the world became bleaker. I love movies that can strongly affect me emotionally. This is definitely one of the must-watch horror movies of 2025, and one I will constantly think about.