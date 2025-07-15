I Just Found Out Ariana Grande And Wicked: For Good’s Jon M. Chu Set Their Next Film, And There’s Frozen Talent Involved

There’s no way around the fact that the 2025 movie schedule has a hell of a hit in store with Wicked: For Good’s November release. Part of the magic making that possible is, of course, the rockstar efforts of director Jon M. Chu and co-lead Ariana Grande, both of whom are well-regarded musical vets. So what could possibly make their reteaming on another song filled adventure even more exciting? How about a Frozen co-star, and the 2017 Oscar winning songwriters behind La La Land? Hyping Chu’s 2028’s adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go, Warner Bros has doubled down on the Dr. Seuss of it all on social media.

Announcing Grande’s casting, alongside Josh “Olaf the Snowman” Gad and the inclusion of musical duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, you can see the good news about Oh, The Places You’ll Go in the post below:

Now if that isn’t a team for the ages, I don’t know what is. The Ariana Grande/Josh Gad team should go a long way towards selling audiences on Oh, The Places You’ll Go, and for one big reason. Unlike previous Dr. Seuss adaptations like How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Cat in the Hat, or Horton Hears a Who, there isn’t really a rigid narrative in play.

The 1990 children’s book is one that has more of a message than a plotline, which sees its protagonist go on a journey that teaches them to be curious and open to wherever one can go next in life. A staple for graduation gifts of all ages, it’s a positive journey that could very easily involve quirky supporting characters, Oscar-nominated songs, and a colorful landscape of adventure.

Of course, it’s hard to call who’d be the protagonist and who’d be the sidekick here, as Ariana Grande and Josh Gad are equally fit for both roles. We don't know much about the story, although we do know there will be singing; for all we know, Jon M. Chu is encouraging his leads to warm up their voices as we speak.

I know 2028 feels like a long time out, but considering the recent teaser for The Cat in the Hat, Warner Bros. has picked a pretty smart time to hype its Seussian Cinematic Universe. Oh, and the fact that the Bill Hader-led reel of footage is running in the same Superman pre-show package that includes Wicked: For Good’s first trailer probably helps boost this move’s powers as well.

Oh, The Places You’ll Go will arrive at its final cinematic destination on March 17, 2028. Two much closer pictures to look forward to are The Cat in the Hat, which opens on February 27 as part of the 2026 movie calendar, and of course Wicked: For Good – which is set for a much closer release date of November 21.