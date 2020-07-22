Trending

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

By

Plot unknown.

Latest about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Jane Foster in Thor

Jane Foster And 8 Other MCU Characters Who Will Likely Get More Interesting In Future Movies

By Mick Joest

Jane Foster and a lot of other Marvel heroes are set to get a lot more interesting in upcoming MCU movies.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a spell in Doctor Strange (2016)

Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power

By Rich Knight

If you've been wondering what's been going on with Dr. Strange since Endgame, the writer behind the sequel has a nice tease.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War

Doctor Strange 2: Why Loki's Head Writer Had So Much Fun Jumping Back Into The MCU With Sam Raimi

By Adam Holmes

Following his work on Loki, Michael Waldron returned to the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wong (Benedict Wong) stares at a staff in Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange 2’s Benedict Wong Opens Up About Getting To Be Part Of Marvel’s Shang-Chi

By Erik Swann

Doctor Strange alum Benedict Wong shares thoughts on joining Shang-Chi.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War

Why Marvel’s Kevin Feige Is So Excited Doctor Strange 2’s Sam Raimi To Join The Shared Universe

By Adam Holmes

Two decades after he first put his stamp on Spider-Man, now Sam Raimi is tackling Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing How Scary Sam Raimi’s Movie Is

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The WandaVision star is returning to the big screen.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Loki May Show Up In A Marvel Movie Much Sooner Than We Thought

By Sean O'Connell

We need a Loki fix. Marvel may be able to help.

Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell’s Response To Those Marvel Rumors Is A+

By Adam Holmes

Is Bruce Campbell really re-teaming with Sam Raimi in the MCU?

2022 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of All The Upcoming Movies Arriving In 2022

By Jason Wiese

There are many titles to look forward to on our 2022 new movie release schedule

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Endgame

Benedict Cumberbatch Rumored To Be Heading To Another Magical Movie After Doctor Strange 2

By Carlie Hoke

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness may actually help prepare Benedict Cumberbatch for this role too.

123...789NextArchives