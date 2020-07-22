Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Plot unknown.
Latest about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Jane Foster And 8 Other MCU Characters Who Will Likely Get More Interesting In Future Movies
By Mick Joest
Jane Foster and a lot of other Marvel heroes are set to get a lot more interesting in upcoming MCU movies.
Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power
By Rich Knight
If you've been wondering what's been going on with Dr. Strange since Endgame, the writer behind the sequel has a nice tease.
Doctor Strange 2: Why Loki's Head Writer Had So Much Fun Jumping Back Into The MCU With Sam Raimi
By Adam Holmes
Following his work on Loki, Michael Waldron returned to the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Doctor Strange 2’s Benedict Wong Opens Up About Getting To Be Part Of Marvel’s Shang-Chi
By Erik Swann
Doctor Strange alum Benedict Wong shares thoughts on joining Shang-Chi.
Why Marvel’s Kevin Feige Is So Excited Doctor Strange 2’s Sam Raimi To Join The Shared Universe
By Adam Holmes
Two decades after he first put his stamp on Spider-Man, now Sam Raimi is tackling Doctor Strange.
Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing How Scary Sam Raimi’s Movie Is
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The WandaVision star is returning to the big screen.
Loki May Show Up In A Marvel Movie Much Sooner Than We Thought
By Sean O'Connell
We need a Loki fix. Marvel may be able to help.
Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell’s Response To Those Marvel Rumors Is A+
By Adam Holmes
Is Bruce Campbell really re-teaming with Sam Raimi in the MCU?
2022 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of All The Upcoming Movies Arriving In 2022
By Jason Wiese
There are many titles to look forward to on our 2022 new movie release schedule
