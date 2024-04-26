How To Watch Anyone But You Online On Netflix And From Anywhere

How To Watch Anyone But You Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming Release Date: April 23, 2024 Stream: Netflix (US) | Neon (NZ) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Anyone But You: Synopsis

The most talked about rom-com in recent years, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) and Glen Powell (Set it Up, Top Gun: Maverick) play antagonistic love interests Bea and Ben in Will Cluck's Anyone But You. A surprise box office success, the movie has grossed more than $219 million worldwide and is now beginning to arrive on streaming services. We explain how to watch Anyone But You online from anywhere.

Starting out as an adorable coffee shop meet-cute, Bea and Ben's first date quickly curdles like gone-off milk when Bea overhears Ben trash talking her to his friend, Pete. Brushing off the interaction, the pair inevitably meet again some time later when Bea's sister, Halle, becomes engaged to Pete's sister Claudia and plan to get married in Sydney.

In a plot twist that can only be in an enemies to lovers romp, Bea and Ben end up on the same flight to Australia and will be staying at the same place in the lead up to the wedding. Both confronted with their ex's and leaving the remaining wedding party frustrated at their abject disdain for one another, the only plausible solution is faking dating. Thank you, rom-com gods!

A racy rom-com, Anyone But You has received mixed reviews since its theatrical release in December of last year. Following its box office success, though, many are arguing future romantic comedies should take a leaf out of Anyone But You's book.

Haven't had a chance to watch it yet? No problem. Now landing on Netflix in the States, read on below to find out how to watch Anyone But You from anywhere.

Can I watch Anyone But You on Netflix?

I don't know about you, but I am in my rom-com era, so the news that Anyone But You has landed on Netflix in the US is probably the best thing that has happened this year (aside from the arrival of The Tortured PoetsDepartment, of course).

While it's not available in the UK, Canada, Australia, or any other Netflix libraries around the world right now, you can stream Anyone But You if you have a Netflix subscription in the States as of April 23.

Elsewhere, Anyone But You is only available to rent, or, if you live in New Zealand, you can watch it on the streaming service, Neon TV.

How to watch Anyone But You from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Anyone But you just as you would at home with your Netflix subscription.

While Netflix libraries differ from country to country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing the streaming services you're subscribed from your home.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in the States and access US Netflix from anywhere in the world.

Watch Anyone But You as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out NordVPN, the best VPN for unblocking Netflix, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top of the class security, it's a no brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Netflix, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US to watch Anyone But You

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Anyone But You, head to US Netflix

Watch Anyone But You in the US

(Image credit: Netflix)

As mentioned, those in the States are very lucky, with Anyone But You available now on Netflix, having landed on the streaming giant on April 23.

A Netflix subscription costs from $6.99 a month – that's the rate of its ad-supported plan. You can pay more to forego commercials, get more screens, and even 4K streams.

Can I stream Anyone But You in the UK?

Currently in the UK you can only rent or buy Anyone But You if you want to watch the new hit rom-com.

On Amazon, Anyone But You costs £4.49 to rent, or you can currently buy it for £7.99 – down from £13.99. You can also rent via Apple TV, Sky Store, Google Play, YouTube, and more.

Overseas? Access your US Netflix subscription with a VPN.

How to watch Anyone in You online in Canada

It's the same story in Canada as the UK, with Anyone But You only available to buy or rent.

It costs $5.99 through Amazon, or $6.99 through Apple TV, and is also available through Google Play, Cineplex Store, and YouTube.

If you've found yourself north of the border, get a VPN to port yourself back to the States and watch Anyone But You on Netflix.

Watch Anyone But You in Australia

Yep, you guessed it, Down Under you can only rent or buy Anyone But You currently. It's available on the usual platforms, like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play Store, and others.

How to watch Anyone But You in New Zealand

(Image credit: Neon TV)

The only other country where Anyone But You is available on-demand to stream is New Zealand. Kiwis can watch Anyone But You with a Neon subscription.

The streaming platform offers a 7-day free trial. Thereafter it costs from $12.99 a month.

Anyone But You Trailer

Anyone But You Cast