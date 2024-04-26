‘P. Diddy’s On The Bottom Of The List Of People I Wanted To Meet, Especially After Finally Meeting Him.’ That Time Conor McGregor Got Real About Running Into Sean Combs

It’s been a few weeks since P. Diddy made headlines after his home was raided and he was detained in a Miami airport. News broke later the rapper was under investigation for sex trafficking, and in the time since some of his associates have been implicated and questioned. Meanwhile, as an investigation continues, some stories about the rapper and other celebrities have started running around the internet, including a time UFC fighter –and now actor in his own right – Conor McGregor called Sean Combs an “ass.”

McGregor has residences in Ireland and often trains in Reykjavík, but he’s a man with a pretty global existence, and there was a period of time he was living and training in Las Angeles. There, he met some famous celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzeneger, whom he had a favorable opinion of, and Diddy, whom he he didn’t. Speaking on the Irish version of Late Late Show a few years back, McGregor spoke about meeting the rapper, and it does not sound like a super pleasant experience.

P. Diddy’s a little up his own ass to be honest.

Conor McGregor is not a person who is known for pulling punches. The Road House star went on to explain that he just thought it would be a quick, fun, networking meet-and-greet but Diddy didn’t seem to see things the same way. He ultimately revealed the two did connect at a college game, but that it didn’t go how he anticipated it might.

We were at this college football game, UCLA, but he is… he barely shook my hand. I was about to just give him a left to the chin. This is LA, isn’t it? You just go around meeting people. I was just having fun with it. P Diddy’s on the bottom of the list of people I wanted to meet, especially after finally meeting him.

Following the raid that happened exactly a month ago, others who were around Diddy throughout the tenure of his long career have spoken out. One of his backup dancers, Tanika Ray, said it was a well-known fact that young women who worked for him should keep their “space,” also noting that nothing about what has been happening with Diddy “is surprising. ”

Meanwhile, the rapper is currently facing several civil lawsuits featuring other accusations, including sex trafficking, abuse, and rape. The most recent of these is a February 2024 lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones that noted his former boss had hosted sex trafficking parties and he’d been asked to engage in activities he did not want to participate in.

For his part, Sean Combs has denied these accusations, and while serious, the claims have taken on a life of their own at WWE events and more.The rapper has continued to share pictures of his daughter and more on his Instagram and move forward despite the myriad suits still going on behind the scenes.