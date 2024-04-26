I Have No Idea What's Going On With These Wild Costumes Rihanna Is Wearing, But I Can't Stop Watching The Video

One of the things we tend to love about celebrities is that we get to see some amazingly crazy and/or fashionable looks that we would either never be exposed to or ever consider wearing ourselves. The name of music superstar/beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna comes up on the reg when talking about famous folk with undeniable style, and she just posted a video of her in some wild costumes I truly don’t understand, but I still can’t stop watching it.

What’s Going On With Rihanna’s Wild Costumes In Her Video?

Pretty much everyone knows that Rihanna is a style goddess. The creative billionaire entrepreneur has delivered a number of iconic fits and timeless styles through the years, and even though I don’t totally get what she’s wearing in a recent video, I can’t stop looking at it. Observe:

Alright, so, obviously this is an ad for her new collaboration with Puma, to promote her Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes, and while I completely understand the need to have an eye-catching spot so that people will take notice of the product in this heavily saturated and do-I-really-want-to-buy-that-too market…WTF is she wearing?

At first I thought, OK, the shoes are all in natural colors, so the queen of epic pregnancy announcements is going with different types of ghillie suits to make it seem, maybe, like she’s hunting pumas? Or, simply to show how well the shoes blend into natural environments. There are various incarnations of the outfit that look like a mass of dried twigs, hay, bushes, etc.

But, upon closer inspection, after I’d seen the clip roughly 97 times, I noticed that there’s also someone standing on a tree stump who’s bound in a rug with their arms straight up in the air and the shoes (and their feet…I hope) coming out of the bottom. I don’t know about you, but while I’d certainly suffer an unpleasant shock at someone popping out of bushes while dressed as them and going, “Oh, hewwo, I’m hunting wabbits,” I’d be way more terrified of walking down the street and seeing someone standing while wrapped in a giant rug. That person is very much not camouflaged, and I would immediately get back into whatever vehicle got me to that particular spot and get out (of the city).

Despite the addition of tarantulas (NO. Thanks, but goodbye.), lizards (ehhhh) and frogs (I mean…if we have to) this spot from the singer who deserves her own concert movie does what was probably intended and keeps me watching so that I’m inundated with images of and thoughts about the footwear.

I love RiRi and her nearly six-year-old Savage X Fenty brand . Like, maybe I do need new sporty shoes, even though I totally have some that I got in 2020 which still have tags on them (pandemic times…give me a break). I can at least check out the website to get some additional details. Oh, they have them for babies, too. I don’t know any of those, so, I guess I just have to get a pair for myself, huh?