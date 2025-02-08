Heart Eyes Ending: Director Josh Ruben And The Writers Discuss Coming Up With Final Reveal And Their Thoughts On A Sequel
Glowing heart-shaped spoilers are ahead!
What happens when the best horror movies and rom coms inspires a new scary movie villain? Heart Eyes! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have a new and very twisted story that takes place during the holiday dedicated to love to unpack. Following the Heart Eyes Killer stalking the characters of the latest of upcoming horror movies, CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers about creating the right ending that has left us wanting more.
The Heart Eyes Killer Reveal, And Why It Was The Right Ending
While one would assume the Heart Eyes Killer would just be a huge Valentine’s Day hater who had their heart broken a few too many times, that’s not what is revealed at the end of the movie. We learn that a weirdly kinky throuple are all behind the mask (centrally including Jordana Brewster’s Detective Shaw), and the reason they were stalking Mason Gooding’s Jay and Olivia Holt’s Ally, despite them not being a couple, was because of the unforgettable kiss they shared early in the night. While speaking to director Josh Ruben, he had this to say about the startling conclusion:
As Heart Eyes kind of underlines throughout its runtime, everyone has a kink, and for the Heart Eyes Killer, that’s killing couples off. Even though Jay and Ally weren’t together on Valentine’s Day, the throuple that makes up the killer could sense their chemistry a mile away and decided to make them their target of the evening. It’s good that Jay and Ally are able to team up and kill off Heart Eyes themselves, but Holt could not handle all the violence. As she recalled about filming Brewster’s death scene:
In order to survive, Jay and Ally are able to defend themselves – giving Gooding yet another horror movie he’s survived, and in the process of running for their lives, they find love with each other. Pretty cute, right?
How The Heart Eyes Ending Leaves The Door Open For A Sequel
But could the Heart Eyes Killer strike again? Josh Ruben said that the filmmakers weren’t interested in leaving audiences hanging at the end, but rather leaning into the rom-com of it all with the scene of Jay and Ally in the convertible stepping up their relationship. As he continued:
When I asked the writers, which consist of Michael Kennedy, Chris Landon and Philip Murphy, about why they decided not to tease a sequel, here’s what they had to say:
Of course, we’ll have to see how Heart Eyes does and if the movie, which I personally had a blast with, hits with audiences before they go forward with more Heart Eyes movies. It does feel like it could be a franchise like the Scream movies, where the killer is someone different every time should it actually become successful. As Ruben also shared:
So many possibilities! Now if you had a crush on Heart Eyes too, go out to see it with a friend… or take a horror-loving date?
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
