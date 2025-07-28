'Everyone's Pretty Envious': The Fantastic Four Cast Is Pretty Happy Their Suits Aren't Too Restrictive ... In All The Right Places

If you're a comic book fan, it's really impossible nowadays not to be happy with the way that costumes are brought to life on screen, as filmmakers have fully embraced designs from the source material and made them look awesome... but it can also be said that they don't look terrifically comfortable. With all due respect to those who make them, they often appear tight, restrictive and claustrophobic (particularly those with masks) and one feels a touch of sympathy for the performers who have to act within their confines. The suits worn by the stars of Fantastic Four: First Steps are an exception, however.

The blue-and-white retrofuturistic fits donned by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film look downright comfy (Ebon Moss-Bachrach being on the outside looking in given that The Thing is brought to life via performance capture), and as you can see in the video up top, CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb asked them about the costumes during the movie's recent Los Angeles press day. Jeff compared the suits to pajamas, and Pascal responded saying that was a more apt description of their look than their feel – but he did acknowledge that there are certainly worse directions that the production could have taken:

Looking like PJs, I ain’t got a problem with. Feeling like PJs is overselling it a little bit. But they were they were far more comfortable than they could have been for sure.

Pedro Pascal surely knows a thing or two about bulky costumes, having spent time in a Mandalorian armor and helmet for his role in the Star Wars universe. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, his only "headgear" are the delicate silver wingtips on the side of his head, and instead of a bulky chest plate, he has what almost looks like a sweater at first glance.

Joseph Quinn, who plays the speedy Human Torch, also had some nice things to share about his super suit, particularly complementing the mobility that he was allowed. There's no armor or even a cape, and he found it didn't hold back his physicality:

You could move in them, you know, they weren't too restrictive of your... of whatever you need.

In Fantastic Four: First Steps, the titular team lives in their own universe apart from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, so they don't really get to compare suit designs with other heroes in the movie – but their crossover opportunity is coming, and it's coming soon. While Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been spending recent weeks traveling the world promoting the blockbuster centering on Marvel's First Family, they've also been busy in recent months as part of the expansive ensemble cast in Avengers: Doomsday.

How are the other stars of the MCU responding to the comfy look of the Fantastic Four? Per Pascal,

This light blue that is so revealing? Yeah, yeah. Everybody's pretty envious.

Audiences everywhere can see that special shade of light blue in action right now, as Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in theaters everywhere and just dominated the competition at the weekend box office in its debut. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming days for not only more stories from our interviews with the cast and director Matt Shakman, but also plenty of editorial coverage examining the movie's place in the current superhero landscape.