‘I’ve Earned It At This Point’: Scream And Heart Eyes’ Mason Gooding Shares How He Wants To Die In A Horror Movie, And It’s So Funny

Ahead of Scream’s Mason Gooding coming back for Ghostface’s next appearance , the actor is the leading man in a Valentine’s Day treat among upcoming horror movies , Heart Eyes. Halloween has Michael Myers, Christmas has Krampus and Thanksgiving has John Carver, and from now on, V-Day will have the Heart Eyes Killer. When CinemaBlend spoke to Gooding and his co-lead Olivia Holt, the Scream actor had a hilarious reaction to being a frequent horror movie survivor… thus far anyway.

Prior to Heart Eyes, Gooding has become somewhat of a Scream King having played Chad Meeks-Martin in both 2022’s Scream and as part of the Scream 6 cast a year later, which had him surviving Ghostface on two occasions and officially coming back for the seventh movie, which will include Neve Campbell’s return . The actor was also in last year’s nostalgic horror comedy Y2K , which saw him surviving, too. When I mentioned his impressive track record for a frequent horror star, Gooding shared his thoughts on finally dying in a horror movie (someday). In his words:

Oh, I'm just praying someone has the gall to kill me [in a horror movie]. I feel like I've earned it at this point, but for some reason my characters have a level of immortality that just eludes my desire to be killed, on screen, of course. I would love to die naked for some reason. That just sounds about right. I don't know how it'll happen.

Well… that’s one way to go. It sounds like Mason Gooding has been thinking about how he’d like to go, and had a really funny and fully fleshed out answer. I especially loved seeing his co-star, Olivia Holt, react with one-word:

Unreal.

Don’t you worry, Mason Gooding had more to his personal pitch on how he’d like to die in a horror movie. As I said, his answer was quite well thought out.

You don't think that that would make a lot of sense? Like, we're naked for so much of our lives. It only makes sense that we would die the same way we were brought into this world: naked and afraid.

Look, it’s a fantastic idea, and of course, if it did happen, he wouldn’t be the first actor to die in a horror movie in his birthday suit. Perhaps one of the most famous kills in horror movies was in 1960's Psycho, when Janet Leigh’s Marion Crane is murdered while in the shower, a moment which was set to an unforgettable score and some Hershey’s chocolate syrup and has lived on immortally ever since. (Check out the classic scene on YouTube).

Will Mason Gooding survive the Heart Eyes Killer? You’ll have to see for yourself when the movie comes out next weekend, just one week ahead of Valentine’s Day. Heart Eyes comes from writers Christopher Landon of the Happy Death Day movies and Freaky alongside It’s A Wonderful Knife’s Michael Kennedy and Philip Murphy. The movie was directed by Werewolves Within’s Josh Ruben.

When it comes to Heart Eyes, the mysterious killer haunts couples on V-Day, however, in the case of Gooding’s Jay and Holt’s Ally, they become perplexed when they are stalked by him when they are not lovers, but coworkers, who briefly pretended to be. It’s great to see Mason Gooding lead his own horror film this time around in Heart Eyes, and despite his desire to die on screen, I hope he keeps the streak alive for years to come.