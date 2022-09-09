How Barbarian’s Director Feels About The Wild Internet Theories He’s Read About The Horror Movie
Writer/director Zach Cregger is following along.
Barbarian looks like (and starts) with the simple premise of a woman who finds herself in an awkward situation when the Airbnb she books is already occupied by another person. In an optimistic move, she decides to stay the night. But there’s a lot more to the upcoming horror movie than the trailer advertises, and the internet has already been theorizing about what the real plot could be. Yes, Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is reading your ideas.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Cregger about the movie, we first spoke about the clever Barbarian trailer that will not prepare you for the actual plot of the film. When asked whether he was behind the misleading advertising, here’s what the filmmaker shared with us:
Yes, this is technically a Disney movie, but by way of 20th Century Studios. But believe me, I wrote CinemaBlend’s Barbarian review, and it’s way more bonkers and brutal than I expected from the footage shown. As Zach Cregger shared, he was not involved in the making of the trailer, but it fit exactly what he wanted for viewers before diving into it. The audiences who have seen Barbarian it so far have called it “crazy” and “fun,” with critics overall are enjoying the film as well. In terms of the internet theories ahead of the release, here’s what Cregger said:
In the comments for the Barbarian trailer, there’s a ton of people praising how little the look at the movie tells them. We’re so used to seeing previews online or before seeing another movie in theaters, and feeling like we already know the entire plot of the film. Already audiences are making some chilling connections that Zach Cregger didn’t even realize and have shared real elements of the movie that go with things he didn’t intend on.
It’s clear horror fans are really getting into it. One popular topic of conversation ahead of the release is whether Bill Skarsgård will be the villain of the movie. Fans of the genre, of course, know him as Pennywise in the IT movies, and he’s the man Georgina Campbell’s character ends up being double booked with in Barbarian. Also, Justin Long is in the movie, but he’s barely teased in the trailer itself. What role does he even play?
Barbarian is playing in theaters now. Check out CinemaBlend’s full Barbarian interviews with the director and cast before or after you see it!
