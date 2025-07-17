Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted Week 1

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, July 16th. Stream the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

It's the eve of the first eviction on Big Brother Season 27, and thankfully, the BB Blockbuster is keeping the drama rolling right into Thursday night. Vince Panaro has had his hands full in Week 1, but honestly, it's been messy for almost every Houseguest these past few days.

For those not in the know, Ashley Hollis won the Week 1 veto, and for reasons many streaming Big Brother live feeds are still wondering, Vince put his number one ally, Kelley Jorgensen, on the block. So with the stage set and Amy Bingham, Isaiah "Zae" Fredrich, and Kelley on the block, here's who is probably going home in any scenario after the BB Blockbuster.

(Image credit: CBS)

Amy Seemingly Has The Vote To Stay In Any Scenario

Amy looked like she was in trouble early in the nomination process, but it seems like her alliance with returning Houseguest Rachel Reilly has come in clutch in winning her safety this week. Rachel has put in work with many to ensure that Amy has the votes to stay, should she not win the BB Blockbuster. For the record, it also seems like many seem to think she won't win and is a poor performer in competitions, which may also help her survive this week.

Bottom line is, if Kelley and Zae are up against Amy on the block, they're going home. As of Wednesday night, that feels pretty certain.

(Image credit: CBS)

If Either Woman Wins, Zae Is Likely Going Home

The person most needing to win the BB Blockbuster this week is Zae. If he's on the block against Kelley or Amy, he's going to go home this week. That sounds like the most certain outcome coming out of everyone's mouths, and if a majority feel that way, I bet the rest will fall in line for a unanimous vote to evict Zae.

I think the general thinking on Zae leaving is basically that it'd be a missed opportunity not to vote him out while they have the chance. Being buff doesn't necessarily guarantee success in competitions, but being physically fit does help many people who fit the bill of being "comp beasts." Why squander a chance to get a physical competitor out of the way when you can?

Live feed fans may not be upset to see Zae go, after he was caught uttering a slur early on Tuesday morning. I'm sure there are some wondering if he'll face any punishment for that comment, and as of writing, it appears the answer to that is no. I'm not entirely surprised by this, considering Jared Fields didn't really see any repercussions when he said the same thing in Season 25.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.