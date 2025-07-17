Fantastic Four: First Steps' Director Explains Why John Malkovich's Character Was Cut, And Why It Was Especially Difficult On A Personal Level
"It was heartbreaking..."
The latest of upcoming Marvel movies is just a week away, and that means we’ll finally get to see the sprawling cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps… minus one. Despite there being a tease for John Malkovich’s role in the MCU movie in the first teaser trailer for the blockbuster, the movie’s director has revealed the Oscar winner has been cut from Fantastic Four. And, as you might imagine, the decision wasn’t made without some anguish from the filmmaker.
John Malkovich Has Been Cut From Fantastic Four: First Steps
In a Variety interview, director Matt Shakman shared that John Malkovich will not have his MCU debut when the Fantastic Four release date happens next week. The actor was apparently going to play the role of Red Ghost, who is an early adversary of the team in Marvel Comics who has the ability to phase through solid objects after an experiment gone wrong in space. As Shakman explained,
Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is reportedly has a runtime a few minutes under two hours, will introduce the beloved team of superheroes to the MCU through the studio’s unique retro-futuristic vision we haven’t seen before from the franchise. However, as Shakman shared, all the ideas they had for the world just weren’t able to ultimately fit in the theatrical cut.
But it cannot be an easy decision to cut John Malkovich from your movie, and as Shakman shared, it wasn’t. He recalled the actor was “brilliant” in the role of Red Ghost, and “gave it his all.” Perhaps, we’ll get to see Malkovich’s work once the bonus features come out?
The Personal Reason Why The Decision Was Particularly Hard For The Fantastic Four Director
Matt Shakman cast John Malkovich after the filmmaker previously worked with the actor back in the first movie he ever directed, 2014’s Cut Bank. As such, it was particularly difficult for him to not have Malkovich in the movie. As he continued in the new interview:
John Malkovich spoke about joining the MCU back in February before he was cut from the movie. The actor recalled having a “fun” experience on the set even though he found it to be “quite odd” to make a movie with a set consisting of “giant screens and 18 epic cranes”. The 71-year-old also said Fantastic Four was the first time he’d joined the franchise because he didn’t like the “deals they made” to him before.
It’s too bad this tough decision was made, but given Malkovich’s role could perhaps have a chance in a sequel? You can see Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters on Friday, July 25.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.