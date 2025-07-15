Amidst A Slew Of Cancellations, One HGTV Show Just Got Great News

There are a lot of shows ending in 2025, and a big chunk of them have been canceled, rather than ending on their own accord. Networks are continuing to cancel shows as the fall TV season approaches, but luckily, not every news surrounding a show is bad. One HGTV series just got some pretty good news, which is certainly welcome amidst all the cancellations, especially on HGTV.

Developer Brian Kleinschmidt took to his Instagram to share an audition video with wife, realtor Mika Kleinschmidt, for HGTV. He reflected on how much has changed in the eight years since that audition video, thanking all who have been supporting them and helping them turn their backyard dream “into a big screen reality.” Kleinschmidt revealed that their dream is continuing with a brand new season of 100 Day Dream Home, coming to HGTV this fall on the 2025 TV schedule:

100 Day Dream Home premiered in 2019 and centers on the husband-and-wife team in Tampa making dream homes come true in 100 days or less. The couple has turned into a staple on HGTV, and even won the second season of Rock the Block as well as Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. The new season of 100 Day Dream Home will be the sixth season.

News of the renewal gives HGTV fans the chance to breathe a sigh of relief following the network’s surprising track record as of late. The home renovation network recently canceled Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. One pair of hosts even found out after getting back from vacation. While it’s certainly disappointing that many HGTV shows will not live to see another season, knowing that 100 Day Dream Home is coming back for more makes it better.

A premiere date for Season 6 of 100 Day Dream Home has not yet been announced, but with the season expected later this year, it shouldn’t be long until HGTV releases more details. At least fans will be able to take a breather knowing that the show is coming back for another season, even if a premiere date hasn’t been revealed just yet. The wait will be worth it, but it just makes me wonder what other HGTV shows will or won’t make it to next season.

While 100 Day Dream Home finally got good news, some HGTV shows are still awaiting their fates. Season 2 of The Flip Off with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack has not yet been officially announced, and the wait is certainly agonizing. But since the network still knows how to renew shows, it’s quite possible that the renewal will be coming soon. Heather, Tarek, and Haack have proven to be superstars on HGTV, even with the messiness of their relationships, but they still work well together. And I would love another season.