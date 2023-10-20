6 Ways Killers Of The Flower Moon Captivates On the Big Screen

Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest living filmmakers, is back with his first movie in four years, Killers of the Flower Moon. The highly-anticipated crime epic, which tells the story of the Osage tribe finding great wealth and the greedy and power-hungry white men who married into their families before killing them off, is one of those movies that is best watched on the big screen, despite being nearly three-and-a-half hours long.

As part of our partnership with AMC Theatres, where you can now purchase tickets to Scorsese’s first movie starring both Robert De Niro and Leonardo Dicaprio, two of his most prolific collaborators, we’ve put together a rundown of several ways Killers of the Flower Moon captivates on the big screen. This long, violent, and incredibly emotional true crime story is one for the ages, and one cinefiles and general moviegoers will surely enjoy…

Killers Of The Flower Moon Has A Massive Scope And Scale

One element of Killers of the Flower Moon that makes a strong argument for seeing it on the big screen is the scope and scale of Martin Scorcese’s latest feature film. Whether it’s with the various ceremonies involving the Osage Nation (more on this aspect in a bit) or those wide shots showing off the rapid growth of Fairfax, Oklahoma, the movie provides a feast for the eyes. It’s easy to draw comparisons to movies like Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood and Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven in this regard, as like those two period dramas, Scorsese’s latest effort throws you into the vastness of wide open spaces.

Though the Apple Original Film will eventually be available to watch at home, one can’t help but wonder if it will be the same captivating experience as the one on the silver screen.

The Flashes Of Action Are Brilliant

Killers of the Flower Moon is a long, violent movie with flashes of action that are up there with anything else Martin Scorsese has created throughout his storied career. Without getting into spoiler territory, there are two scenes in the movie that really provide an enthralling and mesmerizing experience when it comes to the speed and action featured in these sequences.

Early on in the movie, when Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone) are speaking in the middle of town, several race cars come zipping by along with a massive crowd of the spectators and bettors. After the camera pans across the boomtown, the audience is taken along for the ride in a short yet exhilarating set piece.

Another comes later in the movie when the Bureau of Investigation (the original name of the FBI) comes to town to investigate the various murders of wealthy members of the Osage Nation. This montage is up there with something shown in Goodfellas or Casino, and instantly kicks up the film’s pacing, leaving you dazzled in its wake.

The Film Takes You Into Osage Country

Killers of the Flower Moon spends a large portion of its runtime introducing the people and history of the Osage Nation, fully immersing the audiences in its ways and traditions. From the opening scene and throughout the rest of the movie, there are sequences so beautifully crafted by Martin Scorsese and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto that it’s almost impossible to leave the experience without a better understanding of Native American tribe.

This is their world, and we, the audience, are invited to live in it for a few brief hours. Rich colors in art and ceremonial outfits are eye-popping on the screen whenever we’re taken into Osage Indians’ homes and ceremonies. In fact, there are times in which it’s easy to forget that we’re watching a movie, as opposed to being there in person.

There Are Moments Of Deafening Silence

There are loud and chaotic sequences throughout Killers of the Flower Moon, several of which could best be described as four-dimensional symphonies as they carry the audience away with all sorts of sights and sounds. At the same time, there are just as many where the late Robbie Robertson’s score goes silent, the actors quit talking, and we’re left to contemplate some of the movie’s key moments on our own with not one sound. This deafening silence, which often adds a tremendous weight to any cinematic experience, adds a whole other layer to the epic drama.

This is especially true in several of the scenes showing the violence and aftermath of Osage murders. The juxtaposition of these sequences with the flashy action creates an experience that can only really be had in a theater where dozens of moviegoers sit in a shared silence.

Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Length Works In Its Favor

While there is a case to be made about the film’s 206-minute runtime being too long, its length actually works in its favor, especially for those with the strength and fortitude to remain seated from start to finish. As is the case with some of Martin Scorsese’s previous efforts like Casino, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman, there isn’t a lot of filler, and the extended runtime allows the epic scope of its story play out.

If anything, the movie could have been longer, as there is so much that could have been explored further, especially with some of the minor characters whose stories sometimes feel partially told. If Scorsese were to come out with a director’s cut with 30 additional minutes of footage, it would add as much to the richness of its story as it would to its runtime.

The Performances Are Brought To Life On The Big Screen

There’s an argument to be made for Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of Ernest Burkhart being the best of his career, and a lot of that is because of the small characteristics and nuance of his performance. The way in which the Academy Award winner brings the character to life is something to behold, and watching it on the big screen only makes those subtle motions and gestures all the more noticeable. The same can be said with Robert De Niro’s take on William King Hale, a major power player in Fairfax.

Lily Gladstone’s portrayal of Mollie Burkhart is the stuff of wonder, and there’s a good chance her name will pop up as a strong contender for Best Actress at the Oscars in March 2024. Unlike her husband, Mollie is a woman of few words, and instead lets her actions (and reactions) speak for her. Watching the actress navigate tense and oftentimes tragic situations with poise and restraint is captivating to say the least.

Overall, Killers of the Flower Moon is one of those films that is captivating on the big screen, so much so, it becomes less of a movie and more of an experience.