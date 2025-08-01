Harrison Ford Was Reminded Of The Time He Punched Ryan Gosling In The Face, And It Resulted In An A+ Compliment

Harrison Ford is a national treasure. He’s one of the most universally loved movie stars of his generation. He’s responsible for some of the most iconic franchises in cinema history, and he is also an Academy Award nominee. The man has literally done it all, and by “all,” I mean he’s even punched Ryan Gosling in the face.

Yes, if you’re not familiar with the story, during the production of the criminally underrrated Blade Runner 2049, Ford and Gosling were involved in a fight scene with each other, and somebody, generally agreed to be Gosling himself, missed his mark, resulting in Ford accidentally hitting one of America’s prettiest actors in the face. Variety recently brought up the incident during an interview with the Star Wars actor, and the veteran brushed it off, though he was sure to point out Ryan is no less pretty because of the incident. Ford said…

[We were rehearsing a fight] and we got too close and I hit him. I apologized right away. What more could I do? Can’t take back a punch. Just take it. He’s a very handsome man. He’s still very handsome.

To be fair, if Ford had somehow hit Ryan Gosling in such a way that he actually wasn’t handsome anymore, a legion of fans would probably be more concerned with the incident.

Gosling himself didn’t seem to mind. He reportedly started laughing after being punched by his co-star, which resulted in the take being unusable. And to be fair, how many people have been punched by Harrison Ford? The La La Land actor is in very limited company.

Ford has said before that he apologized for the punch and has also previously taken some of the blame, saying he didn’t pull his punch as well as he should have. Though ultimately, it seems most of the blame was laid on Ryan Gosling’s face being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Shrinking actor seems to blow off the whole incident now. It happened, he can't take it back, move on.

Blade Runner 2049 was a fantastic sequel to the original Blade Runner, one of the best science fiction movies ever. Unfortunately, the new movie followed its predecessor a little too closely, as both movies were financial flops. Blade Runner's ultimate quality was only found years later, and the same has largely happened with Blade Runner 2049.

Ryan Gosling may still be a very handsome man, but Harrison Ford does have one significant advantage in that department over his Blade Runner 2049 co-star. Gosling has never been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, while Harrison Ford received that honor back in the 1990s. Gosling still has plenty of time to achieve that, as long as nobody damages his good looks.