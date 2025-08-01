Golf isn’t exactly the most accessible sport, despite its popularity throughout the world stage. Happy Gilmore 2 might help change that for a new generation, as this entrant on the 2025 movie schedule could have people looking up the difference between a driver, pitch and wedge. Or it could inspire people to demand more shenanigans between co-stars Adam Sandler and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, whom you might know better as Bad Bunny.

While I can’t exactly help with the golf-related ask, I can definitely feed that second half of what I just mentioned. That’s thanks to Netflix offering this behind-the-scene interview with Bad Bunny, which also includes some dance lessons he gave to Adam Sandler on the set. As you’ll see in the clip below, those steps may or may not have worked:

Hearing the future star of the ensemble crime thriller Caught Stealing describe Adam Sandler as an uncle is absolutely precious. That story in particular is an adorable reminder of how Bad Bunny lists Adam Sandler in his phone . It makes sense, as watching the fun times the two had on set feels almost like viewing someone’s home movie, only without the creepy connotations that tip that concept into Red Dragon territory.

Over the decades since becoming a breakout movie star in Billy Madison, the Sandlerverse under Happy Madison Productions has grown to include tons of people who recur in his pictures. Fellow Saturday Night Live vets like Kevin Nealon and Rob Schnieder, as well as current cast member Marcelo Hernandez, are all part of Happy Gilmore 2’s stacked cast.

Not to mention other notables like Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin James have also become part of the repertory company that have given audiences lots to laugh about. I agree with the notion some are holding near and dear that Bad Bunny could be the next person we randomly hope shows up whenever an upcoming Adam Sandler movie is announced.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To think that if it wasn’t for Sandler and Bad Bunny’s random encounter at a Lakers game, none of this would have been possible. Had their stunned courtside staring contest never happened, the story of Tío Sandler might never have happened, which would have made Happy Gilmore 2 all the poorer.

If you still need convincing, don’t worry, as the return of Happy Gilmore is currently streaming on Netflix. If you want to watch the OG, you’ll have to venture over to the Starz streaming library. Meanwhile, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio can next be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, which opens in theaters on August 29th and co-stars Austin Butler and Matt Smith’s wild mohawk .