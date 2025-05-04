Jamie Lee Curtis Just Showed Off What It's Like To See Sinners In 70mm IMAX, And I've Never Wanted Michael B. Jordan's Head To Be So Large In My Life

Just when I thought Ryan Coogler’s reunion with Michael B. Jordan couldn’t be any more hyped, it receives another glowing endorsement. Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media after seeing Sinners to remind us what actual big-screen filmmaking looks like. The fan-favorite actress had the pleasure of screening the film in 70mm IMAX. And, quite frankly, I’ve never wanted Michael B. Jordan’s head to look so large!

While she's admitted to not being pumped for upcoming horror movies, the longtime Scream Queen is a lifelong champion of theatrical experiences and bold original storytelling. She shared her Sinners experience on Instagram just as Warner Bros. announced a limited 70mm IMAX re-release of the 2025 movie schedule entry. Check out her post, which includes an awesome photo:

That is one heck of an image! Floor-to-ceiling movie screen with a packed house? Sign me up, please.

Sinners' IMAX-boosted box office run has been impressive, so it's wonderful to see that Ryan Coogler's critically acclaimed vampire film is heading back to premium screens from May 15 to May 21, because audiences can’t seem to get enough of it.

I'm so jealous that Curtis caught the flick in all its “IMAX” glory. Via her caption, Curtis praised the power of the format and the artistry behind the film:

I can't stop thinking about it. Watching the movie in 70 mm IMAX had a profound effect. It's the cinematic art form on the grandest scale. Great art makes you think and want to dig deeper and learn more about what you've been shown. The complexities and intricacies of the filmmaking and every choice from the history and story to the visuals to the music all stay with you way, way, way after seeing it. I'm going to see it again and again. I'm thrilled for all of the artists who made this film and the confidence the audience has shown and the appreciation for the originality and artistry in every frame.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers trying to start over in their hometown, only to confront a sinister force tied to their past. The film has already grossed $122.5 million domestically and $161.6 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. Notably, IMAX alone accounted for 20% of its opening weekend revenue, which is proof that audiences aren’t just showing up, they’re seeking the most immersive experience possible.

The upcoming re-release will hit iconic IMAX locations, including Los Angeles’s City Walk Stadium 19, New York’s Lincoln Square, and Toronto’s Colossus IMAX. According to Variety’s reporting, Warner Bros. cited “overwhelming popular and critical response” as the driving force behind the decision.

With a stacked cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and more, and production led by Zinzi Coogler and longtime collaborators from Black Panther, Sinners is both visually daring and thematically rich. And, as Jamie Lee Curtis made clear, it’s the kind of movie that lingers long after the screen has faded to black.

If you can do so, you absolutely should make the effort to see Sinners, or see it again, in 70mm IMAX. Because sometimes, bigger really is better. As for Jamie Lee Curtis’ upcoming project, the upcoming Freakier Friday, it's set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025.