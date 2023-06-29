Yet Another Alita: Battle Angel Star Is Pulling For That Sequel, So Your Move, Disney

Questing for a sequel to 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel continues to rage on, through both the fans and the collaborators that brought Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi movie to life. Previously, folks like Rosa Salazar and Jon Landau, as well as Rodriguez and James Cameron, have all stated they’d love to hop back into the world of Iron City. Now actor Lana Condor has thrown her name onto the list of those who are patiently waiting for an Alita sequel, so it’s your move now, Disney.

In an interview with ComicBook.com , the star of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken was asked if she had any updates about the ever elusive, but oft-discussed Alita 2. Her response was what you’d expect, right down to this heartfelt sentiment on what a sequel could do for the franchise:

When we filmed Alita: Battle Angel, that whole world was so beautiful. I haven't heard of any plans to continue that storyline, however, that's seriously been something in my heart that I'm hoping would start up the conversation again. I feel like we can explore a lot more of that world, and obviously the original IP is vast.

Playing the character of Koyomi, Condor is a supportive force of positivity in a dangerous world. As one of the humans that Rosa Salazar’s Alita becomes friends with while trying to remember who she is, we see her helping Alita learn the ins and outs of Motorball. Koyomi even sticks up for Alita: Battle Angel’s title hero in a particularly moving scene where she forces friend Tanji (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) to confront his bias against their new acquaintance.

Since the release of this budding cult classic, Lana Condor has made a name for herself in the hit To All The Boys movie series on Netflix. But as you can see, she hasn’t strayed too far from the rest of her compatriots in supporting the cause.

As for where the hypothetically-titled Alita: Fallen Angel currently stands, the product still has some hopeful cheerleaders. Producer Jon Landau gave a hopeful update while doing press for Avatar: The Way of Water, responding to the most recent inquiry by stating “We’re working on it.” Director Robert Rodriguez basically confirmed Landau’s optimism, but also tempered it with the fact that the Avatar sequels play a part in the delay of this would-be follow up.

The more time passes, the more likely it feels that an Alita: Battle Angel sequel will be made. At least, that’s what it seems like when you have people like Lana Condor continuing to voice their support for another round of futuristic cyborg combat. Once again, it all rests on the shoulders of the decision makers at Disney, as the motorball is officially in their court.