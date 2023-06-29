Yet Another Alita: Battle Angel Star Is Pulling For That Sequel, So Your Move, Disney
C'mon, Disney! Let it happen!
Questing for a sequel to 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel continues to rage on, through both the fans and the collaborators that brought Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi movie to life. Previously, folks like Rosa Salazar and Jon Landau, as well as Rodriguez and James Cameron, have all stated they’d love to hop back into the world of Iron City. Now actor Lana Condor has thrown her name onto the list of those who are patiently waiting for an Alita sequel, so it’s your move now, Disney.
In an interview with ComicBook.com, the star of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken was asked if she had any updates about the ever elusive, but oft-discussed Alita 2. Her response was what you’d expect, right down to this heartfelt sentiment on what a sequel could do for the franchise:
Playing the character of Koyomi, Condor is a supportive force of positivity in a dangerous world. As one of the humans that Rosa Salazar’s Alita becomes friends with while trying to remember who she is, we see her helping Alita learn the ins and outs of Motorball. Koyomi even sticks up for Alita: Battle Angel’s title hero in a particularly moving scene where she forces friend Tanji (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) to confront his bias against their new acquaintance.
Since the release of this budding cult classic, Lana Condor has made a name for herself in the hit To All The Boys movie series on Netflix. But as you can see, she hasn’t strayed too far from the rest of her compatriots in supporting the cause.
As for where the hypothetically-titled Alita: Fallen Angel currently stands, the product still has some hopeful cheerleaders. Producer Jon Landau gave a hopeful update while doing press for Avatar: The Way of Water, responding to the most recent inquiry by stating “We’re working on it.” Director Robert Rodriguez basically confirmed Landau’s optimism, but also tempered it with the fact that the Avatar sequels play a part in the delay of this would-be follow up.
The more time passes, the more likely it feels that an Alita: Battle Angel sequel will be made. At least, that’s what it seems like when you have people like Lana Condor continuing to voice their support for another round of futuristic cyborg combat. Once again, it all rests on the shoulders of the decision makers at Disney, as the motorball is officially in their court.
While it may not be in the same wheelhouse, you can catch Ms. Condor’s latest in theaters this weekend, as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is opening soon at a theater near you. Meanwhile, Alita will be returning to streaming as part of everything new on Hulu starting July 1st.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann