As Pat Sajak Returns For Final Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season, Vanna White Recalled How Ryan Seacrest Made Her 'Feel Good' About The Host Swap

It was nearly 11 months ago that Pat Sajak — one of the best game show hosts of all time — bid an emotional farewell to Wheel of Fortune after four decades as its leader. Now we’re about to get him back — albeit temporarily. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule with a fifth season that was taped before Sajak’s retirement. As we prepare to see him share the stage with Vanna White again, the famed letter-turner recalled what new host Ryan Seacrest did to make her feel good about the transition.

As tough as it was for all the Wheel Watchers to see Pat Sajak retire as Wheel of Fortune’s host, think about how Vanna White felt losing her partner after so many years. White has said she knew it would be hard to work with someone else, but she said Ryan Seacrest made the changeover really easy, telling TV Insider:

Ryan did his homework. He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in – he’s not trying to prove anything.

I love that Ryan Seacrest was able to provide that reassurance for Vanna White, showing through his actions and his words that he understood the responsibility of following Pat Sajak and how much Wheel of Fortune means to fans, and he wasn’t trying to come in and blow up the sturdy foundation that had been laid for him.

He provided the same assurance to fans, saying that his version of Wheel of Fortune would be the same that Pat Sajak was leaving. With Sony choosing Pat Sajak’s replacement so far in advance — and picking someone with so much hosting experience — the powers that be really set the crew and audience alike up for a smooth transition, and when Ryan Seacrest made his debut in 2024, fans took to him surprisingly quickly. (He does have his haters though.)

It’s going to be interesting to see Pat Sajak back in his rightful place on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Fans will be able to easily compare the two hosts’ styles, with Ryan Seacrest continuing to lead the daily syndicated show while Sajak shows up in primetime Wednesdays on ABC.

Viewers are also likely to feel quite nostalgic seeing the former host reunite with Vanna White (despite the fact that she still sees Pat Sajak outside of the show). I know Kelly Ripa isn’t the only one of us that used to think they were married! All in all, I think it’s going to be a special season that fans will cherish, even while returning to Ryan Seacrest’s regularly scheduled programming.

Don’t miss Pat Sajak’s big return (and for-real last hurrah) on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 30, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.