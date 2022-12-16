Everything New And Coming Soon To Hulu

As the 2023 TV schedule unfolds, there’s going to be plenty of new and exciting options to keep an eye out for in various streaming platforms. Those of you with a Hulu subscription know that first hand, as every month tends to bring a slew of fresh entertainment options. But keeping track of those Hulu new releases can be a bit taxing, especially when trying to keep straight the titles that are already online and what’s coming soon.

New On Hulu The Week Of December 1: The Final Destination Movies, Liar Liar, And More

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Feel like you’ve been getting too comfortable driving behind a logging truck lately? It’s ok, it happens to the best of us; which is why it’s probably a good idea that Final Destination 2 , which has inspired many a viral video warning against such things, is coming online.

Though if you need something to bring you down from the adrenaline high of watching young people cheat death, there’s always the Jim Carrey classic Liar Liar. 25 years later, the pen is still blue, and that scene is still hysterical.

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 - 12/1/22

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED) - 12/1/22

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/1/22

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/1/22

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13 - 12/1/22

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 - 12/1/22

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/1/22

A Chance for Christmas (2021) - 12/1/22

Anger Management (2003) - 12/1/22

Awakenings (1990) - 12/1/22

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006) - 12/1/22

Barney's Version (2010) - 12/1/22

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) - 12/1/22

Being Julia (2004) - 12/1/22

Brothers (2009) - 12/1/22

Christine (1983) - 12/1/22

The Da Vinci Code (2006) - 12/1/22

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006) - 12/1/22

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) - 12/1/22

Epic Movie (2007) - 12/1/22

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) - 12/1/22

Final Destination (2000) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 2 (2003) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 3 (2006) - 12/1/22

The Final Destination (2009) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 5 (2011) - 12/1/22

Good Kids (2016) - 12/1/22

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022) - 12/1/22

Hancock (2008) - 12/1/22

The Happening (2008) - 12/1/22

I, Frankenstein (2014) - 12/1/22

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022) - 12/1/22

Liar, Liar (1997) - 12/1/22

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004) - 12/1/22

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) - 12/1/22

Marmaduke (2010) - 12/1/22

Never Back Down (2008) - 12/1/22

Only You (1994) - 12/1/22

Pathfinder (2005) - 12/1/22

Picture Perfect (1997) - 12/1/22

Pulling Strings (2013) - 12/1/22

The Rider (2018) - 12/1/22

Rio (2011) - 12/1/22

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002) - 12/1/22

The Scout (1994) - 12/1/22

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010) - 12/1/22

This Christmas (2007) - 12/1/22

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) - 12/1/22

Wall Street (1987) - 12/1/22

White Men Can't Jump (1992) - 12/1/22

Witless Protection (2008) - 12/1/22

Darby and the Dead (2022) - 12/2/22

American Carnage (2021) - 12/2/22

Gone in the Night (2022) - 12/2/22

Huda's Salon (2021) - 12/3/22

New On Hulu The Week Of December 4: The Night House, It’s A Wonderful Binge, And More

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What would the holiday season be without scary ghost stories? You definitely owe it to yourself to watch The Night House, as what we know about Hellraiser suggests that fans of the streamer’s reimagining of that horror classic will be right at home with this terrifying tale.

Also, for fans of the satirical comedy The Binge, you’re about to get another round of vice fueled madness. This time, a holiday flare added to the mix with It’s A Wonderful Binge. But don’t worry, it still looks as gleefully twisted as the last one!

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 12/5/22

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes - 12/5/22

Connect: Complete Season 1 - 12/7/22

The Night House (2020) - 12/8/22

Proximity (2020) - 12/8/22

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022) - 12/9/22

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 - 12/9/22

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere - 12/9/22

Fate of a Sport (2022) - 12/9/22

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022) - 12/9/22

White Elephant (2022) - 12/9/22

Offseason (2021) - 12/10/22

New On Hulu The Week Of December 11: The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, And More

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sometimes, you need to spend the holidays with some favorites from the past. This week’s debuts more than cover that front, as a ton of Christopher Nolan movies are being added, with Dunkirk, Insomnia, and The Dark Knight Trilogy being added. Yes, that includes everyone’s favorite mind bender Inception , whose ending still puzzles folks to this very day.

Retrograde (2022) - 12/11/22

Rogue (2020) - 12/11/22

Batman Begins (2005) - 12/12/22

Blackfish (2013) - 12/12/22

Dunkirk (2017) - 12/12/22

Inception (2010) - 12/12/22

Insomnia (2002) - 12/12/22

The Dark Knight (2008) - 12/12/22

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - 12/12/22

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1 - 12/13/22

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series - 12/14/22

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special - 12/15/22

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special - 12/15/22

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 - 12/15/22

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special - 12/15/22

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 - 12/15/22\

Freddie Mercury: Special - 12/15/22

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Guns N' Roses: Special - 12/15/22

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 - 12/15/22

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 - 12/15/22

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special - 12/15/22

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special - 12/15/22

Third Reich: The Fall: Special - 12/15/22

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

360 (2011) - 12/15/22

Life Partners (2014) - 12/15/22

Collide (2022) - 12/16/22

I Love My Dad (2022) - 12/16/22

New On Hulu The Week Of December 18: Fear The Walking Dead Complete Season 7, Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa, And More

(Image credit: AMC)

Here we have another week where it’s time to play everyone’s favorite game: family programming! For those of you looking to keep an eye on where Santa’s flying on Christmas Eve, ABC News will be providing that information for you and your family to enjoy.

However, once the kids are asleep, you could binge as much of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season as you want. Or, if you’re able, you could blast through those episodes in the days leading up to holidays. Your choice, really.

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021) - 12/18/22

Paranoia (2013) - 12/19/22

The Torch (2022) - 12/19/22

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021) - 12/19/22

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 - 12/20/22

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7- 12/20/22

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere - 12/21/22

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) - 12/21/22

Mack + Rita (2022) - 12/23/22

Sharp Stick (2022) - 12/23/22

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream - 12/24/22

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere - 12/24/22

The Hummingbird Project (2018) - 12/24/22

New On Hulu The Week Of December 25: Letterkenny Complete Season 11, The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, And More

(Image credit: Hulu)

If you’re a fan of the Disney Parks experience, but can’t make it to the Christmas Day celebration, fear not! You’ll be able to livestream The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in the comfort of your own living room, taking in the absolute beauty of Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s holiday decorations !

For those of you celebrating other holidays, or just looking for something outside of the holly jolly spirit, both Blade Runner films and Season 11 of Letterkenny will both be available this same week. Pitter patter, bye bye Santa.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream - 12/25/22

Mfkz (2018) - 12/25/22

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 - 12/26/22

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) - 12/26/22

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - 12/26/22

Last Looks (2021) - 12/26/22

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) - 12/27/22

Delia’s Gone (2022) - 12/30/22

Into the Deep (2022) - 12/30/22

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020) - 12/30/22

Enough Said (2013) - 12/31/22

Runner Runner (2013) - 12/31/22

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream - 12/31/22

You’ve seen Hulu’s past and present in great detail. Now prepare to feast your eyes on what’s coming in the next month of debuts to this streamer’s library.

New On Hulu The Week Of January 1: The Mummy Trilogy, Home Alone, And More

(Image credit: Universal Pictures )

Brendan Fraser may be raking in all the attention with his buzzworthy performance in The Whale , but those of you who love his exploits in The Mummy trilogy can enjoy all three installments at your leisure. Should you not be ready to give up the Christmas spirit yet, Home Alone will also be available, along with the first two sequels in that holiday comedy saga.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere - 1/1/23

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere - 1/1/23

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 - 1/1/23

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 - 1/1/23

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 - 1/1/23

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 - 1/1/23

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 1/1/23

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 - 1/1/23

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 - 1/1/23

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 - 1/1/23

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 - 1/1/23

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 - 1/1/23

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 - 1/1/23

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 - 1/1/23

3 Idiotas (2017) - 1/1/23

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005) - 1/1/23

A League Of Their Own (1992) - 1/1/23

A Troll in Central Park (1994) - 1/1/23

Barbarians (2021) - 1/1/23

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010) - 1/1/23

The Breakfast Club (1985) - 1/1/23

The Company You Keep (2013) - 1/1/23

Couples Retreat (2009) - 1/1/23

Dante's Peak (1997) - 1/1/23

Empire Records (1995) - 1/1/23

Gamer (2009) - 1/1/23

Heat (1995) - 1/1/23

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - 1/1/23

Hell or High Water (2016) - 1/1/23

Home Alone (1990) - 1/1/23

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) - 1/1/23

Home Alone 3 (1997) - 1/1/23

The Internship (2013) - 1/1/23

Irrational Man (2015) - 1/1/23

The King Of Comedy (1983) - 1/1/23

Kingdom Come (2001) - 1/1/23

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) - 1/1/23

Little Manhattan (2005) - 1/1/23

The Mummy (1999) - 1/1/23

The Mummy Returns (2001) - 1/1/23

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008) - 1/1/23

One Fine Day (1996) - 1/1/23

Pearl Harbor (2001) - 1/1/23

Predestination (2015) - 1/1/23

The Prestige (2006) - 1/1/23

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017) - 1/1/23

Prometheus (2011) - 1/1/23

The Proposal (2009) - 1/1/23

Real Steel (2011) - 1/1/23

S.W.A.T. (2003) - 1/1/23

Snatch (2000) - 1/1/23

Someone Like You (2001) - 1/1/23

Take Shelter (2011) - 1/1/23

This Christmas (2007) - 1/1/23

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) - 1/1/23

Truth (2015) - 1/1/23

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008) - 1/1/23

Zeros And Ones (2021) - 1/1/23

Zombieland (2009) - 1/1/23

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere - 1/3/23

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022) - 1/3/23

Will Trent: Series Premiere - 1/4/23

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5 - 1/4/23

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11 - 1/4/23

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series - 1/5/23

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere - 1/5/23

Bromates (2022) - 1/6/23

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere - 1/7/23

House of Darkness (2022)- 1/7/23

New On Hulu The Week Of January 8: The Drop, Name That Tune Season 3, And More

(Image credit: Hulu)

A couple looking to start a family is in for a rude awakening, as The Drop sees one tiny tumble become a darkly comic sticking point. Also, for those of you who fancy yourselves as music experts, Name That Tune returns for its third season premiere this week!

True Things (2021) - 1/8/23

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 - 1/9/23

Alert: Series Premiere - 1/9/23

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere - 1/11/23

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 - 1/12/23

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere - 1/12/23

Riotsville, USA (2022) - 1/12/23

The Drop (2022) - 1/13/23

New On Hulu The Week Of January 15: 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Premiere, Cutthroat Kitchen Complete Season 6 & 15, And More

(Image credit: Fox)

Danger is in the air, both in reality and fiction! Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star kicks off Season 4 with a premiere event that'll heat up your 2023. Or, if malicious kitchen action is more your thing, the complete Season 6 and 15 of Cutthroat Kitchen will be coming online, with host Alton Brown making his contestant's lives a living hell.

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 - 1/15/23

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 - 1/15/23

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 - 1/15/23

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 - 1/15/23

A Kind Of Murder (2016) - 1/15/23

Paris, 13th District (2021) - 1/15/23

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere - 1/18/23

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series - 1/19/23

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere - 1/19/23

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere - 1/19/23

One Way (2022) - 1/20/23

Dig (2022) - 1/21/23

New On Hulu The Week Of January 22: The Bachelor Season 27 Premiere, How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere, And More

(Image credit: ABC)

The path to love is rarely predictable, as any reality fan can tell you. Which means it's time to buckle up for a new season of The Bachelor, as that age old game of love and war plays out for its 27th cycle. Stakes are a bit lower on Hulu's How I Met Your Father, but Season 2 promises just as much laughter, if not more, from this rom-com sitcom.

Happening (2021) - 1/22/23

The Tax Collector (2020) - 1/22/23

Accused: Series Premiere - 1/23/23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere - 1/24/23

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere - 1/24/23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A - 1/24/23

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 - 1/25/23

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 1/26/23

Killing County: Complete Limited Series - 1/26/23

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere - 1/26/23

The Deer King (2021)- 1/27/23

Maneater (2022)- 1/27/23

New On Hulu The Week Of January 29

(Image credit: Hulu)

Here's a look at the rest of Hulu's January 2023 lineup, closing out the month's run of new and exciting delights.

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere - 1/31/23

Love, Gilda (2018) - 1/31/23

Baggage Claim (2013) - 1/31/23

Voyagers (2020) - 1/31/23

While all of this Hulu action is exciting, don't forget that titles are subject to change and availability. So you're going to want to check back frequently, to make sure nothing's moved from its rightful place on the schedule. Otherwise, enjoy the streaming world responsibly, and never forget to have this handy guide on hand to help chart the path ahead.