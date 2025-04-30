Adam Levine Recalls How Far Was ‘Too Far’ To Push Blake Shelton And Which One Of Them Was More ‘Sensitive’ During Their Voice Rivalry

News
By published

Things did get tense!

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on The Voice.
(Image credit: NBC)

Long gone are the days of Blake Shelton and Adam Levine hurling insults at each other on The Voice (at least face-to-face). That hasn’t happened since the Maroon 5 frontman left the show in 2019 (the cowboy followed suit in 2023). It’s something that we look back at fondly, but really, by the end fans had grown tired of their snide remarks. So did things ever go “too far”? Levine recalled the conversation he had with his on-air frenemy, including which one of them was more “sensitive” to the insults.

Adam Levine returned to the Big Red Chair for Season 27, currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, and while it’s great to have a coach with multiple wins on the panel again, many fans are disappointed that we’re not getting the full Blake-and-Adam reunion. The rocker opened up about his dynamic with Shelton and said when the show started in 2011, he and Shelton even discussed how far to take their on-air rivalry. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said:

We just felt really comfortable with each other right away … and so we started kind of dissing each other casually. And then we had a really specific moment where we were in each other’s trailers. I was like, ‘Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a too far for you? Is there an over the line for you?’

That’s actually pretty decent of Adam Levine to establish boundaries with Blake Shelton as far as when the jokes between them would stop being funny. The country music superstar gave a pretty on-brand response, too, as Levine continued:

And he’s like, ‘Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard.’ And I think he pretty much stayed true to that. I got more sensitive than he did.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Adam Levine took the jabs more personally than Blake Shelton. The “God’s Country” singer did come off as way more laid back than the hot-headed rockstar who was prone to controversy on The Voice.

However, I do have to wonder if things shifted a bit for Blake Shelton when he started dating their fellow coach Gwen Stefani. One of the biggest points of contention seemed to be Adam Levine not getting invited to the couple’s wedding. He joked that he was going to crash the wedding and then object to the union, so I don’t exactly blame Stefani for tossing that invitation in the trash.

There were also rumors back during Adam Levine’s sexting scandal in 2023 that Gwen Stefani asked her husband to distance himself from the Maroon 5 singer; however, Adam Levine made an appearance on The Voice just months later to support Blake Shelton on his final episode.

According to Adam Levine, the four original coaches of The Voice formed a bond when they started this whole chair-turning experience. He said:

When we started The Voice, like, no one knew. It is now what it is, but back then it was a mess. Like, no one knew what was going to happen. They threw these people, these four people in these four turning chairs. And this is something we all know about now, but back then we were like, ‘This is weird.’ And so we all felt like part of this team, you know?

Indeed we do know, because many of us have been tuning in for 14 years and 27 seasons. The current coaches have a great rapport too, and Kelsea Ballerini has really stepped in to be Adam Levine’s frenemy. But I’m not sure we’ll ever get anything like what we had between him and Blake Shelton.

Tune in to see if Adam can score a fourth victory, as The Voice continues at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

As Pat Sajak Returns For Final Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season, Vanna White Recalled How Ryan Seacrest Made Her 'Feel Good' About The Host Swap

'I Don't Always Have A Say': Ellen Pompeo Reveals Recent Grey's Anatomy Story Choice She Disagreed With, And It's Honestly One That Bothered Me Too

Andor Season 2 Revealed How Saw Gerrera’s Lungs Were Damaged, And Now I Feel For The Guy Even More
See more latest
Most Popular
Forest Whitaker&#039;s Saw Gerrera giving passionate speech to Wilmon in Andor Season 2
Andor Season 2 Revealed How Saw Gerrera’s Lungs Were Damaged, And Now I Feel For The Guy Even More
Sam Claflin as shirtless Finnick Odair meeting Katniss in Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Sam Claflin Is Just As Excited About The New Hunger Games As Fans Are, But Learning He Just Met With The Director Has Me Wanting A Finnick Spinoff Even More
Seth Rogen Matt Remick looking concerned in The Studio
Seth Rogen Falls Down A Lot On The Studio, And The Executive Producers Told Us Why This Is And The One Time The Actor Actually Slipped
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
My Love For Natasha Lyonne Is A Big Part Of Why I'm Giving Her New A.I.-Assisted Movie The Benefit Of The Doubt. Okay, It Actually Sounds Pretty Fun
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
As Pat Sajak Returns For Final Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season, Vanna White Recalled How Ryan Seacrest Made Her 'Feel Good' About The Host Swap
Allison Tolman as Alex in St. Denis Medical&#039;s Season 1 finale
After St. Denis Medical's Stormy Finale, Star Allison Tolman Told Us What Had Her Saying 'Absolutely Not' For Alex
Henry Golding and Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
Henry Golding Explained How 'Things Are In Motion' With New Crazy Rich Asians Sequel, And I Hope His Dream About Jon M. Chu Comes True
Randall Park as Moriarty and Morris Chestnut as Watson in Season 1x12
As Watson's Season 1 Finale Promo Reveals Moriarty Meeting John, Are We About To See Why Randall Park Fit The Showrunner's 'Fantasy Casting' For The Villain?
Steve (Jack Black) sings about lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie
After Rowdy Minecraft Screenings, Warner Bros. Is Embracing Fan Reactions In A Fun Way
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday and Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands image side by side
Wednesday Season 2 Lined Up An Edward Scissorhands Reunion, So Get Hyped, Tim Burton Fans